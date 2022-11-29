- Home
Backstreet Pizza
234 Reviews
$
1949 W CR 419
Suite 1261
Oviedo, FL 32766
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PIZZAS
CHEESE SLICE
SICILIAN SLICE
SPECIALTY SLICE
10" CHEESE PIZZA
10" BIANCA
Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil
10" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of olive oil
10" HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
10" CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded chicken tossed in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
10" BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Chicken, onions, & barbeque sauce
10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing
10" MEDITERRANEAN
Feta cheese, bacon, olives, diced tomatoes, & spinach
10" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
10" VEGGIE
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
10" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & olives
10" BACKSTREET PIZZA
Sausage, peppers, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & artichokes
10" RIGALLI MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
10" BREAKFAST PIZZA
Scrambled eggs, american cheese, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers & onions
10" EVERYTHING PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, anchovies, & artichokes
10" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
16" CHEESE PIZZA
16" BIANCA
Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil
16" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of olive oil
16" HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
16" CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded chicken tossed in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
16" BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Chicken, onions, & barbeque sauce
16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing
16" MEDITERRANEAN
Feta cheese, bacon, olives, diced tomatoes, & spinach
16" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
16" VEGGIE
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
16" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & olives
16" BACKSTREET PIZZA
Sausage, peppers, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & artichokes
16" RIGALLI MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
16" BREAKFAST PIZZA
Scrambled eggs, american cheese, sausage, ham, bacon, peppers & onions
16" EVERYTHING PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, anchovies, & artichokes
18" CHEESE PIZZA
18" BIANCA
Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil
18" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & a drizzle of olive oil
18" HAWAIIAN
Ham & pineapple
18" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
18" CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded chicken tossed in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
18" BARBEQUE CHICKEN
Chicken, onions, & barbeque sauce
18" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing
18" MEDITERRANEAN
Feta cheese, bacon, olives, diced, tomatoes, & spinach
18" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
18" VEGGIE
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
18" SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, & olives
18" BACKSTREET PIZZA
Sausage, green peppers, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & artichokes
18" RIGALLI MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
18" BREAKFAST PIZZA
18" EVERYTHING PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, anchovies, & artichokes
SICILIAN CHEESE
SICILIAN BIANCA
SICILIAN MARGHERITA
SICILIAN HAWAIIAN
SICILIAN VEGGIE
SICILIAN BUFFALO CHICKEN
SICILIAN CHICKEN PARMESAN
SICILIAN BARBEQUE CHICKEN
SICILIAN MEDITERRANEAN
SICILIAN BRUSCHETTA
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
SICILIAN SUPREME
SICILIAN BACKSTREET PIZZA
SICILIAN MEAT LOVERS
SICILIAN BREAKFAST PIZZA
SICILIAN EVERYTHING PIZZA
STARTERS & SIDES
WINGS
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
SM CALZONE
SM CALZONE - MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
SM CALZONE - VEGGIE LOVERS
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
FAMILY CALZONE
FAMILY CALZONE - MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
FAMILY CALZONE - VEGGIE LOVERS
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
SM STROMBOLI
SM STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
SM STROMBOLI - VEGGIE LOVERS
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
FAMILY STROMBOLI
FAMILY STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ham, & bacon
FAMILY STROMBOLI - VEGGIE LOVERS
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives & tomatoes
ITALIAN HOT SANDWICHES
BURGERS & KAISERS
GARLIC KNOT SLIDERS
PASTA
BAKED ZITI
Ziti with ricotta & mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
STUFFED SHELLS
Large shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
BAKED RAVIOLI
Ravioli's topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
LASAGNA
Layered pasta with meat, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce
PASTA W/ GARLIC & OIL
PASTA W/ MARINARA
PASTA W/ MEAT SAUCE
PASTA W/ ALFREDO SAUCE
PASTA W/ MEATBALL
PASTA W/ SAUSAGE
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA DINNER
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER
FETTUCCINE CHICKEN ALFREDO DINNER
TORTELLINI - MEAT
TORTELLINI - CHEESE
SALADS
SM GARDEN SALAD
Fresh tomatoes, onions, & cucumbers
SM CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
SM SPINACH SALAD
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & cucumbers
SM GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese
SM CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic reduction
SM ANTIPASTO SALAD
Bed of garden salad with ham, salami, & provolone
SM COBB SALAD
Bed of garden salad with bacon & hard boiled eggs
LG GARDEN SALAD
Fresh tomatoes, onions, & cucumbers
LG CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
LG SPINACH SALAD
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & cucumbers
LG GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese
LG CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic reduction
LG ANTIPASTO SALAD
Bed of garden salad with ham, salami, & provolone
LG COBB SALAD
Bed of garden salad with bacon & hard boiled eggs
EXTRAS
ALFREDO SAUCE - 8 OZ
MARINARA SAUCE - 4 OZ
HOT SAUCE - 2 OZ
BUFFALO SAUCE - 2 OZ
BBQ SAUCE - 2 OZ
GARLIC BUTTER - 2OZ
RANCH - 2 OZ
BLUE CHEESE - 2 OZ
BALSAMIC - 2 OZ
ITALIAN - 2 OZ
CAESAR - 2 OZ
HONEY MUSTARD - 2 OZ
BANANA PEPPERS - 4 OZ
JALAPENO PEPPERS - 4 OZ
RED PEPPER
PARM CHEESE
OREGANO
GARLIC
SOFT DRINKS
BEER - BOTTLE
BEER - DRAFT
DRAFT - BUD LIGHT
DRAFT - MICHELOB ULTRA
DRAFT - BLUE POINT
DRAFT - SHOCK TOP
DRAFT - YUENGLING
DRAFT - MANGO CART
DRAFT - SAM'S SEASONAL
DRAFT - PIPELINE
DRAFT - KONA BIG WAVE
DRAFT - KONA LONGBOARD
DRAFT - GOOSE ISLAND
DRAFT - 420 PALE ALE
DRAFT - BOLD ROCK CIDER
DRAFT - CENTRAL 28
DRAFT - STELLA ARTOIS
DRAFT - MODELO
DRAFT - WICKED WEED
DRAFT - REEF DONKEY
DRAFT - BEACH BUM
DRAFT - SPACE DUST
DRAFT - VANILLA PORTER
DRAFT - HAZY LITTLE THING
DRAFT - BLUE MOON
DRAFT - BEER HUG
DRAFT - ANYTIME SUNSHINE
DRAFT - BORU IRISH RED
DRAFT - PRETZEL
BEER - PITCHER
PITCHER - BUD LIGHT
PITCHER - MICH ULTRA
PITCHER - BLUE POINT
PITCHER - SHOCK TOP
PITCHER - MANGO CART
PITCHER - YUENGLING
PITCHER - SAM'S SEASONAL
PITCHER - STELLA ARTOIS
PITCHER - KONA BIG WAVE
PITCHER - KONA LONGBOARD
PITCHER - GOOSE ISLAND
PITCHER - BEER HUG
PITCHER - 420 PALE ALE
PITCHER - BOLD ROCK CIDER
PITCHER - MODELO
PITCHER - REEF DONKEY
PITCHER - WICKED WEED
PITCHER - SPACE DUST
PITCHER - PRETZEL
PITCHER - VANILLA PORTER
PITCHER - BLUE MOON
WINE - GLASS
WINE - BOTTLE
SHOTS
OTHER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your neighborhood pizza parlor and pub!
1949 W CR 419, Suite 1261, Oviedo, FL 32766