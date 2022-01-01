Pizza
Italian
F&D WOODFIRED ITALIAN KITCHEN
812 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2420 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue
No Reviews
5681 Pershing Avenue Orlando, FL 32822
View restaurant
Antonio's House of Pizza - 4626 S Kirkman Rd
4.3 • 1,606
4626 S Kirkman Rd Orlando, FL 32811
View restaurant