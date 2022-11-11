Restaurant header imageView gallery
Portale

126 West 18th Street

New York, NY 10011

Antipasti To Go

Pane Di Casa

$8.00

warm house-made bread

Zuppa

$18.00

kabocha squash, gala apple, pepitas, cranberry conserva

Insalata Di Cavolfiore

$19.00

shaved cauliflower, radish, sunchoke, apple, tardivo, parmigiano, italian dressing

Insalata Di Cavolo Nero

$19.00

baby kale, quinoa, poached pear, toasted pistachio, pecorino

Burrata

$26.00

prosciutto di parma, rhubarb, spring vegetable giardiniera

Polpo

$28.00

grilled octopus, green chickpeas, confit sungold tomatoes, smoked paprika aioli

Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

chilled lobster, scallop, octopus, shrimp, avocado, lemon

Polpette

$21.00

ricotta meatballs, pomodoro, parmigiano, fonduta, grilled bread

Crudo di ricciolo

$29.00

hiramasa, blood orange, cucumber, avocado puree, granada pepper emulsion

Primi To Go

Risotto

$29.00

ruby red shrimp, pancetta, oven gold roasted tomatoes, arugula

Cavatelli

$26.00

ricotta, arrabbiata, cilantro pesto

Agnolotti

$31.00

goat cheese, cremini mushrooms, pecorino

Mafaldine

$38.00

maine lobster, calabrian chilli, lemon-basil butter

Bucatini

$30.00

manila clams, guanciale, pancetta, pomodoro

Lumache

$32.00

bolognese bianco, black truffle, parmigiano

Secondi To Go

halibut, potato-ramp purée, maitake mushrooms, white wine emulsion

Salmone

$38.00

ora king salmon, delicate squash, Brussel sprouts, wild rice, lemon, honey mustard emulsion

Branzino

$38.00

broccoli rabe, confit cherry tomato, eggplant puree, taggiasca olives

Ippoglosso

$42.00

halibut, braised leek, romanesco cauliflower, black truffle, white wine emulsion

Pollo

$36.00

roasted chicken, creamy polenta, thumbelina carrots, braised black trumpet mushrooms

Maiale

$39.00

country-rib pork chop, polenta, apricot conserva, roasted baby peppers

Anatra

$44.00

roast duck breast, riso nero, tokyo turnips, orange-rhubard marmalade

Contorni To Go

Cavolfiore

$13.00

cauliflower, toasted bread crumbs, pickled raisin

Verudra

$13.00

braised swiss chard, spinach, roasted garlic

Funghi

$13.00

hen of the woods, portobello, shiitake

Dolce To Go

Torta di Olio

$15.00

Olive Oil Cake, cherry compote, biscotto crumble

Bomboloni

$15.00

Housemade cinnamon sugar donuts, vanilla anglaise

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Contemporary Italian menu.

Website

Location

126 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011

Directions

