Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mama's Cupboard

86 Reviews

$$

235 E 53rd St Lower Level

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh-Mi (sandwich)
Rice Bowl
Vermicelli Bowl

Mama's Signature Menu

Banh-Mi (sandwich)

Banh-Mi (sandwich)

$8.95

baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo

Rice Bowl

$9.95

jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side

Vermicelli Bowl

$11.95

thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side

Salad Bowl

$11.95

seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side

Specialty Banh-Mi (sandwich)

Caramelized Pork Belly Banh-mi

$14.95

Pork belly in a savory sweet glaze with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo and Sriracha chili sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp Banh-mi

$15.95

Coconut crusted shrimps, lettuce, pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, fresh herbs, spicy cilantro aioli

Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Banh-mi

$23.95

Crispy soft-shell crabs with pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, cucumber, spicy ponzu aioli

Small Bites

Kimchi-loaded fries

$8.50

fries, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo

Chicken curry puffs (3)

Chicken curry puffs (3)

$12.00

Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad

Veggies curry puffs (3)

$12.00

Summer roll

$12.00

rice paper wrap, vermicelli, lettuce, shrimp, mint, *peanut sauce

Crispy shrimp rolls

$12.00

Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with sweet chili dipping sauce

Crispy calamari

Crispy calamari

$14.50

served with house sweet chili sauce

Spicy honey wings

$11.00

served with house sweet chili sauce

Crispy chive sticks

$8.00

Crispy tofu

$7.00

served with sweet chili sauce and crushed *peanuts

Large Plates

Pho (noodle soup)

$13.95Out of stock

Yum-Moo-Yang

$13.50

Grilled pork with cucumber, fresh herbs, Thai chili, lettuce mixed in spicy vinaigrette

Yum-Woonsen

$15.95

glass noodles, ground pork, shrimp, onion, tomatoes, fresh chili, *peanuts, sweet lime vinaigrette

Spicy LARB

$12.95

Laos' spicy salad with herbs and ground pork

Soft-Shell Crabs Vermicelli

$28.95

thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrots and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, mint, *peanuts, and nouc cham on the side

Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$19.95

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, scallion, cilantro and cucumber served with fresh chili fish sauce "prik-nam-pla" and lime wedge on the side.

Chinese Sweet Sausage Fried Rice

$18.95

Chinese sweet sausage, Chinese broccoli, eggs, onion

Sides

White rice

$2.00

Brown rice

$3.00Out of stock

Sticky rice

$2.50

Sweet coconut rice

$3.00

Peanut sauce

$3.00

Spicy mayo

$2.00

Tamarind sauce

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00+

Desserts

Sweet taro puffs

$12.50

Homemade pastry puffs with sweet taro fillings

Fried ice cream

$8.50

breaded matcha ice cream with chocolate syrup

Sugary Roti

$8.00

Crispy and fluffy roti topped with condensed milk and sugar

Mango sticky rice

$9.50Out of stock

Friend banana

$7.50Out of stock

served with honey

Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock
Yuzu

Yuzu

$4.25

Moshi yuzu sparkling drink

Ginger ale

$3.50

Bruce Cost original unfiltered ginger ale

Dry Botanical Bubbly

$3.00Out of stock

OISHI

$3.00Out of stock

Essentia water

$3.50

20 fl oz

Tru

$3.00Out of stock
Droplet

Droplet

$5.00Out of stock

sparkling adaptogen drink

Wildwonder

Wildwonder

$5.00Out of stock

prebiotic + probiotic sparkling drink

Calamansi

$2.50Out of stock

10 fl.oz pomegranate calamansi drink

Poland Spring

$2.00

Homemade drinks

Thai iced tea

$5.00

Viet iced coffee

$5.00+

Tamarind soda

$5.00

Thai tea lemonade

$5.00

Lychee iced tea

$6.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Party tray

One tray serves up to 20 people. Required 24 hours lead time.

20 spicy honey wings

$30.00Out of stock

50 spicy honey wings

$65.00Out of stock

20 chicken curry puffs

$55.00

40 chicken curry puffs

$100.00

Crispy Calamari

$80.00

Summer rolls

$100.00

Crispy chive sticks

$30.00

Crispy tofu

$30.00

Kimchi fries

$50.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.25

Devocion beans

Americano

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Maple Latte

$5.00

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Tonic, Espresso, Lime

Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Devocion's Toro

French Press

$5.00

Pure Joy

$5.00

Double Shot Espresso, 12oz Topo Chico cleanse the pallet

Tea

Tea

$3.00

12 oz

Masala Chai Latte

$5.00

Ginger Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Lavender Latte

$5.50

Iced Tangerine Ginger

$3.50

Iced Hibiscus Lime

$3.50

Iced Cinnamon Plum

$3.50

Baked Goods

Matcha Lemon Bread

$4.00

Vegan

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

GF

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Jam Bar

$4.50

Vegan, GF

Chewy Granola Bar

$5.00

GF

BEANS

Retail bag
Truegrit

Truegrit

$14.00Out of stock

100% Peaberry Robusta Tasting notes: Scotch, Grapefruit Zest, Bitter Melon

Loyalty

$15.00

Moxy

$16.00Out of stock

Phin Filter

$15.00

El Sol

$18.00Out of stock

12 oz bag 100% Colombiano Peach, Caramel, Cinnamon

Honey

$19.00Out of stock

12 oz 100% Colombiano Honey, Orange blossom, Caramel, and a hint of Eucalyptus

Toro

$19.00Out of stock

12 oz 100% Colombiano Cocoa, Vanilla, Cherry, Almond

Wild forest

$19.00Out of stock

12 oz bag 100% Colombiano Wild Berries, Cherry, Agraz (Andean Blueberry), Cocoa Butter, Caramel

Red barrel

$23.50Out of stock

Citrus

$19.00

Decaf

$19.00

2-course dinner

8PM SESSION. 5-COURSE NORTHERN THAI CUISINE with Live Jazz (2-hour limit)

FEB 25

$84.00

04/14

$84.00

MAR 11

$84.00

MAR 18

$84.00

MAR 25

$84.00

SATURDAY

8PM SESSION. 5-COURSE NORTHERN THAI CUISINE with Live Jazz (2-hour limit)

FEB 26

$125.00

MAR 5

$125.00

MAR 12

$125.00

MAR 19

$125.00

MAR 26

$125.00

SUNDAY

8PM SESSION. 5-COURSE NORTHERN THAI CUISINE with Live Jazz (2-hour limit)

FEB 27

$15.00

MAR 6

$15.00

MAR 13

$15.00

MAR 20

$15.00

MAR 27

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Vietnamese-Thai Kitchen and Southeast Asian Marketplace.

Website

Location

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Mama's Cupboard image
Mama's Cupboard image
Mama's Cupboard image
Mama's Cupboard image

Similar restaurants in your area

OBAO - 222 E 53rd St
orange star4.0 • 2,282
222 E 53rd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Maman - Rockefeller
orange starNo Reviews
12 W. 48th Street NY, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
THEP Thai Restaurant - 1439 2nd Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,837
1439 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10021
View restaurantnext
OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
1009-randomaccess
orange starNo Reviews
138 W 32ND STREET NEW YORK, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Cannelle Long Island City
orange starNo Reviews
5-11 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Fifth Avenue
orange star4.6 • 10,777
10 E 52nd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Ess-A-Bagel - 3rd Ave
orange star4.4 • 10,140
831 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Her Name is Han
orange star4.6 • 9,242
17 E 31st St New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Murray Hill
orange star4.6 • 6,106
442 3rd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
1005-nonono
orange star4.4 • 2,991
118 Madison Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Washington Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston