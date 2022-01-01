Hearth on the High Line
Hearth on the High Line is an open air wine bar boasting impressive Hudson and skyline views, a stellar wine and beer list, and smaller plates.
10th Avenue and 15th Street
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
