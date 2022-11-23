Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Golden Diner

2,262 Reviews

$$

123 Madison St

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chinatown Egg Sando
Chicken Katsu Club
Coffee (Hot or Iced)

Coffee & Tea

Coffee (Hot or Iced)

Iced Tea

$4.50

cold brew unsweetened black iced tea

Assorted Hot Tea

$3.50

Juices & Soda

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke (Can)

$3.00Out of stock

Bruce Cost Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00

Fresh Yuzuade

$6.00

fresh yuzu-lemonade

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.00

Canned Beer/Beverages

Hummy Pear

Hummy Pear

$10.00

all natural soju seltzer

Hummy Melon

Hummy Melon

$10.00

all natural soju seltzer

Makku Original

Makku Original

$10.00

unfiltered rice beer

Makku Mango

Makku Mango

$10.00

Tecate

$5.00

Wine By the Bottle

Famille Peillot, Sparkling

Famille Peillot, Sparkling

$54.00

bright, balanced, & slightly creamy with lemon herbal notes

Dom Fillatreau, Chenin Blanc

$54.00

crisp notes or peach, nectarine, green herbs, & white flowers

Mon Blanc, Grüner

Mon Blanc, Grüner

$58.00

bright & elegant with hints of vanilla, butterscotch, & melon

Biancofonglio, Fongoli

$62.00

medium-bodied, fresh and earthy mineral tones with notes of citrus, almond, and peach

Via Revolucionaria, Criolla Grande

Via Revolucionaria, Criolla Grande

$54.00

elegant ripe blackberry aromas with a bit of earth, musk and cocoa citrus; good acidity and ripe on the palate

Jean-Paul Brun, Gamay

Jean-Paul Brun, Gamay

$58.00

high-toned and ripe with red currant, raspberry and wild strawberry, bright and floral, backed by citrusy and tart acidity (served chilled)

Korean Spirits

Kooksundang Makgeolli

Kooksundang Makgeolli

$14.00

ABV 6% unfiltered rice wine with slight viscosity, slightly sweet, tangy, and bitter

West 32, Soju

West 32, Soju

$40.00

ABV 20% gluten free and triple distilled for a clean crisp taste

Seoul Night, Plum Soju

Seoul Night, Plum Soju

$32.00

ABV 23% plum liqueur crafted with golden ripened maesil that heightens floral aromatics with notes of juniper berries

Breakfast

Homemade Granola & Yogurt

Homemade Granola & Yogurt

$11.00

house-made granola made with pumpkin seeds, cranberries, flax seeds, & orange zest

Chinatown Egg Sando

Chinatown Egg Sando

$12.00

soft scrambled eggs w/ american cheese, hash brown patty, served on a sesame scallion milk bun

Two Eggs, How you want 'em

Two Eggs, How you want 'em

$12.00

served with home fries and choice of toast

Golden Omelette

Golden Omelette

$14.00

add up to 3 mix-ins of your choice, served with home fries and choice of toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

soft scrambled eggs w/ american cheese, crispy home fries, fresh pico de gallo, and refried bean puree

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

seasoned and sauteed tofu scramble with vegan cheese, crispy home frieds, fresh pico de gallo, and refried beans

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$16.00Out of stock

sesame scallion french toast with thinly sliced country ham, a swiss and parmesan mornay sauce, bacon bits, and scallions, paired with a lemon vinaigrette green salad

Honey Butter Pancakes

Honey Butter Pancakes

$14.00

double stack of fluffy, moist and savory pancakes served with honey butter maple syrup and whipped honey butter, finished with lemon zest

Soups & Salads

Matzoh Ball Soup

Matzoh Ball Soup

$12.00

fluffy matzoh ball, carrot, chinese celery, fresh dill in our homemade chicken broth

Vegan Caesar

Vegan Caesar

$14.00

gem lettuce with vegan caesar dressing and garlic croutons

Thai Cobb

Thai Cobb

$17.00

soft boiled egg, bacon, spiced peanuts, asian herbs, cucumbers, radish, carrots, and house made thai bird chili vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$17.00

chili crisp a la Fat Choy, iceberg lettuce, vegan ranch, blue "cheese", mushroom "bacon"

Sweets

Green Tea Coffee Cake

Green Tea Coffee Cake

$7.00

made with hojicha and matcha

Thai Tea Tres Leches

Thai Tea Tres Leches

$11.00

chantilly cream, toasted coconut, lime zest

Shared Plates

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$17.00

8 juicy wings tossed in garlic kochujang glaze served with pickled daikon

Mushroom Reuben Quesadilla

Mushroom Reuben Quesadilla

$17.00

pastrami spiced portobello, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, served with housemade russian dressing

Vegan Nacho Cheese

Vegan Nacho Cheese

$17.00

cashew nacho "cheese" with blue and white corn nixtamal chips topped with fermented black beans, pico, home-pickled jalapenos, cilantro, and vegan sour cream. (gluten free)

Sandwiches & Burgers

Lemongrass Avocado Toast

Lemongrass Avocado Toast

$18.00

lemongrass, galangal, thai basil, fresh turmeric, scallions, and kecap manis on rustic country loaf

Vegan Grilled Cheese

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$13.00

smoked gouda & pepperjack "cheese", garlic oil, served on grilled white bread

Sam's Tuna Melt

Sam's Tuna Melt

$15.00

american cheese, salt & vinegar chips served on grilled rye bread

Chicken Katsu Club

Chicken Katsu Club

$19.00

panko breaded chicken katsu blt w/ red cabbage slaw, bulldog sauce, and kewpie mayo served on milk bread

Vegetalian Hero

Vegetalian Hero

$17.00

charred yuba marinated in house italian dressing, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, spicy red pepper sauce, and tofu mayo served on sesame Parisi bread

Golden Cheeseburger

Golden Cheeseburger

$18.00

6oz charred happy valley medium rare beef patty with our not-so-secret sauce (mushroom gochujang aioli), pickle guy's b+b pickles, lettuce, tomato served on a sesame scallion milk bun

Breakfast Sides & Add-ons

Plain Yogurt

$6.00

Toast

$5.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Tofu Scramble

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Cheese

$2.00

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

French Fries

$9.00

Home Fries

$10.00

Green Salad

$9.00

Pickled Daikon Side

$5.00

Coleslaw Side

$5.00

Sour Pickle

$2.50

K-Kimchi

Vegan Kimchi 16oz

Vegan Kimchi 16oz

$11.00

Sauces & Condiments

Not-So-Secret Sauce

$2.00

Bulldog Sauce

$2.00

Kewpie Mayo

$2.00

Spicy Pepper Sauce

$2.00

Wing Sauce

$2.00

Russian Dressing

$2.00

Honey Maple Syrup

$2.00

Honey Maple Butter

$2.00

Extra Pico

$3.00

Vegan Sour Cream

$2.00

Strawberry Jam

$1.00

Mayonnaise

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Golden Diner image
Golden Diner image
Golden Diner image
Golden Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dimes
orange star4.6 • 877
49 Canal Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Em Vietnamese Bistro
orange star4.9 • 613
57 Front Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
El Castillo De Jagua Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
113 Rivington Street Manhattan, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Double Chicken Please - 115 Allen Street
orange starNo Reviews
115 Allen Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - SoHo
orange starNo Reviews
265 LAFAYETTE STREET NEW YORK, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Washington Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston