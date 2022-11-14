- Home
Blue Springs Pizza
865 Reviews
$
501 North Volusia Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
SLICE
SLICE CHEESE
SLICE BIANCA
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil
SLICE MARGHERITA
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
SLICE HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
SLICE PESTO
Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic
SLICE METRO MEAT LOVER'S
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham
SLICE VEGGIE LOVERS
Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms
SLICE ALL METRO SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese
SLICE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
SLICE CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch
SLICE VEGGIE BIANCA
Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses
SLICE SICILIAN
8 Slices - 16x16 deep dish square cheese pizza topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella
12" PIZZA
12" CHEESE
12" BIANCA
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil
12" MARGHERITA
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
12" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
12" PESTO
Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic
12" METRO MEAT LOVER'S
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham
12" VEGGIE LOVERS
Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms
12" ALL METRO SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese
12" BBQ PIZZA
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
12" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch
12" VEGGIE BIANCA
Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses
12" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
14" PIZZA
14" CHEESE
14" BIANCA
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil
14" MARGHERITA
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
14" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
14" PESTO
Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic
14" METRO MEAT LOVER'S
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham
14" VEGGIE LOVERS
Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms
14" ALL METRO SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese
14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
14" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch
14" VEGGIE BIANCA
Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses
14" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
16" PIZZA
16" CHEESE
16" BIANCA
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil
16" MARGHERITA
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
16" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
16" PESTO
Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic
16" METRO MEAT LOVER'S
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham
16" VEGGIE LOVERS
Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms
16" ALL METRO SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese
16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
16" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch
16" VEGGIE BIANCA
Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses
16" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
16" SICILIAN
Cheese
GLUTEN FREE
GF 10" CHEESE
GF 10" BIANCA
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with fresh garlic and olive oil
GF 10" MARGHERITA
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic
GF 10" HAWAIIAN
Pineapple and ham
GF 10" PESTO
Mozzarella, pesto sauce, oregano and fresh garlic
GF 10" METRO MEAT LOVER'S
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and ham
GF 10" VEGGIE LOVERS
Green peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, black olives and mushrooms
GF 10" ALL METRO SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and extra cheese
GF 10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
GF 10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
GF 10" CHEESESTEAK PIZZA
GF 10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon & ranch
GF 10" VEGGIE BIANCA
Olive oil, fresh garlic, topped with spinach, fresh tomato slices, parmesan, romano & ricotta cheeses
GF 10" CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Chicken, alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
SMALL
SM CHEESE CALZONE
SM STROMBOLI WITH PEPPERONI
SM MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami
SM MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami
SM SUPREME CALZONE
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
SM SUPREME STROMBOLI
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
SM VEGGIE LOVER CALZONE
Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms
SM VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI
Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms
SM PHILIBOLI
SM SPINACH & MUSHROOM CALZONE
SM SPINACH & MUSHROOM STROMBOLI
LARGE
LG CHEESE CALZONE
LG STROMBOLI WITH PEPPERONI
LG MEAT LOVER'S CALZONE
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami
LG MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and salami
LG SUPREME CALZONE
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
LG SUPREME STROMBOLI
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
LG VEGGIE LOVER CALZONE
Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms
LG VEGGIE LOVER STROMBOLI
Onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and mushrooms
LG PHILIBOLI
LG SPINACH & MUSHROOM CALZONE
LG SPINACH & MUSHROOM STROMBOLI
APPETIZERS
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
GARLIC KNOTS (6) W/ CHEESE
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE
ONION RINGS
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
FRENCH FRIES
CHICKEN TENDERS (5)
CALAMARI
BRUSCHETTA
Fried Pickles w/Ranch
JALAPENO POPPERS (6)
BACON CHEESE FRIES
APPETIZER SAMPLER
SMALL
SM HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumbers
SM CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine, lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese
SM ANTIPASTO SALAD
Lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & black olives
SM ORIGINAL GREEK SALAD
Shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamatta olives, topped with shredded ham & salami. Served with Greek dressing
SM MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD
House salad with breaded or grilled chicken breast & feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil
SM TUNA SALAD
House salad topped with homemade tuna
LARGE
LG HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumbers
LG CAESAR SALAD
Fresh romaine, lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese
LG ANTIPASTO SALAD
Lettuce, ham, salami, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & black olives
LG ORIGINAL GREEK SALAD
Shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamatta olives, topped with shredded ham & salami. Served with Greek dressing
LG MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD
House salad with breaded or grilled chicken breast & feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil
LG TUNA SALAD
House salad topped with homemade tuna
LG CAPRESE SALAD
BURGERS
SUBS & GYROS
HAM & CHEESE SUB W CHIPS
ITALIAN SUB W CHIPS
We recommend it toasted! Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes & onions
TUNA SALAD SUB W CHIPS
Served hot or cold with lettuce and tomatoes
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB W CHIPS
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB W CHIPS
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB W CHIPS
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, & ONIONS SUB W CHIPS
SAUSAGE & MEATBALL CUMBO SUB W CHIPS
CHEESE STEAK SUB W CHIPS
Sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms
CHICKEN PHILLY SUB W CHIPS
Sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms
TUNA MELT W CHIPS
GYRO SANDWICH
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. Add French Fries $2.50
CHICKEN GYRO
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. Add French Fries $2.50
PASTA ENTREES
TOUR OF ITALY
Combination of Lasagna, Cheese Ravioli & Cheese Stuffed Shells
BAKED ZITI
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
LASAGNA
Homemade meat sauce, with layers of pasta, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
PASTA CARBONARA
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Fresh eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with your choice of pasta
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Fresh eggplant rolled with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella
JUMBO CHEESE STUFFED SHELLS
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Jumbo round ravioli stuffed with ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella
TRI-COLOR TORTELLINI W/ ALFREDO SAUCE
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS PASTA
Served over your choice of pasta
PENNE ALLA VODKA
LINGUINI ALFREDO
Add Chicken $2.99; Add Chicken and Broccoli $3.99
PASTA W/ MARINARA SAUCE
PASTA W/ MEAT SAUCE
PASTA W/ MEATBALLS
PASTA W/ SAUSAGE
ITALIAN ENTREES
COFFEE
DRINK
KIDS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
501 North Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763