Pizza
Italian

Blue Springs Pizza

865 Reviews

$

501 North Volusia Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

Order Again

SLICE

SLICE CHEESE

$3.75

SLICE BIANCA

$3.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil

SLICE MARGHERITA

$3.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic

SLICE HAWAIIAN

$3.99

Pineapple and ham

SLICE PESTO

$4.99

Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic

SLICE METRO MEAT LOVER'S

$4.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham

SLICE VEGGIE LOVERS

$4.99

Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms

SLICE ALL METRO SUPREME

$4.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese

SLICE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$4.99

SLICE CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$4.99

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch

SLICE VEGGIE BIANCA

$4.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses

SLICE SICILIAN

$3.99

8 Slices - 16x16 deep dish square cheese pizza topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella

12" PIZZA

12" CHEESE

$10.99

12" BIANCA

$13.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil

12" MARGHERITA

$13.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic

12" HAWAIIAN

$14.99

Pineapple and ham

12" PESTO

$12.99

Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic

12" METRO MEAT LOVER'S

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham

12" VEGGIE LOVERS

$16.99

Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms

12" ALL METRO SUPREME

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese

12" BBQ PIZZA

$15.50

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.50

12" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$15.95

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.99

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch

12" VEGGIE BIANCA

$14.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses

12" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$15.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese

14" PIZZA

14" CHEESE

$12.99

14" BIANCA

$18.50

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil

14" MARGHERITA

$18.50

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic

14" HAWAIIAN

$17.99

Pineapple and ham

14" PESTO

$18.99

Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic

14" METRO MEAT LOVER'S

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham

14" VEGGIE LOVERS

$20.99

Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms

14" ALL METRO SUPREME

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.99

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.50

14" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$20.99

14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.99

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch

14" VEGGIE BIANCA

$19.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses

14" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$21.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese

16" PIZZA

16" CHEESE

$14.99

16" BIANCA

$21.50

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil

16" MARGHERITA

$21.50

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic

16" HAWAIIAN

$21.50

Pineapple and ham

16" PESTO

$21.50

Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic

16" METRO MEAT LOVER'S

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham

16" VEGGIE LOVERS

$24.99

Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms

16" ALL METRO SUPREME

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese

16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.99

16" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$24.99

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.99

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch

16" VEGGIE BIANCA

$23.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses

16" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$25.50

Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese

16" SICILIAN

$19.99

Cheese

GLUTEN FREE

GF 10" CHEESE

$11.99

GF 10" BIANCA

$12.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil

GF 10" MARGHERITA

$12.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic

GF 10" HAWAIIAN

$13.99

Pineapple and ham

GF 10" PESTO

$13.99

Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic

GF 10" METRO MEAT LOVER'S

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham

GF 10" VEGGIE LOVERS

$15.99

Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms

GF 10" ALL METRO SUPREME

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese

GF 10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

GF 10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

GF 10" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$15.99

GF 10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$15.99

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch

GF 10" VEGGIE BIANCA

$15.99

Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses

GF 10" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$15.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese

SMALL

SM CHEESE CALZONE

$10.99

SM STROMBOLI WITH PEPPERONI

$10.99

SM MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE

$12.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami

SM MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI

$12.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami

SM SUPREME CALZONE

$13.99

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

SM SUPREME STROMBOLI

$13.99

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

SM VEGGIE LOVER CALZONE

$13.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms

SM VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI

$13.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms

SM PHILIBOLI

$14.99

SM SPINACH & MUSHROOM CALZONE

$12.99

SM SPINACH & MUSHROOM STROMBOLI

$12.99

LARGE

LG CHEESE CALZONE

$14.99

LG STROMBOLI WITH PEPPERONI

$14.99

LG MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami

LG MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami

LG SUPREME CALZONE

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

LG SUPREME STROMBOLI

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

LG VEGGIE LOVER CALZONE

$19.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms

LG VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI

$19.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms

LG PHILIBOLI

$21.99

LG SPINACH & MUSHROOM CALZONE

$16.99

LG SPINACH & MUSHROOM STROMBOLI

$16.99

APPETIZERS

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$4.99

GARLIC KNOTS (6) W/ CHEESE

$5.99

GARLIC BREAD

$3.99

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$7.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$8.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$11.99

CALAMARI

$11.99

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

Fried Pickles w/Ranch

$7.99

JALAPENO POPPERS (6)

$7.99

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$7.99

APPETIZER SAMPLER

$12.99

WINGS

10 PC WINGS

$14.99

20 PC WINGS

$28.99

10 BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

SMALL

SM HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumbers

SM CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

Fresh romaine, lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

SM ANTIPASTO SALAD

$8.99

Lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & black olives

SM ORIGINAL GREEK SALAD

$8.99

Shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamatta olives, topped with shredded ham & salami. Served with Greek dressing

SM MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

House salad with breaded or grilled chicken breast & feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil

SM TUNA SALAD

$8.99

House salad topped with homemade tuna

LARGE

LG HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumbers

LG CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Fresh romaine, lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

LG ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.99

Lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & black olives

LG ORIGINAL GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamatta olives, topped with shredded ham & salami. Served with Greek dressing

LG MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

House salad with breaded or grilled chicken breast & feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil

LG TUNA SALAD

$10.99

House salad topped with homemade tuna

LG CAPRESE SALAD

$9.99

SOUP

BOWL OF SOUP

$6.99

Homemade Soup of the Day

BURGERS

Our burgers are made with 1/2lb of Angus Beef & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.99

SUBS & GYROS

All subs are served with chips.

HAM & CHEESE SUB W CHIPS

$10.99

ITALIAN SUB W CHIPS

$10.99

We recommend it toasted! Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & onions

TUNA SALAD SUB W CHIPS

$10.99

Served hot or cold with lettuce and tomatoes

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB W CHIPS

$10.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB W CHIPS

$10.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB W CHIPS

$11.99

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, & ONIONS SUB W CHIPS

$11.99

SAUSAGE & MEATBALL CUMBO SUB W CHIPS

$11.99

CHEESE STEAK SUB W CHIPS

$11.99

Sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB W CHIPS

$11.99

Sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms

TUNA MELT W CHIPS

$10.99

GYRO SANDWICH

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. Add French Fries $2.50

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. Add French Fries $2.50

PASTA ENTREES

TOUR OF ITALY

$16.99

Combination of Lasagna, Cheese Ravioli & Cheese Stuffed Shells

BAKED ZITI

$12.99

Ziti pasta blended with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

LASAGNA

$14.99

Homemade meat sauce, with layers of pasta, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

PASTA CARBONARA

$14.99

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$13.99

Fresh eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with your choice of pasta

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$16.99

Fresh eggplant rolled with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella

JUMBO CHEESE STUFFED SHELLS

$13.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$13.99

Jumbo round ravioli stuffed with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella

TRI-COLOR TORTELLINI W/ ALFREDO SAUCE

$14.99

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS PASTA

$14.99

Served over your choice of pasta

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$14.99

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$12.99

Add Chicken $2.99; Add Chicken and Broccoli $3.99

PASTA W/ MARINARA SAUCE

$9.99

PASTA W/ MEAT SAUCE

$12.99

PASTA W/ MEATBALLS

$12.99

PASTA W/ SAUSAGE

$12.99

ITALIAN ENTREES

All Pasta Entrees are served with fresh homemade garlic knots. Choice of Pasta: Spaghetti, Ziti, or Linguini Add House or Caesar Salad $2.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.99

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$16.99

CHICKEN PICCATA

$15.99

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$16.99

FRESH CLAMS OVER PASTA

$18.99

KID'S MENU

KID SPAGHETTI W/ MARINARA

$5.99

KID SPAGHETTI W/ MEATSAUCE

$6.99

KID BUTTER PASTA

$5.99

KID CHICKEN TENDERS (2) & FRIES

$8.99

SIDE ORDERS

FRESH SAUTEED SPINACH

$3.99

Sauteed in garlic and olive oil

SIDE BROCCOLI

$3.99

Sauteed in garlic and olive oil

SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE

$6.99

SIDE MEATBALLS (2)

$4.99

SIDE SAUSAGE (2)

$4.99

SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

$2.99

ONE GARLIC KNOT

$1.00

SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE

$4.99

DESSERTS

NY CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Toppings: Chocolate & Strawberry; Add Toppings $0.50

TIRAMISU

$7.99

ZEPOLIS

$6.99

CANNOLI

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.99

2 LITER

DIET PEPSI

$4.99

PEPSI

$4.99

MTN DEW

$4.99

DR. PEPP

$4.99

SIERRA MIST

$4.99

CAN OF SODA

DIET PEPSI

$1.50

PEPSI

$1.50

MTN DEW

$1.50

DR. PEPP

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00

DRINK

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

CRUSH

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

DR. PEPP

$3.25

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

MILK

$3.25

MTN DEW

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

PEPSI

$3.25

RED BULL

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

WATER

SWEET TEA

$3.25

UNSWEET TEA

$3.25

BOTTLE WATER

$3.25

PERRIER

$3.25

SYRUP FLAVOR

$1.00

KIDS

DR. PEPP

$1.50

SIERRA MIST

$1.50

MTN DEW

$1.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.50

LEMONADE

$1.50

CRUSH

$1.50

PEPSI

$1.50

DIET PEPSI

$1.50

WATER

DRINKS

BOTTLE OF WINE

$15.00

BUCKET OF BEER

$15.00

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$19.20

RED OR WHITE SANGRIA CARAFE

$20.00

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$7.68

CALAMARI

$9.60

FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO SALAD

$7.68

ASSORTED SAMPLER

$9.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
501 North Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

