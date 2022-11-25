Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Santa Fe Restaurant

426 Reviews

$$

73 West 71st Street

New York, NY 10023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Santa Fe Quesadilla
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
Santa Fe Burrito

Beverages Menu

Bottled Water

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$6.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Limeade

$7.00

Lime Juice and Agave nectar

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coke the way it was meant to be, made with real cane sugar.

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Grapefruit soda made with real cane sugar

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$5.00

Mandarin (It's like an orange) soda made with real cane sugar

Jarritos Tamarind Soda

Jarritos Tamarind Soda

$5.00

Tamarind ("Tamarindo" in Spanish) soda made with real cane sugar, tamarind is a tart tree fruit used to flavor many types of food, including this soda!

Tomato Juice

$6.50
S. Pellegrino (500ml)

S. Pellegrino (500ml)

$8.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$11.50

Virgin Mango Margarita

$11.50

Virgin Margarita

$8.50

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$11.50

Margarita Menu

House Frozen Margarita

$15.00

"New York's Best Frozen Margarita!" - New York Magazine

House Rocks Margarita

$15.00

Our signature house recipe, a perfect balance of tart and sweet, made with Sauza Silver tequila.

House Up Margarita

$13.00

Mango Frozen Margarita

$18.00

Our classic frozen margarita blended with fresh mango purée

Mango Rocks Margarita

$18.00

Our classic rocks margarita shaken with fresh mango purée

Mango Up Margarita

$16.00

Strawberry Frozen Margarita

$18.00

Our classic frozen margarita blended with fresh strawberry purée

Strawberry Rocks Margarita

$18.00

Our classic rocks margarita shaken with fresh strawberry purée

Strawberry Up Margarita

$16.00

En Fuego Margarita

$17.00

made with roasted serrano-infused tequila and cayenne agave nectar. In a word, SPICY!

En Fuego Up Margarita

$16.00

made with roasted serrano-infused tequila and cayenne agave nectar. In a word, SPICY!

Ginger Margarita

$18.75

Herradura Reposado tequila, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, fresh orange juice and lime juice

Ginger Up Margarita

$16.75

Herradura Reposado tequila, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, fresh orange juice and lime juice

Pomegranate Margarita

$18.75

añejo tequila, Pom Wonderful, agave nectar and fresh lime juice

Pomegranate Up Margarita

$16.75

The 71 Margarita

$18.00

a "skinny" version of our house recipe. Less sugar, more of the "good" stuff.

The 71 Up Margarita

$16.00

a "skinny" version of our house recipe. Less sugar, more of the "good" stuff.

Grapefruit/Cilantro Margarita

$17.00

Cilantro infused tequila with White Grapefruit juice, Cointreau, Agave, and fresh lime juice

Grapefruit/Cilantro Up Margarita

$15.00

Cilantro infused tequila with White Grapefruit juice, Cointreau, Agave, and fresh lime juice

Agave Margarita

$18.50

Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave syrup, Lime Juice. Simply delicious

Agave Up Margarita

$16.50

Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave syrup, Lime Juice. Simply delicious

Watermelon Mezcalita

$16.50

Ilegal mezcal, muddled with fresh watermelon, agave, and lime juice

Cocktail Menu

Watermelon Mezcalita

$16.50

Ilegal mezcal, muddled with fresh watermelon, agave, and lime juice

Bloody Maria

$13.50

Bloody Mary

$13.50

Sangarita

$15.00

our original frozen margarita topped with Red Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$14.00

White Sangria Glass

$14.00

Beer & Cider Menu

Brooklyn IPA Bottle

Brooklyn IPA Bottle

$7.50
Buckler Bottle (N/A)

Buckler Bottle (N/A)

$5.50
Corona Bottle

Corona Bottle

$7.50
Corona Lite Bottle

Corona Lite Bottle

$7.50
Heineken Bottle

Heineken Bottle

$7.50
Dos XX Amber Bottle

Dos XX Amber Bottle

$7.50
Jack's Hard Cider Rose Can

Jack's Hard Cider Rose Can

$6.50

Wine Menu

Malbec Glass

$16.50

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$13.50

Rioja Glass

$12.50

Pinot Noir Glass

$12.50

Pinot Grigio Glass

$13.50

Albariño Glass

$14.50

Chardonnay Glass

$13.50

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.50

Rosé Glass

$12.50

Dinner Entrées

The J. Bird (Formerly known as the Yucatán)

The J. Bird (Formerly known as the Yucatán)

$28.75

a roasted Yucatan style half chicken with a smoked chile and pumpkin seed mole, served with sautéed spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes

Steak Frites Chimichurri

Steak Frites Chimichurri

$32.75

a 12oz grilled skirt steak with chili dusted fries, haricot vert and a side of chimichurri sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$31.00

served over sautéed spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes, finished with a salsa roja

Striped Bass Veracruzano

Striped Bass Veracruzano

$32.75

blackened pan-seared red snapper topped with a Veracruzano sauce, served with sautéed spinach and poblano cornbread

Shrimp Chipotle

Shrimp Chipotle

$31.00

grilled shrimp served over rice with our smoky chipotle sauce, with roasted corn and black bean salsa, and a cucumber tomato salad

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$24.75

3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$24.75

2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)

Steak Enchiladas

Steak Enchiladas

$26.75

2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled skirt steak, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$28.75

2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)

Special Dinner Entrées Menu

Potato Leek Soup SP

Potato Leek Soup SP

$15.00

a creamy potato and leek soup finished with fried leeks and chile oil

Enchiladas de Pavo SP

Enchiladas de Pavo SP

$32.00

roasted pulled turkey topped with a cranberry mole, queso fresco, crema fresca, and cured red onions, served with rice and black beans

Pumpkin Pie Slice SP

Pumpkin Pie Slice SP

$15.00

served with tequila whipped cream, candied pecans, and dulce de leche

All Day Appetizer Menu

Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer

Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer

$14.75

Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.

Black Bean Dip (& Chips)

Black Bean Dip (& Chips)

$13.00

A black bean purée topped with aged cheddar, cream, cilantro and onion

Nachitos

Nachitos

$12.00

corn tortillas topped with jack and cheddar cheese, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and crema fresca

Santa Fe Quesadilla

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo

Inside Out Quesadilla

Inside Out Quesadilla

$14.75

crispy cheese crusted corn tortillas stuffed with avocado slices, cured red onions and dressed arugula

Kids Quesadilla

$11.75

Just cheese and tortilla. (No green stuff!) Option to add a protein available.

Santa Fe Shrimp Roll

Santa Fe Shrimp Roll

$13.00

panko crusted shrimp, mango, and avocado slices rolled in a flour tortilla, served with chipotle aïoli

Brunch Sliders

Brunch Sliders

$19.00

Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli

To Go Salsa and Chips

$5.75

our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips

All Day Soup Menu

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.75

grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$11.75

a black bean purée topped with crema fresca, chopped red onions and cilantro

All Day Salad Menu

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$17.75

baby arugula with green apples, cured red onions, pepitas, manchego cheese and dried cranberries, in an oregano-lime vinaigrette

Chopped Romaine Salad

Chopped Romaine Salad

$16.00

roasted corn and black bean salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, and avocado dressing, topped with grilled onions and crispy tortilla strips

Chef's Seasonal Dinner Salad

Chef's Seasonal Dinner Salad

$27.00

mesclun greens topped with grilled salmon, manchego cheese, avocado, jicama and pepitas

Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad

$6.50

grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette

All Day Entrée Menu

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$25.00

flour tortillas wrapped around grilled chicken and smothered in our famous chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and a cucumber tomato salad

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$27.00

two crispy flour tortillas, one stuffed with cheese and skirt steak, the other with cheese and grilled chicken, topped crema fresca, served with rice, refried beans, and cucumber tomato salad

Santa Fe Burrito

Santa Fe Burrito

$19.00

black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$28.75

a grilled salmon filet wrapped in a flour tortilla with sliced mango, avocado, arugula, cured red onions and mayo, served with cucumber tomato salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens

Spinach & Mushroom Fajitas

Spinach & Mushroom Fajitas

$24.75

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$26.50

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$28.50

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$31.00

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Single Tortilla

$1.75

Santa Fe's Classic Burger

$20.75

our famous beef burger with your choice of jack, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese, served on an English Muffin or a Brioche Bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of serrano mayo

Chipotle Avocado Burger

Chipotle Avocado Burger

$22.00

with jack cheese, avocado slices and chipotle mayo

Brunch Sliders

Brunch Sliders

$19.00

Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli

Pollo Pibil Tacos

Pollo Pibil Tacos

$22.75

achiote rubbed grilled chicken with cured red onions and cilantro, in corn tortillas

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$26.75

panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas

Fish Tacos

$29.75

Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas

Birria Tacos

$35.75

Slow roasted beef short ribs, cured red onions, and a blend of cheeses, in corn tortillas, served with short rib consumé instead of salsa

All Day Sides & Extras Menu

Guacamole Side (2.5oz)

$4.50

Rice Side

$4.50

Black Bean Side

$5.50

Refried Bean Side

$5.50

Chile Dusted French Fries Side

$7.50

Mushroom Mashed Potato Side

$8.50

Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad

$6.50

grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette

Sautéed Spinach Side

$9.50

Steamed Spinach Side

$9.50

Seasonal Vegetable Side

$7.50

4 Corn Tortillas Side (6")

$4.50

3 Flour Tortillas Side (10")

$4.50

Avocado Slices

$6.50

Cucumber Slices

$5.50

Pint of Rice

$8.00

Pint of Black Bean

$9.50

Pint of Refried Bean

$9.50

Poblano Corn Bread Side

$5.50

Small Chip Bag

$2.75

Large Chip Bag

$8.50

To Go Salsa and Chips

$5.75

our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips

Pint of Salsa (No Chips)

$8.50

Pint of Guac (No Chips)

$21.00

Crema Side (2.5oz)

$2.50

Cheese Side (2.5oz)

$2.50

Extra Sauce Side

$2.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side of Grilled Steak

$9.00

Individual Grilled Shrimp

$3.75

Side Salmon

$16.00

Bacon Side

$8.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.50

Longaniza Side

$8.00

All Day Dessert Menu

Flan

Flan

$11.75

light almond flavored custard served with whipped cream, garnished with strawberry

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$11.75

chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon

Churros

Churros

$11.75

fried Mexican dough with cinnamon and sugar served with sweet milk and chocolate dipping sauces

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$11.75

our Santa Fe family recipe with Nilla wafers and whipped cream

All Day Appetizer Menu

Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer

Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer

$14.75

Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.

Black Bean Dip (& Chips)

Black Bean Dip (& Chips)

$13.00

A black bean purée topped with aged cheddar, cream, cilantro and onion

Nachitos

Nachitos

$12.00

corn tortillas topped with jack and cheddar cheese, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and crema fresca

Santa Fe Quesadilla

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo

Inside Out Quesadilla

Inside Out Quesadilla

$14.75

crispy cheese crusted corn tortillas stuffed with avocado slices, cured red onions and dressed arugula

Kids Quesadilla

$11.75

Just cheese and tortilla. (No green stuff!) Option to add a protein available.

Santa Fe Shrimp Roll

Santa Fe Shrimp Roll

$13.00

panko crusted shrimp, mango, and avocado slices rolled in a flour tortilla, served with chipotle aïoli

Brunch Sliders

Brunch Sliders

$19.00

Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli

To Go Salsa and Chips

$5.75

our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips

All Day Soup Menu

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.75

grilled chicken, diced avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, chopped onions, jack cheese and crema fresca

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$11.75

a black bean purée topped with crema fresca, chopped red onions and cilantro

All Day Salad Menu

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$17.75

baby arugula with green apples, cured red onions, pepitas, manchego cheese and dried cranberries, in an oregano-lime vinaigrette

Chopped Romaine Salad

Chopped Romaine Salad

$16.00

roasted corn and black bean salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, and avocado dressing, topped with grilled onions and crispy tortilla strips

Chef's Seasonal Dinner Salad

Chef's Seasonal Dinner Salad

$27.00

mesclun greens topped with grilled salmon, manchego cheese, avocado, jicama and pepitas

Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad

$6.50

grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette

All Day Entrée Menu

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$25.00

flour tortillas wrapped around grilled chicken and smothered in our famous chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and a cucumber tomato salad

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$27.00

two crispy flour tortillas, one stuffed with cheese and skirt steak, the other with cheese and grilled chicken, topped crema fresca, served with rice, refried beans, and cucumber tomato salad

Santa Fe Burrito

Santa Fe Burrito

$19.00

black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$28.75

a grilled salmon filet wrapped in a flour tortilla with sliced mango, avocado, arugula, cured red onions and mayo, served with cucumber tomato salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.75

Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens

Spinach & Mushroom Fajitas

Spinach & Mushroom Fajitas

$24.75

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$26.50

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$28.50

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$31.00

with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

Single Tortilla

$1.75

Santa Fe's Classic Burger

$20.75

our famous beef burger with your choice of jack, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese, served on an English Muffin or a Brioche Bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of serrano mayo

Chipotle Avocado Burger

Chipotle Avocado Burger

$22.00

with jack cheese, avocado slices and chipotle mayo

Brunch Sliders

Brunch Sliders

$19.00

Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli

Pollo Pibil Tacos

Pollo Pibil Tacos

$22.75

achiote rubbed grilled chicken with cured red onions and cilantro, in corn tortillas

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$26.75

panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas

Fish Tacos

$29.75

Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas

Birria Tacos

$35.75

Slow roasted beef short ribs, cured red onions, and a blend of cheeses, in corn tortillas, served with short rib consumé instead of salsa

All Day Sides & Extras Menu

Guacamole Side (2.5oz)

$4.50

Rice Side

$4.50

Black Bean Side

$5.50

Refried Bean Side

$5.50

Chile Dusted French Fries Side

$7.50

Mushroom Mashed Potato Side

$8.50

Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad

$6.50

grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette

Sautéed Spinach Side

$9.50

Steamed Spinach Side

$9.50

Seasonal Vegetable Side

$7.50

4 Corn Tortillas Side (6")

$4.50

3 Flour Tortillas Side (10")

$4.50

Avocado Slices

$6.50

Cucumber Slices

$5.50

Pint of Rice

$8.00

Pint of Black Bean

$9.50

Pint of Refried Bean

$9.50

Poblano Corn Bread Side

$5.50

Small Chip Bag

$2.75

Large Chip Bag

$8.75

To Go Salsa and Chips

$5.75

our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips

Pint of Salsa (No Chips)

$8.50

Pint of Guac (No Chips)

$21.00

Crema Side (2.5oz)

$2.50

Cheese Side (2.5oz)

$2.50

Extra Sauce Side

$2.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side of Grilled Steak

$9.00

Individual Grilled Shrimp

$3.75

Side Salmon

$16.00

Bacon Side

$8.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.50

Longaniza Side

$8.00

Cucumber Slices

$5.50

All Day Dessert Menu

Flan

Flan

$11.75

light almond flavored custard served with whipped cream, garnished with strawberry

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$11.75

chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon

Churros

Churros

$11.75

fried Mexican dough with cinnamon and sugar served with sweet milk and chocolate dipping sauces

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$11.75

our Santa Fe family recipe with Nilla wafers and whipped cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

73 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Santa Fe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlantic Grill - 50 West 65th Street
orange star4.1 • 570
50 W 65th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Arco Cafe
orange star4.6 • 388
886 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
orange starNo Reviews
371 west 46st New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Nerai
orange star4.5 • 2,339
55 E 54th St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
945 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
GRAY HAWK GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1556 Second Avenue New York, NY 10028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
orange star4.1 • 10,809
61 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - Upper West Side
orange star4.6 • 3,860
215 W 85TH ST New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Daily Provisions - Upper West Side
orange star4.9 • 3,819
375 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Columbus
orange star4.3 • 3,787
200 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston