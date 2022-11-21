Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Krazy Greek Kitchen

2,299 Reviews

$$

142 W Lakeview Ave #1000

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Greek Salad
Gyro Dinner

N/A Beverages

SODA

SODA

$2.95

Coke products.

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.95

Freshly brewed iced tea.

GREEK SPARKLING

GREEK SPARKLING

$6.00

Bottled at the source at the famous Zagorochoria area mountains in Greece! This natural mineral water is available in 750 ml glass bottles.

GREEK FLAT

GREEK FLAT

$6.00

Water gathered from springs of natural mineral water at the foot of the Mitsikeli - Zagorochoria mountain range.

PERRIER

PERRIER

$3.00

PERRIER Carbonated Mineral Water originating in France, its effervescent spirit is known worldwide.

JUICE BOX

JUICE BOX

$1.50

Capri Sun Original Juice Drink is made with all natural ingredients and naturally sweetend with sugar. Play free.

MILK

MILK

$3.00

Whole Milk

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

Hot chocolate - Cocoa powder & heated milk or water.

REGULAR COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.75

Freshly brewed coffee.

GREEK COFFEE

GREEK COFFEE

$4.00

Greek coffee is a strong brew of coffee, which is served with foam on the top (kaimaki) and the grounds at the bottom of the cup.

Appetizers

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.50

Yogurt, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill & mint, served w/ Pita

Hummus

Hummus

$7.50

Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil & fresh lemon, served w/ Pita

Kopanisti

Kopanisti

$7.50

Mildly spiced feta cheese spread, served w/ Pita

Beef Dolmades

Beef Dolmades

$8.25

(4) - Grape leaves stuffed w/ ground beef, rice & fresh herbs (4) - Grape leaves stuffed w/ rice & fresh herbs

Rice & Herb Dolmades

Rice & Herb Dolmades

$8.25

Grape leaves stuffed w/ rice & fresh herbs

Falafel

Falafel

$8.25

Chickpeas, fresh parsley & herbs fried golden brown over a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes & cucumbers. Served w/ pita & choice of Tzatziki or Hummus

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.25

Spinach, feta cheese & fresh herbs wrapped & baked in a flaky phyllo pastry

Kotopita

Kotopita

$8.25

Flavorful chunks of rotisserie chicken w/ seasoned vegetables wrapped & baked in a flaky phyllo pastry

Charbroiled Octopus

Charbroiled Octopus

$15.00

Drizzled with olive oil, fresh lemon, garlic & greek herbs

Calamari

Calamari

$10.50

Lightly battered & fried, served w/ marinara sauce

Shrimp Saganaki

Shrimp Saganaki

$11.00

Shrimp, feta cheese, onion, cherry tomatoes & garlic, baked in a white wine sauce

Saganaki

Saganaki

$10.50

Flaming Greek kefalograviera cheese finished w/ ouzo & fresh squeezed lemon

Keftedes

Keftedes

$8.50

Greek style seasoned meatballs served w/ Tzatziki

Krazy Combo

Krazy Combo

$14.00

Tzatziki, hummus, kopanisti, falafel, dolmades (meat or vegetarian), kotopita, keftedes, or spanakopita

Soup & Salad

Cup Avgolemono Soup

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.00

Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

Bowl Avgolemono Soup

$6.00

Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, chickpeas, pepperoncini, red onions & feta cheese w/ vinaigrette

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$10.25

Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, chickpeas, red onion, pepperoncini & feta cheese w/ homemade vinaigrette (no lettuce)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, avocado, kalamata olives, bacon, egg, scallions & feta cheese

Small Greek

Small Greek

$4.00

Small Greek salad

Cup Avgolemono Soup

Cup Avgolemono Soup

$4.00

Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon

Signature Specials

Grouper Island Style

Grouper Island Style

$20.75

Cornmeal encrusted grouper w/ cherry tomatoes, mushrooms & fresh spinach in a light lemon butter sauce. Served w/ rice

Grouper

Grouper

$20.50

Grilled or blackened, served over a bed off sauteed spinach, drizzled w/ olive oil, fresh lemon, garlic & oregano. Served w/ rice

Beeftaki

Beeftaki

$13.75

Grilled Angus Greek style hamburger w/ feta cheese & fresh herbs served on a kaiser Roll w/ traditional greek fries & tzatziki

Chicken Aegean

Chicken Aegean

$16.75

Chicken breast lightly breaded, stuffed w/ spinach, feta, ricotta & fresh herbs, baked in garlic wine sauce & topped w/ a blend of cheeses. Served w/ rice.

Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$16.75

Chicken breast sauteed in a lemon butter sauce topped w/ capers & lemon garnish. Served w/ rice

Paidakia

Paidakia

$25.00

Grilled lamb chops marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon, garlic, white wine & fresh herbs. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes, rice and vegetables

Seafood Santorini

Seafood Santorini

$21.50

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, medallions of grouper, sauteed w/ fresh mushrooms, diced pimientos, scallions, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic sauteed in a creamy white wine lemon butter sauce & tossed in pasta

Krazy Classics

Gyro Dinner

Gyro Dinner

$14.75

Gyro meat served open-faced over pita w/ lettuce, tomato, onions & Tzatziki sauce, Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes

Rotisserie Chicken.

Rotisserie Chicken.

$14.50

Marinated in olive oil, fresh lemons & greek herbs. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes

Moussaka

Moussaka

$15.50

Casserole w/ layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef & marinara topped w/ Béchamel sauce, served w/ rice

Vegetarian Moussaka

Vegetarian Moussaka

$15.50

Combination of falafel, dolmades, spanakopita, hummus & pita. Served w/ green beans

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$15.25

Combination of falafel, dolmades, spanakopita, hummus & pita. Served w/ green beans

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$15.00

Greek style lasagna w/ layers of pasta & ground beef topped w/ Béchamel sauce. Served w/ rice

Kotopita Classic

Kotopita Classic

$13.25

Flavorful chunks of rotisserie chicken w/ seasoned vegetables, wrapped & baked in a flaky pastry. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes

Spanakopita Classic

Spanakopita Classic

$13.25

Spinach, Feta cheese & fresh herbs wrapped & baked in a flaky phyllo pastry. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes

Chicken Souvlakia

Chicken Souvlakia

$16.00

Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice (Lunch - one skewer / Dinner - two skewers)

Shrimp Souvlakia

Shrimp Souvlakia

$18.50

Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice

Lamb Souvlakia

Lamb Souvlakia

$21.00

Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice (Lunch - one skewer / Dinner - two skewers)

Filet Mignon Souvlakia

Filet Mignon Souvlakia

$23.00

Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice

Combo Platter

MIXED GRILL

MIXED GRILL

$58.00

Served w/ roasted potatoes, rice, tzatziki & pita (Serves 2) Gyro / Keftedes / Souvlakia (Chicken • Shrimp • Lamb • Filet Mignon)

Patates

Traditional Fries

Traditional Fries

$3.50

House seasoning

Traditional Fries w/ Tzatziki

Traditional Fries w/ Tzatziki

$4.50

House seasoning w/ side of Tzatziki for dipping

Traditional Fries w/ Feta

Traditional Fries w/ Feta

$6.00

Drizzled in feta dressing & sprinkled w/ feta cheese crumbles, house seasoning & topped w/ a balsamic reduction

Sides & Extras

Side of Feta

Side of Feta

$1.50
Extra Hummus

Extra Hummus

$1.00
Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.00
Extra Tzatziki

Extra Tzatziki

$1.00
Extra Sauce/Dressing

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.75
Side Rice Pilaf

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.50
Side Oven Roasted Lemon Potatoes

Side Oven Roasted Lemon Potatoes

$3.50
Side Greek Style Green Beans

Side Greek Style Green Beans

$3.50
Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$4.50
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$3.50
SIDE BROCOLI

SIDE BROCOLI

$3.50

32 Oz. Dressing

$11.00

Marinated Olives

$6.50

Kids

Rotisserie Chicken Drumstick

Rotisserie Chicken Drumstick

$6.00

Includes fries and a juice box

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Includes fries and a juice box

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Includes fries and a juice box

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.00

Includes fries and a juice box

Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Includes fries and a juice box

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$4.50

Layers of phyllo pastry, filled w/ chopped walnuts & spices. Sweetened w/ honey syrup

Flogeres

Flogeres

$4.00

Rolled Phyllo dough with ground walnuts and honey

Kataifi

Kataifi

$4.00

Shredded phyllo pastry filled w/ chopped walnuts & spices. Sweetened w/ honey syrup

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.50

Choice of chocolate or vanilla cheesecake topped w/ phyllo pastry & nuts

Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$6.50

Creamy custard filling baked in phyllo pastry & topped w/ honey syrup

Kourambiedes

Kourambiedes

$2.00

Traditional Greek wedding cookie-butter cookie made w/ almonds, a touch of rose water & covered w/ powdered sugar

Melomakarona

Melomakarona

$2.00

Honey cookie made w/ walnuts, cinnamon & nutmeg

Pitas - Dinner

Gyro

Gyro

$9.00

Shaved rotisserie lamb & beef. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Rotisserie chicken. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1

Super Gyro

Super Gyro

$10.50

Combination of lamb, beef & chicken. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.50

Chickpeas, fresh parsley & herbs fried to a golden brown Served w/ choice of Hummus or Tzatziki

Vegetarian Pita

Vegetarian Pita

$9.50

Grilled squash, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, and red onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita

$9.50

Rotisserie chicken & bacon, served w/ ranch dressing

Family Meals

Gyro Meat Sandwich Meal

$40.00

Includes 4 gyros sandwich, hummus, pita and cookies

Gyro Meat and Rotisserie Chicken Meal

$50.00

Includes gyro meat, rotisserie chicken, hummus, tzatziki, Greek salad, pita and cookies

Catering (Order 12 hours in adv or call)

Greek Salad Tray

Greek Salad Tray

$28.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Horiatiki Tray

Horiatiki Tray

$38.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Hummus Tray

Hummus Tray

$25.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Tzatziki Tray

Tzatziki Tray

$24.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Kopanisti Tray

Kopanisti Tray

$30.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Gyro Meat Tray

Gyro Meat Tray

$42.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Tray

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Tray

$40.00+

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)

Moussaka Tray

Moussaka Tray

$45.00

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people

Vegetarian Moussaka Tray

Vegetarian Moussaka Tray

$45.00

Tray feeds roughly 8-10 people

Chicken Souvlakia Tray

Chicken Souvlakia Tray

$62.00

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10 Kabobs)

Shrimp Souvlakia Tray

Shrimp Souvlakia Tray

$68.00

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10kabobs)

Lamb Souvlakia Tray

Lamb Souvlakia Tray

$68.00

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10 kabobs)

Half Filet Mignon Souvlakia Tray

Half Filet Mignon Souvlakia Tray

$75.00

Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10 kabobs)

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$13.00

Included falafel (deep fried chickpea fritters), spinach pie (phyllo stuffed w/ spinach & cheese), hummus, vegetarian grape leaves and pita.

Catering Falafel (3)

Catering Falafel (3)

$5.50

Deep fried chickpea fritters.

10 Mini Spinach Pie

10 Mini Spinach Pie

$18.00

Phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and cheese (1 pie will serve 1 person)

Assorted Baklavas

Assorted Baklavas

$20.00

Serves 10 People

Buffet #1 (Min 10)

Buffet #1 (Min 10)

$11.00

Includes your choice of gyro or chicken sandwiches and dessert choice of cookies or fresh fruit. Served with hummus & pita bread, assorted sodas and utensils.

Buffet #2 (Min 10)

Buffet #2 (Min 10)

$13.50

Includes gyro meat and rotisserie chicken. Served with Greek salad, hummus & pita bread, assorted sodas, utensils and your choice of cookies or fresh fruit. Order for a minimum of 10 people.

Buffet #3 (Min 10)

Buffet #3 (Min 10)

$16.00

Includes gyro meat and rotisserie chicken. Served with Greek salad, spinach pies, tzatziki, hummus & pita bread, utensils, assorted sodas and assorted baklava.

Catering Oven-Roasted Potates

Catering Oven-Roasted Potates

$20.00

All sides serve approx 10 people

Catering Style Green Beans

Catering Style Green Beans

$20.00

All sides serve approx 10 people

Catering Rice Pilaf

Catering Rice Pilaf

$22.00

All sides serve approx 10 people

2 Liter Sodas

$4.50

Bag of Ice

$6.00

Utensils per person

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

From the traditional Gyros, Greek Salad, Hummus, Dolmades and other well known Greek dishes to gourmet dishes such as Grilled Octopus, we blend Mediterranean cuisine tradition with modern creative touches

Website

Location

142 W Lakeview Ave #1000, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Directions

