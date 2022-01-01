Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

F&D WOODFIRED ITALIAN KITCHEN

review star

No reviews yet

1965 Aloma Ave

Winter Park, FL 32792

ANTIPASTA

2 MEATBALLS AL FORNO

2 MEATBALLS AL FORNO

$10.00

Italian sausage, herbs and spices, marinara, ricotta & pecorino, pangrattato

3 MEATBALLS AL FORNO

3 MEATBALLS AL FORNO

$12.00

Italian sausage, herbs and spices, marinara, ricotta & pecorino, pangrattato

CALAMARI FRITTO

CALAMARI FRITTO

$13.00

served with fried pepperoncini & marinara

F&D ANTIPASTO

F&D ANTIPASTO

$12.00

chef's selection of 2 meats & 2 cheeses, honey, house marinated olives, nuts & crackers

F&D GARLIC BREAD

F&D GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

garlic, evo, grana padano, marinara

INSALATE

F&D HOUSE SALAD SINGLE

F&D HOUSE SALAD SINGLE

$7.50

ICEBURG LETTUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, CHARRED ARTICHOKES, RED ONIONS, PEPPERONCINIS, PECORINO, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

F&D HOUSE SALAD FAMILY

F&D HOUSE SALAD FAMILY

$14.00

ICEBURG LETTUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, CHARRED ARTICHOKES, RED ONIONS, PEPPERONCINIS, PECORINO, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

CAESAR SINGLE

CAESAR SINGLE

$7.50

CHOPPED ROMAINE HEARTS, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS SHAVED PARMESAN

CAESAR FAMILY

CAESAR FAMILY

$14.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE HEARTS, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS SHAVED PARMESAN

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$12.00

HEIRLOOM AND RED TOMATOES, BASIL, CROUTONS, "GRANDE" FRESH MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN SEASONING, CROUTONS, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, BALSAMIC GLAZE

PIGNOLA ALA PORCHETTA

PIGNOLA ALA PORCHETTA

$14.00

PORCHETTA, ARUGULA, ROASTED PINE NUTS, SHAVED GRANA PADANO, SHERRY VINAIGRETTE

PASTA

BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$16.00

"GENTILE" RIGATONI, VEAL, ANGUS BEEF, PORK, FRESH ITALIAN HERBS & PECORINO

PESTO CREAM CHEESE TORTELLINI

PESTO CREAM CHEESE TORTELLINI

$15.00

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI TORTELLINI, SAGE, BROWN BUTTER, SHAVED PARM, ITALIAN HERBS, TOASTED PINE NUTS, GRAN PADANO

CACIO A PEPE

CACIO A PEPE

$16.00

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI FETTUCCINE, SHAVED PROSCIUTTO, BLACK PEPPER, BUTTER, PARMESAN CREME, GRAN PADANO, ITALIAN HERBS

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$18.00

CAPELLINI, SHRIMP, GARLIC, CALABRIAN CHILI, BUTTER, WHITE WINE, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATO, PANGRATTATO, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$17.00

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI, TWO LARGE MEATBALLS, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS

VEGAN MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

VEGAN MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

$16.00

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI SOY MILK BASE CREAM SAUCE.

WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

$16.00Out of stock

LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE

PIZZA & VEGAN PIZZA

BABY BLUE PIZZA

BABY BLUE PIZZA

$15.00

GARLIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, THREE MILK BLUE CHEESE, "GRANDE" FRESH MOZZARELLA, ROSEMARY, ITALIAN HERBS

BIANCA

BIANCA

$14.00

RICOTTA, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL

DUE CARNI

DUE CARNI

$15.00

VPN, OREGANO, HOUSE MADE FENNEL SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN HERBS

FOUR CHEESE

FOUR CHEESE

$16.00

vpn, garlic oil, oregano, mozzarella, pecorino, ricotta & grana padano VG

FENNEL SAUSAGE & RAPINI

FENNEL SAUSAGE & RAPINI

$16.00

BIANCA PIZZA, HOUSE MADE FENNEL SAUSAGE, RAPINI, ITALIAN HERBS

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$13.00

CRUSHED TOMATO, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL

PEPPERONI OVERLOAD

PEPPERONI OVERLOAD

$16.00

VPN, PEPPERONI, CHILI FLAKES & "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, iTALIAN HERBS

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

$16.00

CRUSHED TOMATOES, "GRANDE" FRESH MOZZARELLA, GALLONI PROSCIUTTO, ARUGULA, CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED PARM, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

QUEEN BEE

QUEEN BEE

$15.00

VPN, SOPPRESSATA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRUSHED TOMATO, CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, HONEY

RUSTICA

RUSTICA

$16.00

VPN, HOUSE MADE FENNEL SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED AND YELLOW PEPPERS, SHAVED RED ONION, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN HERBS

VEGAN BEYOND RUSTICA

VEGAN BEYOND RUSTICA

$15.00

VPN, BEYOND PLANT BASED SAUSAGE, ROASTED RED AND YELLOW PEPPERS, SHAVED RED ONION, VEGAN MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN HERBS

VEGAN BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$15.00
VEGAN MARGHERITA PIZZA

VEGAN MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

crushed tomato, vegan mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil V

VEGAN MUSHROOM SPINACH

VEGAN MUSHROOM SPINACH

$15.00

VEGAN PORCINI CREAM, MUSHROOMS, PEPPER FLAKE, SPINACH, HERBS AND ITALIAN SEASONING.

SECONDI

BOLOGNESE LASAGNA

BOLOGNESE LASAGNA

$17.00

Trevi pasta, bolognese, ricotta, grana padano

CHICKEN MILANESE

$17.00

buttermilk & panko crusted chicken breast, arugula salad, sherry vinaigrette, shaved red Onion, blistered tomato

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.00

BUTTERMILK SEMOLINA CRUSTED CHICKEN BREAST, LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, GRAN PADANO

WOODFIRED SALMON

WOODFIRED SALMON

$24.00

ATLANTIC SALMON, FENNEL SLAW, CITRUS, BROKEN MUSTARD FENNEL VINAIGRETTE.

DOLCE

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00Out of stock

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone and cocoa

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00

dark chocolate mousse, valrhona chocolate crust

GRANDMA'S CAKE

GRANDMA'S CAKE

$8.00

lemon pastry crème, shortbread crust, almonds, powdered sugar & pine nuts

N/A Beverages

CAN PEPSI

$1.50

CAN DIET PEPSI

$1.50

CAN SIERRA MIST

$1.50

CAN MTN DEW

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1965 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792

Directions

