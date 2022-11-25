- Home
Santa Fe Restaurant
426 Reviews
$$
73 West 71st Street
New York, NY 10023
Beverages Menu
Bottled Water
Cranberry Juice
Iced Tea
Limeade
Lime Juice and Agave nectar
Mexican Coke
Coke the way it was meant to be, made with real cane sugar.
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
Grapefruit soda made with real cane sugar
Jarritos Mandarin Soda
Mandarin (It's like an orange) soda made with real cane sugar
Jarritos Tamarind Soda
Tamarind ("Tamarindo" in Spanish) soda made with real cane sugar, tamarind is a tart tree fruit used to flavor many types of food, including this soda!
Tomato Juice
S. Pellegrino (500ml)
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Mango Margarita
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Margarita Menu
House Frozen Margarita
"New York's Best Frozen Margarita!" - New York Magazine
House Rocks Margarita
Our signature house recipe, a perfect balance of tart and sweet, made with Sauza Silver tequila.
House Up Margarita
Mango Frozen Margarita
Our classic frozen margarita blended with fresh mango purée
Mango Rocks Margarita
Our classic rocks margarita shaken with fresh mango purée
Mango Up Margarita
Strawberry Frozen Margarita
Our classic frozen margarita blended with fresh strawberry purée
Strawberry Rocks Margarita
Our classic rocks margarita shaken with fresh strawberry purée
Strawberry Up Margarita
En Fuego Margarita
made with roasted serrano-infused tequila and cayenne agave nectar. In a word, SPICY!
En Fuego Up Margarita
made with roasted serrano-infused tequila and cayenne agave nectar. In a word, SPICY!
Ginger Margarita
Herradura Reposado tequila, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, fresh orange juice and lime juice
Ginger Up Margarita
Herradura Reposado tequila, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, fresh orange juice and lime juice
Pomegranate Margarita
añejo tequila, Pom Wonderful, agave nectar and fresh lime juice
Pomegranate Up Margarita
The 71 Margarita
a "skinny" version of our house recipe. Less sugar, more of the "good" stuff.
The 71 Up Margarita
a "skinny" version of our house recipe. Less sugar, more of the "good" stuff.
Grapefruit/Cilantro Margarita
Cilantro infused tequila with White Grapefruit juice, Cointreau, Agave, and fresh lime juice
Grapefruit/Cilantro Up Margarita
Cilantro infused tequila with White Grapefruit juice, Cointreau, Agave, and fresh lime juice
Agave Margarita
Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave syrup, Lime Juice. Simply delicious
Agave Up Margarita
Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave syrup, Lime Juice. Simply delicious
Watermelon Mezcalita
Ilegal mezcal, muddled with fresh watermelon, agave, and lime juice
Cocktail Menu
Beer & Cider Menu
Wine Menu
Dinner Entrées
The J. Bird (Formerly known as the Yucatán)
a roasted Yucatan style half chicken with a smoked chile and pumpkin seed mole, served with sautéed spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes
Steak Frites Chimichurri
a 12oz grilled skirt steak with chili dusted fries, haricot vert and a side of chimichurri sauce
Grilled Salmon
served over sautéed spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes, finished with a salsa roja
Striped Bass Veracruzano
blackened pan-seared red snapper topped with a Veracruzano sauce, served with sautéed spinach and poblano cornbread
Shrimp Chipotle
grilled shrimp served over rice with our smoky chipotle sauce, with roasted corn and black bean salsa, and a cucumber tomato salad
Cheese Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)
Chicken Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Steak Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled skirt steak, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Special Dinner Entrées Menu
Potato Leek Soup SP
a creamy potato and leek soup finished with fried leeks and chile oil
Enchiladas de Pavo SP
roasted pulled turkey topped with a cranberry mole, queso fresco, crema fresca, and cured red onions, served with rice and black beans
Pumpkin Pie Slice SP
served with tequila whipped cream, candied pecans, and dulce de leche
All Day Appetizer Menu
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Black Bean Dip (& Chips)
A black bean purée topped with aged cheddar, cream, cilantro and onion
Nachitos
corn tortillas topped with jack and cheddar cheese, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and crema fresca
Santa Fe Quesadilla
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Inside Out Quesadilla
crispy cheese crusted corn tortillas stuffed with avocado slices, cured red onions and dressed arugula
Kids Quesadilla
Just cheese and tortilla. (No green stuff!) Option to add a protein available.
Santa Fe Shrimp Roll
panko crusted shrimp, mango, and avocado slices rolled in a flour tortilla, served with chipotle aïoli
Brunch Sliders
Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli
To Go Salsa and Chips
our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips
All Day Soup Menu
All Day Salad Menu
Arugula Salad
baby arugula with green apples, cured red onions, pepitas, manchego cheese and dried cranberries, in an oregano-lime vinaigrette
Chopped Romaine Salad
roasted corn and black bean salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, and avocado dressing, topped with grilled onions and crispy tortilla strips
Chef's Seasonal Dinner Salad
mesclun greens topped with grilled salmon, manchego cheese, avocado, jicama and pepitas
Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad
grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette
All Day Entrée Menu
Chipotle Chicken
flour tortillas wrapped around grilled chicken and smothered in our famous chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and a cucumber tomato salad
Chimichangas
two crispy flour tortillas, one stuffed with cheese and skirt steak, the other with cheese and grilled chicken, topped crema fresca, served with rice, refried beans, and cucumber tomato salad
Santa Fe Burrito
black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja
Salmon Wrap
a grilled salmon filet wrapped in a flour tortilla with sliced mango, avocado, arugula, cured red onions and mayo, served with cucumber tomato salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
Spinach & Mushroom Fajitas
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Chicken Fajitas
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Steak Fajitas
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Shrimp Fajitas
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Single Tortilla
Santa Fe's Classic Burger
our famous beef burger with your choice of jack, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese, served on an English Muffin or a Brioche Bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of serrano mayo
Chipotle Avocado Burger
with jack cheese, avocado slices and chipotle mayo
Brunch Sliders
Three Pat LaFrieda beef burgers on mini brioche buns, topped with chipotle-onion marmalade, cheddar, and dill pickle chips, with a side of roasted garlic aioli
Pollo Pibil Tacos
achiote rubbed grilled chicken with cured red onions and cilantro, in corn tortillas
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
Fish Tacos
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
Birria Tacos
Slow roasted beef short ribs, cured red onions, and a blend of cheeses, in corn tortillas, served with short rib consumé instead of salsa
All Day Sides & Extras Menu
Guacamole Side (2.5oz)
Rice Side
Black Bean Side
Refried Bean Side
Chile Dusted French Fries Side
Mushroom Mashed Potato Side
Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad
grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette
Sautéed Spinach Side
Steamed Spinach Side
Seasonal Vegetable Side
4 Corn Tortillas Side (6")
3 Flour Tortillas Side (10")
Avocado Slices
Cucumber Slices
Pint of Rice
Pint of Black Bean
Pint of Refried Bean
Poblano Corn Bread Side
Small Chip Bag
Large Chip Bag
To Go Salsa and Chips
our signature house salsa with corn tortilla chips
Pint of Salsa (No Chips)
Pint of Guac (No Chips)
Crema Side (2.5oz)
Cheese Side (2.5oz)
Extra Sauce Side
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Grilled Steak
Individual Grilled Shrimp
Side Salmon
Bacon Side
Side Jalapeño
Longaniza Side
All Day Dessert Menu
Flan
light almond flavored custard served with whipped cream, garnished with strawberry
Chocolate Cake
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
Churros
fried Mexican dough with cinnamon and sugar served with sweet milk and chocolate dipping sauces
Banana Pudding
our Santa Fe family recipe with Nilla wafers and whipped cream
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
73 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023