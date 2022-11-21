Krazy Greek Kitchen
2,299 Reviews
$$
142 W Lakeview Ave #1000
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
SODA
Coke products.
ICED TEA
Freshly brewed iced tea.
GREEK SPARKLING
Bottled at the source at the famous Zagorochoria area mountains in Greece! This natural mineral water is available in 750 ml glass bottles.
GREEK FLAT
Water gathered from springs of natural mineral water at the foot of the Mitsikeli - Zagorochoria mountain range.
PERRIER
PERRIER Carbonated Mineral Water originating in France, its effervescent spirit is known worldwide.
JUICE BOX
Capri Sun Original Juice Drink is made with all natural ingredients and naturally sweetend with sugar. Play free.
MILK
Whole Milk
HOT CHOCOLATE
Hot chocolate - Cocoa powder & heated milk or water.
REGULAR COFFEE
Freshly brewed coffee.
GREEK COFFEE
Greek coffee is a strong brew of coffee, which is served with foam on the top (kaimaki) and the grounds at the bottom of the cup.
Appetizers
Tzatziki
Yogurt, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill & mint, served w/ Pita
Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil & fresh lemon, served w/ Pita
Kopanisti
Mildly spiced feta cheese spread, served w/ Pita
Beef Dolmades
(4) - Grape leaves stuffed w/ ground beef, rice & fresh herbs (4) - Grape leaves stuffed w/ rice & fresh herbs
Rice & Herb Dolmades
Grape leaves stuffed w/ rice & fresh herbs
Falafel
Chickpeas, fresh parsley & herbs fried golden brown over a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes & cucumbers. Served w/ pita & choice of Tzatziki or Hummus
Spanakopita
Spinach, feta cheese & fresh herbs wrapped & baked in a flaky phyllo pastry
Kotopita
Flavorful chunks of rotisserie chicken w/ seasoned vegetables wrapped & baked in a flaky phyllo pastry
Charbroiled Octopus
Drizzled with olive oil, fresh lemon, garlic & greek herbs
Calamari
Lightly battered & fried, served w/ marinara sauce
Shrimp Saganaki
Shrimp, feta cheese, onion, cherry tomatoes & garlic, baked in a white wine sauce
Saganaki
Flaming Greek kefalograviera cheese finished w/ ouzo & fresh squeezed lemon
Keftedes
Greek style seasoned meatballs served w/ Tzatziki
Krazy Combo
Tzatziki, hummus, kopanisti, falafel, dolmades (meat or vegetarian), kotopita, keftedes, or spanakopita
Soup & Salad
Cup Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon
Bowl Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, chickpeas, pepperoncini, red onions & feta cheese w/ vinaigrette
Horiatiki
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, chickpeas, red onion, pepperoncini & feta cheese w/ homemade vinaigrette (no lettuce)
Cobb Salad
Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, avocado, kalamata olives, bacon, egg, scallions & feta cheese
Small Greek
Small Greek salad
Cup Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek soup w/ chicken, rice, vegetables & fresh lemon
Signature Specials
Grouper Island Style
Cornmeal encrusted grouper w/ cherry tomatoes, mushrooms & fresh spinach in a light lemon butter sauce. Served w/ rice
Grouper
Grilled or blackened, served over a bed off sauteed spinach, drizzled w/ olive oil, fresh lemon, garlic & oregano. Served w/ rice
Beeftaki
Grilled Angus Greek style hamburger w/ feta cheese & fresh herbs served on a kaiser Roll w/ traditional greek fries & tzatziki
Chicken Aegean
Chicken breast lightly breaded, stuffed w/ spinach, feta, ricotta & fresh herbs, baked in garlic wine sauce & topped w/ a blend of cheeses. Served w/ rice.
Chicken Limone
Chicken breast sauteed in a lemon butter sauce topped w/ capers & lemon garnish. Served w/ rice
Paidakia
Grilled lamb chops marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon, garlic, white wine & fresh herbs. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes, rice and vegetables
Seafood Santorini
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, medallions of grouper, sauteed w/ fresh mushrooms, diced pimientos, scallions, cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic sauteed in a creamy white wine lemon butter sauce & tossed in pasta
Krazy Classics
Gyro Dinner
Gyro meat served open-faced over pita w/ lettuce, tomato, onions & Tzatziki sauce, Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes
Rotisserie Chicken.
Marinated in olive oil, fresh lemons & greek herbs. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes
Moussaka
Casserole w/ layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef & marinara topped w/ Béchamel sauce, served w/ rice
Vegetarian Moussaka
Combination of falafel, dolmades, spanakopita, hummus & pita. Served w/ green beans
Vegetarian Platter
Combination of falafel, dolmades, spanakopita, hummus & pita. Served w/ green beans
Pastitsio
Greek style lasagna w/ layers of pasta & ground beef topped w/ Béchamel sauce. Served w/ rice
Kotopita Classic
Flavorful chunks of rotisserie chicken w/ seasoned vegetables, wrapped & baked in a flaky pastry. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes
Spanakopita Classic
Spinach, Feta cheese & fresh herbs wrapped & baked in a flaky phyllo pastry. Served w/ oven roasted lemon potatoes
Chicken Souvlakia
Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice (Lunch - one skewer / Dinner - two skewers)
Shrimp Souvlakia
Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice
Lamb Souvlakia
Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice (Lunch - one skewer / Dinner - two skewers)
Filet Mignon Souvlakia
Kabob marinated in olive oil, fresh lemon & greek herbs served over a bed of rice
Combo Platter
Patates
Sides & Extras
Kids
Desserts
Baklava
Layers of phyllo pastry, filled w/ chopped walnuts & spices. Sweetened w/ honey syrup
Flogeres
Rolled Phyllo dough with ground walnuts and honey
Kataifi
Shredded phyllo pastry filled w/ chopped walnuts & spices. Sweetened w/ honey syrup
Baklava Cheesecake
Choice of chocolate or vanilla cheesecake topped w/ phyllo pastry & nuts
Galaktoboureko
Creamy custard filling baked in phyllo pastry & topped w/ honey syrup
Kourambiedes
Traditional Greek wedding cookie-butter cookie made w/ almonds, a touch of rose water & covered w/ powdered sugar
Melomakarona
Honey cookie made w/ walnuts, cinnamon & nutmeg
Pitas - Dinner
Gyro
Shaved rotisserie lamb & beef. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1
Chicken Gyro
Rotisserie chicken. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1
Super Gyro
Combination of lamb, beef & chicken. Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & tzatzik, wrapped in a pita/ add feta $1
Falafel Pita
Chickpeas, fresh parsley & herbs fried to a golden brown Served w/ choice of Hummus or Tzatziki
Vegetarian Pita
Grilled squash, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, and red onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
Rotisserie chicken & bacon, served w/ ranch dressing
Catering (Order 12 hours in adv or call)
Greek Salad Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Horiatiki Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Hummus Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Tzatziki Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Kopanisti Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Gyro Meat Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people & Full tray feeds roughly 18-20 people)
Moussaka Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people
Vegetarian Moussaka Tray
Tray feeds roughly 8-10 people
Chicken Souvlakia Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10 Kabobs)
Shrimp Souvlakia Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10kabobs)
Lamb Souvlakia Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10 kabobs)
Half Filet Mignon Souvlakia Tray
Half tray feeds roughly 8-10 people (10 kabobs)
Vegetarian Platter
Included falafel (deep fried chickpea fritters), spinach pie (phyllo stuffed w/ spinach & cheese), hummus, vegetarian grape leaves and pita.
Catering Falafel (3)
Deep fried chickpea fritters.
10 Mini Spinach Pie
Phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and cheese (1 pie will serve 1 person)
Assorted Baklavas
Serves 10 People
Buffet #1 (Min 10)
Includes your choice of gyro or chicken sandwiches and dessert choice of cookies or fresh fruit. Served with hummus & pita bread, assorted sodas and utensils.
Buffet #2 (Min 10)
Includes gyro meat and rotisserie chicken. Served with Greek salad, hummus & pita bread, assorted sodas, utensils and your choice of cookies or fresh fruit. Order for a minimum of 10 people.
Buffet #3 (Min 10)
Includes gyro meat and rotisserie chicken. Served with Greek salad, spinach pies, tzatziki, hummus & pita bread, utensils, assorted sodas and assorted baklava.
Catering Oven-Roasted Potates
All sides serve approx 10 people
Catering Style Green Beans
All sides serve approx 10 people
Catering Rice Pilaf
All sides serve approx 10 people
2 Liter Sodas
Bag of Ice
Utensils per person
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
From the traditional Gyros, Greek Salad, Hummus, Dolmades and other well known Greek dishes to gourmet dishes such as Grilled Octopus, we blend Mediterranean cuisine tradition with modern creative touches
142 W Lakeview Ave #1000, Lake Mary, FL 32746