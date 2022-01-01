New York breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in New York
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Sauteed Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Hot Golden Elixir
|$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
|Surfer's Breakfast
|$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$1.25
A family tradition…chewy sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
|Choco/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Popular items
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel (DF)
|$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$5.50
Gluten Free.
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Classic BEC
|$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Flavored Cream Cheese
|$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Popular items
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
|Quesadillla
|$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
|Steak Taco
|$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
|Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Organic Eggs
|$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmone Con Lenticchie*
|$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
|Insalata Centocolori
|$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Cavolfiore e Mostarda
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
|Fried Chicken Burger
|$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
|Chicken Avocado
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
SANDWICHES
Dear Mama - East Harlem
308 E 109th St, New York
|Popular items
|Sir Muffington
|$4.50
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
|Latte
|$5.50
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
|The Caramel Latte
|$6.00
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Popular items
|Friedman's Club
|$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
|Dinner Grain Bowl
|$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Maman Tribeca
211 West Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Benjamin Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Maman University Place
67 University Place, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
|Vampire Slayer
|$4.00
Ginger*
Lemon*
Garlic*
Cayenne*
|Artichoke Quesadilla
|$16.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Bronte
|$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
|Fries
|$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
|Shrimp Pasta
|$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
|Popular items
|Tortilla
|$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
|Pulpo
|$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
|Dates
|$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Popular items
|Pastrami on Rye
|$20.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
|Impossible Burger
|$17.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Popular items
|Pescado Tacos
|$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
HAMBURGERS
03 - HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|Popular items
|Chili Scrambled Eggs
|$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Brekkie Roll
|$16.00
double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
02 - HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Chili Scrambled Eggs
|$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
|Brekkie Smoothie
|$9.00
mixed berries, banana, granola, coconut, honey, almond milk
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pide
|$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
|Falafel
|$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
|Vegetarian Pide
|$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Messy Croissant
|$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
|Pain Aux Raisins
|$6.30
Raisin Bread
|Raspberry Croissant
|$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Little Owl
90 Bedford Street, New York
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
parmesan croutons
|Tagliatelle Kale Pesto
|$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
|8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Popular items
|Stuffed Cabbage
|$15.00
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy.
.
|Classic Pierogi
|$8.00
Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.
|Potato Pancake Plate
|$15.00
Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce