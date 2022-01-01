Go
Ellington in the Park

Beautiful Outdoor location in Riverside Park, offering Take Out & Dine In

FRENCH FRIES

Riverside Dr & 103rd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

Water$2.00
Lemonade$3.00
Margarita$12.00
Alcohol can not be sold without the purchase of food.
Guacamole & Tortilla Chips$15.00
Old Fashioned Dog$6.00
brown mustard and sauerkraut
Fries$8.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers w/ Side$9.00
Kid's Mini Burger w/ Fries$9.00
Fish Tacos$15.00
Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango
& Cucumber Salsa
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Spicy Mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Riverside Dr & 103rd St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
