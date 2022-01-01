Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

HITW Williamsburg HITW Williamsburg

152 Reviews

$$

292 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food & Bev

Breakkie Roll (Marathon)

$12.00

Avocado Smash (Marathon)

$12.00

Cheeseburger (Marathon)

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving speciality coffee, Aussie brunch favorites and a seasonally charged dinner menu alongside an extensive wine and seasonal cocktail list

Location

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery
04 - HITW Williamsburg image
04 - HITW Williamsburg image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Butcher's Daughter - Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 1,885
271 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Gertie
orange star4.4 • 863
58 Marcy Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
130 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
FREEHOLD Brooklyn
orange star3.7 • 699
45 S 3rd St Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Allswell
orange star4.4 • 712
124 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston