New York Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

New York restaurants
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in New York

Glaze image

 

Glaze - Midtown East

643 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Plate$12.00
Chicken Breast Plate$11.00
Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate$12.00
More about Glaze - Midtown East
FIELDTRIP - Harlem image

 

FIELDTRIP - Harlem - Harlem

109 Lenox Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Bao Buns$10.00
Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Patty, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, served with Yucca Chips
Fried Chicken Bowl$11.45
Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions
Shrimp Bowl$12.45
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
More about FIELDTRIP - Harlem - Harlem
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calamari fritti$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
Roasted Broccli$13.00
peanut sauce & scallion
Octopus$22.00
kumquat agrodolce, daikon root 'fries'
More about Sesamo
RedFarm image

 

RedFarm - 2170 Broadway

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Three Chili Chicken$35.00
Signature Dish, Combination of fresh and dried chilis wok stir fried
Pacman Shrimp Dumplings$21.00
Signature Dish, an assortment of shrimp based dumplings
Spicy Crispy Beef$21.75
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm - 2170 Broadway
OBAO image

BBQ • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen

647 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (9696 reviews)
Takeout
More about OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
SET-LES image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET L.E.S.

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about SET L.E.S.
OBAO image

BBQ • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

OBAO - 222 E 53rd St

222 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4 (2282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about OBAO - 222 E 53rd St
Mother Duck image

NOODLES

Lower East

167 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lower East
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Uluh
THEP Thai Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue

1439 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Wok in the Clouds - Wok in the Clouds

127 east 28th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wok in the Clouds - Wok in the Clouds
1009-randomaccess image

 

1009-randomaccess

138 W 32ND STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 1009-randomaccess
Mokyo image

TAPAS

MOKYO - MOKYO

109 St. Marks Place, New York

Avg 5 (1413 reviews)
More about MOKYO - MOKYO
Helen's Asian Fusion Bar image

 

Helen's Asian Fusion Bar

26 Ninth Ave, New York

No reviews yet
More about Helen's Asian Fusion Bar
Calle Dao - Chelsea image

 

Calle Dao - Chelsea

461 W 23rd St., New York

No reviews yet
More about Calle Dao - Chelsea
886 image

NOODLES

886

26 Saint Marks Pl, New York

Avg 4.4 (878 reviews)
More about 886
Restaurant banner

 

JA MOY - 208 Thompson St

208 Thompson St, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about JA MOY - 208 Thompson St

