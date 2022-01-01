Go
Billy's Bakery

Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

184 9th Ave

Popular Items

Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream
Banana Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.
Cupcake of the Month$4.45
Cupcake of the Month : Varies by season. Call store for selection details.
Gluten-Free Vegan Cupcake$4.95
An updated version of our Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar.
ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin.
Frosted with choice of Vanilla or Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.
Confetti Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted with Vanilla buttercream.
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.
Carrot Cupcake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.
Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
Location

New York City NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
