Casa Birria NYC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Food Truck in NYC serving delicious Birria Tacos and more. We deliver, do drop offs, cater and you can rent the truck for your event too! Check out our sister restaurant Chela & Garnacha in Astoria @chelagrnacha
Location
203 East 86th Street, Between 3rd and 2nd Av, Manhattan, NY 10028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sandro's Restaurant - 322 East 86th Street
No Reviews
322 East 86th Street New York, NY 10028
View restaurant
Pio Pio 03 - Upper East Side - 1746 First Ave
No Reviews
1746 First Ave New York, NY 10128
View restaurant
7th Street Burger - UES - 1603 2nd Avenue
No Reviews
1603 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10028
View restaurant