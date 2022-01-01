Go
Toast

FIELDTRIP - Harlem

Founded in 2019 by Chef JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP is a community-based dining experience that celebrates culture through the shared experience of rice. For us, rice is a journey to new parts of the globe. Our mantra, "Rice is Culture", was born out of Chef JJ’s realization that rice connects us and can be found at the center of tables in almost every community.
Our cuisine is influenced by global flavors and techniques used within various cultures. We use heirloom grains with each rice telling a unique story of how it arrived to this country and into your bowl. All rice is freshly milled, unbleached and not enriched. Using sustainable products is extremely important to us. Our rice bowls are paired with ethically sourced vegetables and proteins creating a flavorful experience that tastes good and is good for you!

109 Lenox Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Pockets$6.95
Blue Crab, Garlic Herbed Cream Cheese, Sweet and Sour Sauce
Fried Chicken Bowl$10.99
Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions
Braised Beef Bowl$11.49
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
Salmon Bowl$12.99
Steamed Salmon, Pineapple Black Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, Legendary Piri-Piri Sauce, Edamame, Scallions
Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
Veggie Bowl$9.99
Steamed Broccoli, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Sweet Plantains, Golden Raisins, Fresno Chilis
Veggie Bao Buns$9.49
Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Patty, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, served with Yucca Chips
Side Wok Veggies$3.49
Collard Greens with seasonal produce, Tamari, Ginger, Garlic and Red Onion
Crispy Fish Bowl$11.99
Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Nana's Bread$3.99
Buttery Flatbread served with Carrot Ginger Dip
See full menu

Location

109 Lenox Ave.

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Archer & Goat

No reviews yet

Archer & Goat is a vibrant restaurant offering creative Latin American and South Asian inspired fusion fare.

Maxwell's Central Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Safari

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugar Hill Creamery

No reviews yet

Harlem's Only Family-Owned Ice Cream Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston