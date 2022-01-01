Go
Toast

184 8th Ave

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

184 8th Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

184 8th Ave

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vault Manhattan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jungle Bird

No reviews yet

Introducing Jungle Bird Delivery! Did someone say Cocktails & Dumplings ?!

LAMANO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Quijote / Hotel Chelsea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston