Magnolia Bakery Columbus

3,787 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our Upper West Side store is located on the corner of Columbus Avenue and 69th Street. This location is our only NYC shop with seating for guests, as well as a party room which can be rented for birthday parties, icing classes and more. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
200 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023
