New York breakfast spots you'll love

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Butchers Burger$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Sauteed Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
Hot Golden Elixir$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
Surfer's Breakfast$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
More about Billy's Bakery
Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Santa Fe
Maman Soho image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Soho
Calexico image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
More about Calexico
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel (DF)$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
Cinnamon Bun Slice$5.50
Gluten Free.
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Modern B&B / Arba
H&H Bagels - UES image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic BEC$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Westville Hudson image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Hudson
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Quesadillla$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Dudleys
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmone Con Lenticchie*$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Insalata Centocolori$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Cavolfiore e Mostarda$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
More about Sant Ambroeus
Ruby's Cafe image

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
Fried Chicken Burger$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
Chicken Avocado$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Dear Mama - East Harlem image

SANDWICHES

Dear Mama - East Harlem

308 E 109th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sir Muffington$4.50
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
The Caramel Latte$6.00
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
More about Dear Mama - East Harlem
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Friedman's Club$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
Dinner Grain Bowl$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Friedman's
Maman Tribeca image

 

Maman Tribeca

211 West Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Benjamin Sandwich$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Tribeca
Maman University Place image

 

Maman University Place

67 University Place, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman University Place
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
Vampire Slayer$4.00
Ginger*
Lemon*
Garlic*
Cayenne*
Artichoke Quesadilla$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Westville image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville
Ruby's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about Pil Pil
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pastrami on Rye$20.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
Impossible Burger$17.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Westville Chelsea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Chelsea
Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Toro Loco NYC
03 - HITW Flatiron image

HAMBURGERS

03 - HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Brekkie Roll$16.00
double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries
More about 03 - HITW Flatiron
Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
02 - HITW Murray Hill image

 

02 - HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Brekkie Smoothie$9.00
mixed berries, banana, granola, coconut, honey, almond milk
More about 02 - HITW Murray Hill
Leyla image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Pide$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
Falafel$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
Vegetarian Pide$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
More about Leyla
Patisserie Chanson image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Messy Croissant$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
Pain Aux Raisins$6.30
Raisin Bread
Raspberry Croissant$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
More about Patisserie Chanson
Little Owl image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Little Owl

90 Bedford Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
More about Little Owl
Veselka image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Cabbage$15.00
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy.
.
Classic Pierogi$8.00
Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.
Potato Pancake Plate$15.00
Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce
More about Veselka

