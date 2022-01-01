Restaurant header imageView gallery

Her Name is Han

9,242 Reviews

$$

17 E 31st St

New York, NY 10016

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
With a growing number of Korean-Americans and Korean internationals working and studying in the city, we wanted to create a place where these busy dwellers of New York can find the perfect home-cooked meal, prepared with the goal of bringing about the flavors of their mothers’ cooking.

17 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016

