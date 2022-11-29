Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Backstreet Pizza

234 Reviews

$

1949 W CR 419

Suite 1261

Oviedo, FL 32766

18" CHEESE PIZZA
16" CHEESE PIZZA
GARLIC KNOTS (5)

TUESDAY SPECIAL

CHEESE SLICE

$2.00

18" CHEESE

$12.50

PIZZAS

CHEESE SLICE

$2.99

SICILIAN SLICE

$3.49

SPECIALTY SLICE

$3.99

10" CHEESE PIZZA

$7.99

10" BIANCA

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil

10" MARGHERITA

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of olive oil

10" HAWAIIAN

$10.99

Ham & pineapple

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.99

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

10" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$11.99

Breaded chicken tossed in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

10" BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$11.99

Chicken, onions, & barbeque sauce

10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$11.99

Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing

10" MEDITERRANEAN

$11.99

Feta cheese, bacon, olives, diced tomatoes, & spinach

10" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA

$11.99

Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​

10" VEGGIE

$12.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

10" SUPREME

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & olives​

10" BACKSTREET PIZZA

$12.99

Sausage, peppers, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & artichokes ​

10" RIGALLI MEAT LOVERS

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

10" BREAKFAST PIZZA

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, american cheese, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers & onions

10" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, anchovies, & artichokes

10" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$10.99

16" CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

16" BIANCA

$16.99

​Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil

16" MARGHERITA

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of olive oil

16" HAWAIIAN

$17.99

Ham & pineapple

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.99

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

16" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$19.99

Breaded chicken tossed in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

16" BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$19.99

Chicken, onions, & barbeque sauce

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$19.99

Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing

16" MEDITERRANEAN

$19.99

Feta cheese, bacon, olives, diced tomatoes, & spinach

16" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA

$19.99

Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​

16" VEGGIE

$20.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

16" SUPREME

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & olives​

16" BACKSTREET PIZZA

$20.99

Sausage, peppers, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & artichokes

16" RIGALLI MEAT LOVERS

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

16" BREAKFAST PIZZA

$22.99

Scrambled eggs, american cheese, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers & onions

16" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, anchovies, & artichokes

18" CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99

18" BIANCA

$18.99

Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil

18" MARGHERITA

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of olive oil

18" HAWAIIAN

$19.99

Ham & pineapple

18" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.99

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

18" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$21.99

Breaded chicken tossed in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

18" BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$21.99

Chicken, onions, & barbeque sauce

18" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$21.99

Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing

18" MEDITERRANEAN

$21.99

Feta cheese, bacon, olives, diced, tomatoes, & spinach

18" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA

$21.99

Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​

18" VEGGIE

$22.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

18" SUPREME

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & olives​

18" BACKSTREET PIZZA

$22.99

Sausage, green peppers, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & artichokes

18" RIGALLI MEAT LOVERS

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

18" BREAKFAST PIZZA

$24.99

18" EVERYTHING PIZZA

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, anchovies, & artichokes

SICILIAN CHEESE

$18.99

SICILIAN BIANCA

$20.99

SICILIAN MARGHERITA

$20.99

SICILIAN HAWAIIAN

$21.99

SICILIAN VEGGIE

$22.99

SICILIAN BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.99

SICILIAN CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.99

SICILIAN BARBEQUE CHICKEN

$22.99

SICILIAN MEDITERRANEAN

$22.99

SICILIAN BRUSCHETTA

$22.99

Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​

SICILIAN SUPREME

$23.99

SICILIAN BACKSTREET PIZZA

$23.99

SICILIAN MEAT LOVERS

$24.99

SICILIAN BREAKFAST PIZZA

$25.99

SICILIAN EVERYTHING PIZZA

$25.99

STARTERS & SIDES

GARLIC KNOTS (2)

$2.99

GARLIC KNOTS (5)

$4.99

GARLIC BREAD

$3.99

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

$4.99

MEATBALLS (2)

$4.99

MEATBALLS (4)

$7.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

TATER TOTS

$3.99

ONION RINGS (6)

$5.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)

$6.99Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS (3)

$6.99

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

WINGS

5 WINGS

$7.99

10 WINGS

$13.99

20 WINGS

$25.99

5 WINGS - BONELESS

$7.99

10 WINGS - BONELESS

$13.99

20 WINGS - BONELESS

$25.99

CALZONES & STROMBOLIS

SM CALZONE

$9.99

SM CALZONE - MEAT LOVERS

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

SM CALZONE - VEGGIE LOVERS

$12.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

FAMILY CALZONE

$18.99

FAMILY CALZONE - MEAT LOVERS

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

FAMILY CALZONE - VEGGIE LOVERS

$25.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

SM STROMBOLI

$8.99

SM STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

SM STROMBOLI - VEGGIE LOVERS

$11.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

FAMILY STROMBOLI

$15.99

FAMILY STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon

FAMILY STROMBOLI - VEGGIE LOVERS

$22.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes

ITALIAN HOT SANDWICHES

HAM & CHEESE

$8.99

ITALIAN COMBO

$9.99

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$10.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$10.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.99

SAUSAGE, PEPPER, & ONIONS

$10.99

CHEESE STEAK

$11.99

BURGERS & KAISERS

HAMBURGER

$8.99

PIZZA BURGER

$9.99

BACON BURGER

$9.99

CHICKEN KAISER

$8.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN KAISER

$9.99

GARLIC KNOT SLIDERS

PEPPERONI W/ BACON & CHEESE

$8.99

SAUSAGE W/ BACON & CHEESE

$8.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN W/ CHEESE

$8.99

BARBEQUE CHICKEN W/ CHEESE

$8.99

MEATBALL W/ CHEESE

$8.99

EGGPLANT W/ CHEESE

$8.99

CHICKEN PARM W/ CHEESE

$8.99

CHEESE STEAK W/ PEPPERS & ONIONS

$8.99

PASTA

BAKED ZITI

$11.99

Ziti with ricotta & mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

STUFFED SHELLS

$12.99

Large shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

BAKED RAVIOLI

$12.99

Ravioli's topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

LASAGNA

$13.99

Layered pasta with meat, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce

PASTA W/ GARLIC & OIL

$9.99

PASTA W/ MARINARA

$9.99

PASTA W/ MEAT SAUCE

$11.99

PASTA W/ ALFREDO SAUCE

$11.99

PASTA W/ MEATBALL

$13.99

PASTA W/ SAUSAGE

$13.99

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$12.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA DINNER

$13.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER

$14.99

FETTUCCINE CHICKEN ALFREDO DINNER

$14.99

TORTELLINI - MEAT

$12.99

TORTELLINI - CHEESE

$12.99

SALADS

SM GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

Fresh tomatoes, onions, & cucumbers

SM CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

SM SPINACH SALAD

$7.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & cucumbers

SM GREEK SALAD

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese

SM CAPRESE SALAD

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic reduction

SM ANTIPASTO SALAD

$8.99

Bed of garden salad with ham, salami, & provolone

SM COBB SALAD

$8.99

Bed of garden salad with bacon & hard boiled eggs

LG GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

Fresh tomatoes, onions, & cucumbers

LG CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

LG SPINACH SALAD

$10.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & cucumbers

LG GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese

LG CAPRESE SALAD

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic reduction

LG ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

Bed of garden salad with ham, salami, & provolone

LG COBB SALAD

$11.99

Bed of garden salad with bacon & hard boiled eggs

DESSERTS

FRIED DOUGH BALLS

$2.99

CANNOLI - TRADITIONAL

$3.49

CHEESECAKE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.99

EXTRAS

ALFREDO SAUCE - 8 OZ

$1.99

MARINARA SAUCE - 4 OZ

$0.99

HOT SAUCE - 2 OZ

$0.49

BUFFALO SAUCE - 2 OZ

$0.49

BBQ SAUCE - 2 OZ

$0.49

GARLIC BUTTER - 2OZ

$0.49

RANCH - 2 OZ

$0.49

BLUE CHEESE - 2 OZ

$0.49

BALSAMIC - 2 OZ

$0.49

ITALIAN - 2 OZ

$0.49

CAESAR - 2 OZ

$0.49

HONEY MUSTARD - 2 OZ

$0.49

BANANA PEPPERS - 4 OZ

$0.75

JALAPENO PEPPERS - 4 OZ

$0.75

RED PEPPER

$0.25

PARM CHEESE

$0.25

OREGANO

$0.25

GARLIC

$0.25

SOFT DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

WATER

2 LITER - COKE

$3.99

2 LITER - SPRITE

$3.99

2 LITER - DIET COKE

$3.99

12oz CAN - DIET COKE

$1.49

12oz CAN - COKE

$1.49

12oz CAN - SPRITE

$1.49

BEER - BOTTLE

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

COORS

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

YUENGLING

$4.50

CORONA

$5.00

KILLIANS RED

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

BEER - DRAFT

DRAFT - BUD LIGHT

$3.75

DRAFT - MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.25

DRAFT - BLUE POINT

$4.25

DRAFT - SHOCK TOP

$4.25

DRAFT - YUENGLING

$4.75

DRAFT - MANGO CART

$5.00

DRAFT - SAM'S SEASONAL

$5.25

DRAFT - PIPELINE

$5.25

DRAFT - KONA BIG WAVE

$5.25

DRAFT - KONA LONGBOARD

$5.25

DRAFT - GOOSE ISLAND

$5.25

DRAFT - 420 PALE ALE

$5.25

DRAFT - BOLD ROCK CIDER

$5.25

DRAFT - CENTRAL 28

$5.25

DRAFT - STELLA ARTOIS

$5.50

DRAFT - MODELO

$6.00

DRAFT - WICKED WEED

$6.00Out of stock

DRAFT - REEF DONKEY

$6.00

DRAFT - BEACH BUM

$5.00

DRAFT - SPACE DUST

$6.50Out of stock

DRAFT - VANILLA PORTER

$4.75Out of stock

DRAFT - HAZY LITTLE THING

$5.00Out of stock

DRAFT - BLUE MOON

$5.00Out of stock

DRAFT - BEER HUG

$5.25Out of stock

DRAFT - ANYTIME SUNSHINE

$4.00Out of stock

DRAFT - BORU IRISH RED

$4.25Out of stock

DRAFT - PRETZEL

$4.00Out of stock

BEER - PITCHER

PITCHER - BUD LIGHT

$13.00

PITCHER - MICH ULTRA

$15.00

PITCHER - BLUE POINT

$15.00

PITCHER - SHOCK TOP

$15.00

PITCHER - MANGO CART

$17.00

PITCHER - YUENGLING

$17.00

PITCHER - SAM'S SEASONAL

$17.00Out of stock

PITCHER - STELLA ARTOIS

$19.00

PITCHER - KONA BIG WAVE

$19.00

PITCHER - KONA LONGBOARD

$19.00

PITCHER - GOOSE ISLAND

$19.00

PITCHER - BEER HUG

$19.00

PITCHER - 420 PALE ALE

$19.00

PITCHER - BOLD ROCK CIDER

$19.00

PITCHER - MODELO

$22.00

PITCHER - REEF DONKEY

$22.00

PITCHER - WICKED WEED

$22.00

PITCHER - SPACE DUST

$24.00Out of stock

PITCHER - PRETZEL

$14.00Out of stock

PITCHER - VANILLA PORTER

$19.00Out of stock

PITCHER - BLUE MOON

$19.00Out of stock

WINE - GLASS

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$6.25

CHARDONNAY

$6.25

MERLOT

$6.25

MOSCATO

$6.25

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.75

RIESLING

$6.75

SANGIOVESE

$6.75

MANGO MOSCATO

$7.00

PINOT NOIR

$7.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

PROSECCO

$7.25

SANGUE DI GIUDA

$7.25

WINE - BOTTLE

BOTTLE - CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$24.00

BOTTLE - CHARDONNAY

$24.00

BOTTLE - MERLOT

$24.00

BOTTLE - MOSCATO

$24.00

BOTTLE - PINOT GRIGRIO

$26.00

BOTTLE - RIESLING

$26.00

BOTTLE - SANGIOVESE

$26.00

BOTTLE - MANGO MOSCATO

$27.00

BOTTLE - PINOT NOIR

$27.00

BOTTLE - SAUVIGNON BLANC

$27.00

BOTTLE - SANGUE DI GIUDA

$28.00

SHOTS

FRIS

$2.99

FIREBALL

$2.99

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$2.99

FRIS - 2 FOR 5

$5.00

FIREBALL - 2 FOR 5

$5.00

SOUTHERN - 2 FOR 5

$5.00

OTHER

FATHERS ROOT BEER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

$4.00

WHITE CLAW

$4.00

HIGH NOON SELTZER

$4.00

MIKES HARD

$4.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

FAMILY SPECIALS

(2) 18" 1-TOPPINGS W/ 2L SODA

$39.99

18" CHEESE PIZZA W/ 10 WINGS

$28.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood pizza parlor and pub!

Website

Location

1949 W CR 419, Suite 1261, Oviedo, FL 32766

Directions

