Gorin Ramen Gotham West

review star

No reviews yet

600 11th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Kitakata
Spicy Miso Ramen
Zunda (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

Ramen

We have partnered with an award-winning ramen master from Japan, Menya Masamune to create a menu that we hope meets the gourmet taste of New Yorkers. The master has won several world ramen competitions including the ones in New York City and Singapore, and has proven over and over again its ability to create the best ramen recipes and presentation to the local customers while keeping its authenticity.
Kitakata

Kitakata

$20.00

Our signature Ramen. Only available at Gorin in NYC. Kitakata Ramen is made of Dashi-chicken Shoyu broth, wavy flat noodle, topped with, 5-6 pieces of melting Aburi pork chashu, onion, bean sprout, and bamboo shoot. Kitakata is one of the 3 major Ramen categories along with Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen and Sapporo Miso Ramen. Kitakata ramen is characterized by matured flat noodle with lots of water. The noodle is firm, filling, and has a unique texture when chewed. Also, it mixes well with soup. As Kitakata city is famous for its soy sauce (Shoyu), sake and miso, Kitakata Ramen was born in this rich and pure environment in the pursuit of quality. Sapporo is a city in Hokkaido Prefecture. Hakata is a city in Fukuoka Prefecture. Kitakata is a city in Fukushima Prefecture. Each ramen is based on the food culture of each city. *Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$19.00

Dashi-Chicken broth with Miso, wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chashu, ground chicken, scalion, corn, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts This Authentic Sapporo Style Miso Ramen is one of our best sellers!

Spicy Karaka

Spicy Karaka

$20.00

Soy sauce, dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with homemade spicy oil, ground chicken, pork chashu, scallion, bamboo shoot, and homemade spicy garlic oil. Enjoy the delicate taste in a bold combination.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$20.00

Dashi-Chicken broth with Miso and garlic spicy source., wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chashu, ground chicken, scallion, corn, bamboo shoot and bean sprout. This Authentic Sapporo Style Miso Ramen is one of our best sellers!

Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

$20.00

Gorin’s original secret “tare” (flavorful thick sauce), thick noodle (taking 11 minutes to cook), Aaburi pork chashu, onion, scallion, bamboo shoot, shredded Nori seaweed. Comes with side of vinegar and chili oil. “Tare” is thick sauce, the ramen's seasoning and defines the type of ramen, meaning the most important factor of ramen. Since Abura-soba is soup-less, you can enjoy the flavor of the “tare” and noodle more than noodle with soup. Enjoy Gorin’s original secret “tare” and selected noodle.

Classic Gorin

Classic Gorin

$19.00

Dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with aburi pork chashu, onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot. This ramen is made of clear, light soup, with sea-salt and noodles with a strong wheat flavor. A ramen that mixes the ingredients in an exquisite balance that allows you to enjoy the characteristics of the ingredients to the fullest. *Dashi - stock made from fish and kelp, used in Japanese cooking.

Yuzu Shio Ramen

Yuzu Shio Ramen

$19.00

Shio (Salt) Dashi Chicken Broth with Yuzu (Japanese Citron) + Nori (Dry Seaweed) + Aburi Chicken Chashu + Scallion + Menma (Bamboo Shoot) - Simple, Healthy & Delicious!

Zunda (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

Zunda (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

$19.00

Vegetable broth, wavy thin noodle, tofu, onion, fried burdock, zunda edamame, shredded ginger. Zunda is one of the most popular paste in Tohoku area in Japan. Our vegan ramen outperforms common meat-containing ramen. Its broth made from various types of vegetables maximizes the flavor of every vegetable. That broth and kombu “tare” makes very dedicate clear soup. Vegan noodle without egg.

Vegi Miso Garlic Ramen (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

Vegi Miso Garlic Ramen (Vegan Soup/Noodle/No-Meat Protein)

$19.00

Garlic Miso Ramen with vegan soup/noodle, no-meat protein balls made of edamame/daizu (soy beans), scallion, corns, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, and fried garlic.

(Vegi) Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

(Vegi) Abura-soba (Soupless Tare Source)

$20.00

Gorin’s secret sauce, thick noodle (taking 11 minutes to cook), Aburi tofu, onion, scallion, bamboo shoot, shredded Nori seaweed “Tare” is thick sauce, the ramen's seasoning and defines the type of ramen, meaning the most important factor of ramen. Since Abura-soba is soup-less, you can enjoy the flavor of the “tare” and noodle more than noodle with soup. Enjoy Gorin’s original secret “tare” and selected noodle.

Appetizers

Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs

Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs

$8.00

Takoyaki is a Japanese snack in the shape of little round balls containing pieces of octopus. Originated from Osaka Prefecture, Takoyaki literally translates to “octopus-grilled/fried” and some people may call it “Octopus Balls

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00
Sweet-Chili Karaage

Sweet-Chili Karaage

$11.00
Chicken Wing Teriyaki Garlic

Chicken Wing Teriyaki Garlic

$10.00
Deep Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

Deep Fried Gyoza 6 pcs

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Shishito

Shishito

$10.00
Sanzoku Cucumber

Sanzoku Cucumber

$8.00
Grilled Squid (Ika geso yaki)

Grilled Squid (Ika geso yaki)

$8.00
Gorin Pork Buns 2 pcs

Gorin Pork Buns 2 pcs

$10.00
1p Pork Bun

1p Pork Bun

$6.00
Karaage Buns 2 pcs

Karaage Buns 2 pcs

$10.00
1p Karaage Fried Chicken Bun

1p Karaage Fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

Rice Bowl

Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)

Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)

$16.00
Chashu Rice bowl (Pork Belly Don)

Chashu Rice bowl (Pork Belly Don)

$16.00

Gorin's home made Aburi Chashu Pork, over Sautéed vegetables over Rice. A perfect balance of proteins, vegetables and carbo.

Mini Chashu Rice Bowl

Mini Chashu Rice Bowl

$9.00
Mini Karaage Rice Bowl (Deep Fried Chicken)

Mini Karaage Rice Bowl (Deep Fried Chicken)

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Cold Green Tea

Cold Green Tea

$3.00

Cold bottle water

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

600 11th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Directions

