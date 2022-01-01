New York Thai restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai Kitchen

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
N-3 Pad Kee Mao$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-1 Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-2 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai Kitchen
Pro Thai image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Krapow$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
Thai Spring Roll$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls stuffed with mixed veggies, glass noodle, served with plum sauce. Vegetarians
Pad See Ew - Lunch Special$10.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
More about Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
Fish Cheeks image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks - NYC

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Fried Rice to go$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
Wings to go$15.00
Fried chicken wings with chili, lime and mint. Moderately spicy.
Pork Cheeks to go$17.00
Marinated in fish sauce, served with Jaew sauce and fried garlic
More about Fish Cheeks - NYC
Thai Hot Box image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPRING ROLL$6.00
Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce.
CH & SH DUMPLING$8.00
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
CURRY PUFF$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
More about Thai Hot Box
Yummy Thai image

NOODLES

Yummy Thai - INWOOD

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN CURRY PUFF$10.00
Ground chicken with potato, onion and curry powder served with cucumber chutney sauce.
Thai Fried Rice Entree$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomato, carrots, peas and scallion.
MANGO SALAD$10.00
Shredded mango, peanut, lime dressing and yummy thai seasoning.
More about Yummy Thai - INWOOD
Malii Gramercy image

 

Malii Gramercy - 391 2nd ave (23rd st)

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A-13 Summer Roll$9.95
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-1 Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-1 Green Curry$14.95
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut green curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy - 391 2nd ave (23rd st)
Thai Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PHAT SEE EW$18.00
Stir Fry Wide Rice Noodles with Soy, Garlic, Egg, & Chinese Broccoli. Served with Traditional Accompaniment of Chiles in Vinegar.
***Sauce contains Garlic & Onion and cannot be removed for Alium Allergies.
KHAO SOI$23.00
Northern Style Curry with Egg Noodles, Coconut Milk & Pickled Mustard Greens. Available with Chicken or Vegetarian with Mushroom & Rainbow Chard. Served with Spicy Chili Jam on the Side. Regualr Chili Jam (Not Vegetarian) CONTAINS SHELLFISH.
LAAB$19.00
Cucumber and Thai Herb Salad with Toasted Rice Powder & Chile Lime Dressing. Served with Sticky Rice. Available with Fried Chicken, Lamb or Vegan with Mushrooms. Served with Sticky Rice.
More about Thai Diner
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken curry puffs (3)$12.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Rice Bowl$9.95
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Restaurant

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thung Thong$14.00
fried chicken dumplings, sweet chili sauce
Khao Pad Kra Pao$0.00
fried rice, thai basil, onions, bell peppers, thai chili
Poh Pia Tod$12.00
deep-fried spring rolls, plum sauce
More about Sabai Restaurant
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunk Man Noodles$16.00
Broad noodles, chicen, shrimp,
squid stir-fried onion, bell pepper with spicy basil chili and egg
Black Noodles$16.00
Broad rice noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg
Bangkok Garlic & Vegetables$16.00
Sautéed in garlic sauce on a bed of steamed mixed
More about Spice Thai - UWS
BG pic

 

sweetie - 85 Avenue A

85 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about sweetie - 85 Avenue A
OBAO image

BBQ • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen

647 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (9696 reviews)
Takeout
More about OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
OBAO image

BBQ • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

OBAO - 222 E 53rd St

222 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4 (2282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about OBAO - 222 E 53rd St
THEP Thai Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue

1439 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
Restaurant banner

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Pinto Garden - West Village

117 West 10 Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1994 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pinto Garden - West Village
Glur image

 

Glur

144 W 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about Glur
1009-randomaccess image

 

1009-randomaccess

138 W 32ND STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 1009-randomaccess
Soothr image

NOODLES

Soothr

204 East 13th street, New York

Avg 4.9 (2264 reviews)
More about Soothr

