New York Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in New York
Malii Thai Kitchen
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|N-3 Pad Kee Mao
|$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-1 Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-2 Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Pad Krapow
|$13.95
Basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, bell pepper and garlic basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
|Thai Spring Roll
|$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls stuffed with mixed veggies, glass noodle, served with plum sauce. Vegetarians
|Pad See Ew - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks - NYC
55 BOND STREET, New York
|Popular items
|Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
|Wings to go
|$15.00
Fried chicken wings with chili, lime and mint. Moderately spicy.
|Pork Cheeks to go
|$17.00
Marinated in fish sauce, served with Jaew sauce and fried garlic
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|SPRING ROLL
|$6.00
Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce.
|CH & SH DUMPLING
|$8.00
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
|CURRY PUFF
|$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
NOODLES
Yummy Thai - INWOOD
4959 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CURRY PUFF
|$10.00
Ground chicken with potato, onion and curry powder served with cucumber chutney sauce.
|Thai Fried Rice Entree
|$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, tomato, carrots, peas and scallion.
|MANGO SALAD
|$10.00
Shredded mango, peanut, lime dressing and yummy thai seasoning.
Malii Gramercy - 391 2nd ave (23rd st)
391 2nd ave, NY
|Popular items
|A-13 Summer Roll
|$9.95
Rice noodles, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, basil, and shrimp in soft rice paper wrap served with spicy Hoisin sauce and ground peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-1 Pad Thai
|$14.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|C-1 Green Curry
|$14.95
Bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil in coconut green curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|Popular items
|PHAT SEE EW
|$18.00
Stir Fry Wide Rice Noodles with Soy, Garlic, Egg, & Chinese Broccoli. Served with Traditional Accompaniment of Chiles in Vinegar.
***Sauce contains Garlic & Onion and cannot be removed for Alium Allergies.
|KHAO SOI
|$23.00
Northern Style Curry with Egg Noodles, Coconut Milk & Pickled Mustard Greens. Available with Chicken or Vegetarian with Mushroom & Rainbow Chard. Served with Spicy Chili Jam on the Side. Regualr Chili Jam (Not Vegetarian) CONTAINS SHELLFISH.
|LAAB
|$19.00
Cucumber and Thai Herb Salad with Toasted Rice Powder & Chile Lime Dressing. Served with Sticky Rice. Available with Fried Chicken, Lamb or Vegan with Mushrooms. Served with Sticky Rice.
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$12.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
|Banh-Mi (sandwich)
|$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
|Rice Bowl
|$9.95
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
SEAFOOD
Sabai Restaurant
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Thung Thong
|$14.00
fried chicken dumplings, sweet chili sauce
|Khao Pad Kra Pao
|$0.00
fried rice, thai basil, onions, bell peppers, thai chili
|Poh Pia Tod
|$12.00
deep-fried spring rolls, plum sauce
Spice Thai - UWS
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Drunk Man Noodles
|$16.00
Broad noodles, chicen, shrimp,
squid stir-fried onion, bell pepper with spicy basil chili and egg
|Black Noodles
|$16.00
Broad rice noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg
|Bangkok Garlic & Vegetables
|$16.00
Sautéed in garlic sauce on a bed of steamed mixed
sweetie - 85 Avenue A
85 Avenue A, New York
BBQ • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
647 9th Avenue, New York
BBQ • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
OBAO - 222 E 53rd St
222 E 53rd St, New York
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
1439 2nd Avenue, New York
CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Pinto Garden - West Village
117 West 10 Street, New York
NOODLES
Soothr
204 East 13th street, New York