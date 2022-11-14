Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Antonio's House of Pizza 4626 S Kirkman Rd

1,606 Reviews

$$

4626 S Kirkman Rd

Orlando, FL 32811

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (12 pcs)
10 Piece Wings
14" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

Homemade Fried Mozzarella (5 Pcs)

Homemade Fried Mozzarella (5 Pcs)

$9.99

Our signature and patented mozzarella sticks. Homemade premium mozzarella breaded and fried to perfection, served with a side of Antonio's marinara sauce

Garlic Knots (12 pcs)

Garlic Knots (12 pcs)

$5.95

Freshly baked hand-tied knots topped with garlic & oil. Served with a side of Antonios marinara sauce.

10 Piece Wings

10 Piece Wings

$13.99

Crispy and Flavour classic chicken wings with choice of flavor-packed sauce (hot ,mild, bbq etc) Served with a side of Blue cheese or Ranch

20 Piece Wings

20 Piece Wings

$25.99

Crispy and Flavour classic chicken wings with choice of flavor-packed sauce (hot ,mild, bbq etc) Served with a side of Blue cheese or Ranch

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Crispy fries, white truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Fries

Fries

$5.50
Fried Ravioli (7pcs)

Fried Ravioli (7pcs)

$8.95

Four cheese ravioli, deep fried served with a side of homemade marinara sauce ( 7 pieces )

NY Style Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Classic Cheese or Add Toppings to Make Your Own

14" Street Corn *NEW*

14" Street Corn *NEW*

$20.99

Pizza of the month, chef's special. Corn, chili lime pepper, red onions, feta & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$19.99

Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.

14" Grandpa's Favorite

14" Grandpa's Favorite

$21.99

Our Grandpas Favorite is topped with Sausage, Pepperoni, Garlic, Ricotta,Oregano, Mozarella

14" Meatlovers

14" Meatlovers

$22.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage

14" Extravaganza

14" Extravaganza

$21.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

No Tomato sauce. Mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken in Buffalo sauce, blue cheese & jalapeno peppers

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

No tomato sauce, Grilled chicken in BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese and crispy bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Mozzarella, crispy bacon and chicken topped with delicious homemade spicy ranch dressing

14" Bianca

14" Bianca

$18.99

No tomato sauce, Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with garlic, olive oil, and oregano

14" Blanca with Spicy Honey

14" Blanca with Spicy Honey

$20.99

No tomato sauce. Mozzarella, ricotta, drizzle of hot honey & oregano

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$19.99

Classic Ham and pineapple Pizza

14" Vegetarian

14" Vegetarian

$21.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives ,Spinach, Mushroms and Garlic

14" Truffle Mushroom

14" Truffle Mushroom

$21.99

No tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, truffle oil and parmesan.

14" Spicy Old Fashioned (NEW)

$21.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, old fashioned pepperoni (cup & charr) and fresh jalapeños that adds a spicy kick!

14" Greek Pizza (NEW)

$21.99

Fresh spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, oregano. *no tomato sauce.

14" Four Cheese Pizza (NEW)

$21.99

Combination of 4 different cheeses. Mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan & ricotta. *No tomato sauce.

14" Specialty Half/Half

Grandma Pizza 14"

Grandma Margherita 14"

Grandma Margherita 14"

$22.99

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic and drizzled olive oil

Grandma Classica 14"

Grandma Classica 14"

$21.99

Mozzarella Cheese, basil and drizzled olive oil topped with Marinara Sauce

Grandma Meatlovers 14"

Grandma Meatlovers 14"

$25.99

Topped With Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Saussage and Mozarella Cheese

Grandma Extravaganza 14"

Grandma Extravaganza 14"

$26.99

Topped with Pepperoni, Saussage, Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese

Grandma Vegetarian 14"

Grandma Vegetarian 14"

$26.99

Topped with Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes,Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese

Grandma Cheese & Sauce 14"

Grandma Cheese & Sauce 14"

$20.99

Grandma Cheese and Sauce ( 17 by 17 )

Grandma Spicy Old Fashioned

$24.99

Grandma Street Corn

$24.99

Grandma Four Cheese

$24.99
Grandma Half/Half 14"

Grandma Half/Half 14"

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza 14"

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza 14"

$16.99Out of stock

Our Gluten Free Cheese Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese finished on Cauliflower crust.

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza 14"

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza 14"

$20.99Out of stock

Our Gluten Free Veggie Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Black Olives, Tomatoes

Calzone/Stromboli (Medium)

Serves 2 people
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese served with a side of Homemade Marinara sauce

Antonios Special Calzone

Antonios Special Calzone

$18.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage ,Mushroom, onions and peppers Served with a side of Marinara

Meat Lovers Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.99

Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni ,Sausage with Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese served with a Side of Homemade Marinara

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Marinated with Buffalo Sauce, Ricotta and Mozarella Chesse served with a side of Marinara

Vegetarian Calzone

Vegetarian Calzone

$18.99

Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Garlic with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Cheese Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$14.99

Served With Mozzarella Cheese and side of Homemade Marinara

Antonio's Special Stromboli

Antonio's Special Stromboli

$18.99

Antonios Sp Stromboli its served with Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni ,Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers with a Side of Marinara

Meat Lovers Stromboli

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$18.99

Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage with Mozarella Cheese served with a side of Homemade Marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Marinated with Buffalo Sauce, Mozarella Chesse served with a side of Marinara

Vegetarian Stromboli

Vegetarian Stromboli

$18.99

Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Garlic with Mozzarella served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives and pepperoncini topped with ham, salami & mozzarella

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, red onions

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese & homemade croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.95
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$4.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$4.50

Can Pepsi

$1.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Can Ginger Ale

$1.99

Can Sierra Mist

$1.99Out of stock

Can Orange Crush

$1.99

Can Iced Tea

$1.99Out of stock

Coke Bottle 20oz

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Modelo

$4.99

Peroni

$4.95
Our pizza and sauces are made fresh daily, using only the best natural local ingredients. It’s all in the Crust!

Antonio's House of Pizza image
Antonio's House of Pizza image
Main pic

