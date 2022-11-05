Main picView gallery

Sandro's Restaurant 322 East 86th Street

322 East 86th Street

New York, NY 10028

Popular Items

Spaghettini Al Limone
Alla Bolognese
Rigatoni Amatriciana

ANTIPASTI

Aged 24 months Prosciutto with burrata or mozzarella di bufala

Mozzarella di Bufala

$20.00

Served with cherry tomatos, basil, and EVOO

Sandro's Polpette

$21.00+

Sandro's-style meatballs. Served with tomato sauce. ***Can contain pistachio

Burrata

$19.00

Burrata served with tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.

Suppli

$18.00+

Fried Roman rice balls stuffed with mozzarella di buffala. Rice sauteed in bolognese sauce (veal/beef blend, no pork).

Caprese

Caprese

$21.00

Mozzarella di bufala, tomato, EVOO

Prosciutto San Daniele with burrata or mozzarella

Prosciutto San Daniele with burrata or mozzarella

$26.00

Prosicutto San Daniele aged 24months with burrata or mozzarella di bufala

INSALATE

Insalata Contadina

$14.00

Red and green leaf, olive oil, tomatoes and chianti vinegar.

Insalata Classica All'aceto di Fichi

Insalata Classica All'aceto di Fichi

$14.00

Arugula, tomatoes, Parmesan and fig vinegar.

Sandro's Caesar's Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, organic eggs, anchovies and cheese.

Tropea Salad

Tropea Salad

$16.00

Red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil.

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$18.00

Sliced pear, arugula, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, lemon vinaigrette (sorry no additions or substitutions

PASTA

Al Pomodoro

$19.00

Served with choice of pasta and tomato sauce.

Alla Bolognese

Alla Bolognese

$25.00
Alla Francescana

Alla Francescana

$25.00

Rigatoni Con Ragu Di Pomodoro E Polpette

$24.00

With tomato, wine, onions, and meatballs. **MAY CONTAIN PISTACHIOS.

Spaghettini Al Limone

Spaghettini Al Limone

$25.00

Sandro's specialty creamy lemon sauce.

Rigatoni Amatriciana

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$26.00

tomato sauce, onion, and guanciale.

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$25.00

Spaghetti, pecorino cheese, black pepper.

Rigatoni Burrata

Rigatoni Burrata

$24.00

Rigatoni, tomato sauce, basil, burrata

PESCE

Grilled Branzino Filet

Grilled Branzino Filet

$40.00

Grilled filet served with a side salad

Branzino Filet livornese

$41.00

tomato sauce, black olives, capers

Branzino Filet picata

$41.00

lemon sauce, capers

Grilled Prawns

Grilled Prawns

$42.00

Butterflied grilled prawns, served with tomato onion side salad

CARNE

Pollo alla Bolognese

$35.00

Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce.

Pollo alla Milanese

$28.00

Chicken breast pounded, breaded, lightly fried

Batuta di Pollo

$26.00

Grilled pounded chicken breast

Veal Bolognese

Veal Bolognese

$51.00

Veal chop pounded, breaded, lightly fried, topped with prosciutto, mozzarella di bufala, and tomato sauce

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$48.00

Bone in veal chop, pounded, breaded and lightly fried

Pollo Piccata

$31.00

Chicken breast, lemon sauce, capers. (includes flour)

Pollo cacciatora alla Romana

Pollo cacciatora alla Romana

$31.00Out of stock

Chicken cacciatora Roman style with white wine, rosemary, lemon, and vinegar.

VERDURE

Patate al forno

$12.00

Oven roasted potatos with rosemary

Broccoli di Rapa

$13.00

Sauteed with olive oil and garlic or steamed.

EXTRAS

Extra cheese on the side

$2.00

Extra Bread

$5.00

Side of Sandro's Homemade Spicy Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$2.00

Spicy oil bottle

$12.00Out of stock

5oz bottle EVOO infused with calabrian chili pepper

DESSERT

Sandro's Biscotti

$4.00

5 of Sandro's homemade butter cookies.

Bombolone

$5.50Out of stock

Italian doughnuts filled with your choice of nutella or pastry cream

Mini Ciambella

$5.50Out of stock

Italian doughnuts filled with your choice of nutella or pastry cream

BEVERAGES

Partanna Aranciata

Partanna Aranciata

$5.00

Organic sicilian blood orange soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
