Burgers
Sandwiches
Chicken

4th Street Bar & Grill

154 Reviews

$$

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings
Basket French Fries
Mac & Cheese

Chef Weekly Special

Soul Rolls

Soul Rolls

$15.00

Six cheese Mac n cheese with melt your sweet yams all rolled up in a wonton wrapper and deep fried tp a crispy crunch and served with a crown royal vanilla sauce

Wings

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$12.99

10 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)

18 Traditional Wings

18 Traditional Wings

$22.50

18 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)

24 Traditional Wings

24 Traditional Wings

$29.99

24 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)

50 Traditional Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$60.99

50 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

100 Traditional Wings

100 Traditional Wings

$118.99

100 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$10.95

10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

18 Boneless Wings

18 Boneless Wings

$18.95

18 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

24 Boneless Wings

24 Boneless Wings

$24.95

24 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

50 Boneless Wings

$49.95

Half platter of 50 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

100 Boneless Wings

$96.95

A full platter full of 100 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Hand battered onion rings served with our 4th Street pub sauce.

Cheese 'N Pretzels

Cheese 'N Pretzels

$11.00

Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzel sticks and seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.

Half Cheese 'N Pretzels

$5.25

(Half Order) Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzels seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Southern sweet corn battered and fried served with ranch dressing.

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Crisp pickle slices hand-battered and seasoned for a robust flavor that dill southerners love! Choice of ranch or 4th Street pub sauce.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crisp 4th Street fries loaded with melted cheese, real applewood bacon bits, and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Crispy flatbread topped with a guacamole spread, crispy bacon bits, tender chicken breast, fire roasted tomatoes, shredded monterey jack blend and drizzled with a chipotle ranch garnished with green scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

Crispy egg rolls stuffed with our marinated chicken, cheese, napa cabbage and buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce and a side of our house made ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Crispy flatbread topped with fried or grilled chicken tossed in sauce of your choice, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Cheesy Artichoke & Spinach Dip

Cheesy Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$11.00

Warm artichoke, spinach and cheese dip topped with diced tomatoes and served with pita bread triangles.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac & a side of salsa. Add chicken or ground beef for $5.

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Seasoned ground pork nestled into wonton wrappers, pan seared or fried and served with a side of sweet chili or teriyaki glaze.

Seared Tuna

$15.00

Fresh ahi tuna with sesame seeds and pan-seared to perfection, served with our Asian slaw and lime wasabi aioli.

Tuscan Flatbread

Tuscan Flatbread

$14.00

Crispy flatbread topped with creamy garlic sauce, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, grilled chicken and provolone cheese.

Wonton Poppers

$11.00

Hand stuffed wontons with cream cheese and jalapeños then fried and served with sweet chili sauce.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Crisp mixed greens with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, feta, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini peppers and sliced olives served with feta cheese vinaigrette dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh spring mix greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine hearts, multigrain croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing.

California Salad

$6.00+

Fresh mixed greens with orange segments, berries, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted pecans and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and finished with balsamic glaze.

Chopped Salad

$6.00+

Crisp mixed greens, Applewood bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar & monterey jack blend, croutons and honey mustard dressing.

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine hearts, cumbled feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions and cucumbers served with red pepper olive tapenade and feta cheese vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Fresh spinach salad with sliced strawberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans served with light raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Steak Salad

$15.00

Crisp spring mix, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar & monterey jack blend, hard-boiled egg, French Fries and choice of dressing. Topped with char-grilled sliced steak.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, corn, seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with guac, mango pico, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.

Burgers

4th Street 1/2 Pounder

4th Street 1/2 Pounder

$12.00

Our classic premium beef, hand-pattied and cooked to your liking. Served on a toasted bun. Have i your way with your choice of cheese.

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Our 4th Street burger cooked to your liking then topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg.

South of the Border Burger

$13.00

Our 1/2 pound burger served with habanero jack cheese, guacamole, and pineapple pico de gallo on a toasted bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms served on our 1/2 pound classic burger topped with melted swiss cheese.

Sliders

$12.00

Three mini burger sliders topped with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Three pulled pork topped with BBQ, Carolina Gold or Teriyaki sauce.

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Vegetarian burger consisting of black beans, rice, corn, peppers and onions served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with our signature pub sauce on the side.

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.00

8 oz. patty topped with bacon, mac & cheese, served on choice of bun with balsamic onion jam.

Stuffed Bison Burger

Stuffed Bison Burger

$15.00

Our smoked gouda cheese stuffed bison patty cooked to your desired temperature served on a toasted bun with a fire roasted tomato aioli and guacamole.

Signature Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna coated with sesame seeds topped with our house-made creamy or spicy slaw and mango pico served with cucumber wasabi aioli.

Backyard Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Tender, slow-cooked pork covered in your choice of one of our delicious sauces, topped with creamy slaw and served on a toasted bun.

Brisket BLT

Brisket BLT

$13.00

Nothing like your average BLT! Slow smoked brisket bacon with juicy tomato slices and creamy slaw served on garlic bread with honey BBQ and Carolina Gold drizzle!

Caprese Grilled Cheese

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Toasted garlic bread, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Crab Cake Burger

Crab Cake Burger

$14.00

Our house-made crab cake (made with lump crab meat, Andouille sausage, onion & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs) topped with pickled red onions and creamy slaw with spicy tartar.

Cuban

Cuban

$13.00

Pressed hoagie roll with swiss cheese, slow roasted hand pulled pork, sliced ham and sliced salami topped with spicy mustard and crunchy dill pickles.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried, grilled or blackened catch of the day on a toasted bun with creamy slaw and two tomato slices, served with fries and spicy tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled, blackened or fried fish of the day topped with our house-made creamy slaw or spicy slaw and mango pico on grilled tortilla shells.

Grilled Italian

$12.00

Ham, cappicola, Genoa salami, pepperoni and melted provolone with crisp lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Habanero Jack cheese, grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with a side of Teriyaki sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions then smothered with smoked gouda cheese all nestled in a toasted hoagie roll.

Stuffalo

Stuffalo

$14.00

Hand battered fried chicken breast stuffed with blue cheese spread and served on a toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun with a side of hot wing sauce and traditional garden toppings.

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing wrapped with lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken chopped and wrapped up with romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese then topped with Caesar dressing.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

Seared steak with mushrooms, sautéed onions, peppers, and smoked gouda cheese all wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast chopped with crispy bacon all wrapped up with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole spread and ranch dressing.

Fried Fish Wrap

Fried Fish Wrap

$14.00

Yuengling battered haddock, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy remoulade wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Raw Ahi Tuna tossed in teriyaki sauce served on a bed of jasmine rice, cucumbers, diced mango, crisp slaw blend and drizzled with a ginger miso dressing, topped with crispy wontons.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$21.00

Fettuccine pasta served with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp with Cajun andouille sausage, spinach mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of garlic toast.

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Belgian waffle served with golden brown chicken tenders and a vodka infused cream cheese drizzle.

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.00

Battered chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Succulent grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, provolone cheese and a creamy spinach sauce. Served with two sides.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Two fresh crab cakes made with lump crab meat, Andouille Sausage, onions & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs served with creole tartar and our mango pico.

Firecracker Shrimp Bowl

Firecracker Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Hand battered fried shrimp tossed in our house-made bang bang sauce served with jasmine rice and topped with crispy wontons, garnished with scallions.

Fish 'N Chips

$19.00

Two pieces of Yuengling battered Haddock fillets served with French fries and Creole tartar sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Salmon grilled, blackened or topped with our signature Parmesan crust and served with your choice of two sides.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$19.00

A taste of New Orleans in a mixture of rice, sausage, shrimp, chicken, roasted tomatoes, onion & red pepper mix and green onions seasoned with Cajun seasoning and garnished with Parmesan cheese.

Smoked Gouda Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese

Smoked Gouda Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi noodles, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes and juicy grilled chicken breast in a creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs.

Rib Dinner

$21.00Out of stock

1/2 rack of slow smoked ribs seasoned to perfection with our house made rub brushed with your choice of sauce (BBQ, Carolina Gold or Honey BBQ) and accompanied by choice of two sides.

Fried Fresh Catch & Grits

$19.00Out of stock

Deep fried catch of the day served on a bed of creamy Parmesan cheese grits and topped with grilled onions. peppers and gumbo sauce.

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00

Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.

Basket French Fries

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.

Side Cajun Fries

$3.00

Crispy fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning.

Basket Cajun Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning.

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Crispy sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon maple sprinkle.

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crispy sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon maple sprinkle.

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Small side of hand battered onion rings served with our 4th Street pub sauce.

Side Loaded Fries

$4.95

Half size order of our crisp 4th Street fries loaded with melted cheese, real applewood bacon bits, and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing.

Signature Slaw

$4.00

4th Street Signature spicy or creamy pesto slaw.

Cheese Grits

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy Southern cheesy grits.

Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Grits

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy Southern cheesy grits with bacon and jalapeños.

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Fluffy, steaming dirty rice.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made cheese sauce seasoned with salt & pepper.

Collard Greens

$4.00

Rich and flavorful collard greens made with Chef Larry's secret seasonings.

Half Salad

$6.00

Choice of Caesar, Cali, Chopped, Greek or Spinach.

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Mandarin orange, strawberries and pineapple.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Two slices of toasted garlic bread.

Side Celery

$2.99

Fresh celery with your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping.

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Fresh steamed broccoli sprinkled with our house seasoning.

Baked Potato

$4.00

Hot baked potato with butter and sour cream on the side.

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Hot baked potato with melted cheese and bacon. Butter and sour cream on the side.

Fried Cabbage

$4.00

Our cabbage slaw mix sauteed in bacon fat with bacon bits, onionas and garlic.

Cup of Soup

$4.00

8 oz cup of our Soup of the Day!

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

12 oz bowl of our Soup of the Day!

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.49

Three battered chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries, sauce and a kid's drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Classic grilled cheese sandwich served with fries and a kid's drink.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Our made to order mac & cheese served with fries and a kid's drink.

Kid's Mini Burgers

$6.49

Two Burger sliders topped with cheese and served with fries and a kid's drink.

Kid's Butter Noodles

$6.49

Bowl of fettuccine pasta tossed in butter served with fries and a kid's drink.

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00+

New York style cheesecake battered and fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of salted caramel ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce or vanilla ice cream with fresh strawberry sauce. All topped with whipped cream.

Fudge Brownie

$9.00

Hot brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

One scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoop Caramel Ice Cream

$1.50

One scoop of salted caramel ice cream.

Cup Banana Pudding

$6.00

8 oz cup of Grandma's secret recipe banana pudding topped with whipped cream.

Waffle Bowl Banana Pudding

$10.00

Drinks (Takeout)

Pepsi (Takeout)

$2.95

Diet Pepsi (Takeout)

$2.95

Pepsi Zero (Takeout)

$2.95

Sierra Mist (Takeout)

$2.95

Dr. Pepper (Takeout)

$2.95

Ginger Ale (Takeout)

$2.95

Lemonade (Takeout)

$2.95

Sweet Tea (Takeout)

$2.95

Un sweet Tea (Takeout)

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

4th Street Bar & Grill is a unique spot to dine & gather with friends in Lake Mary, FL. With a brick-lined sports bar, a full restaurant and a pet-friendly patio with palm trees, we have plenty of space for any special occasion. 4th Street has a full menu of American style food to make your mouth water, as well as a fully stocked bar to help you enjoy the after-hours.

Website

Location

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Directions

