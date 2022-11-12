4th Street Bar & Grill
154 Reviews
$$
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Chef Weekly Special
Wings
10 Traditional Wings
10 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)
18 Traditional Wings
18 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)
24 Traditional Wings
24 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)
50 Traditional Wings
50 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
100 Traditional Wings
100 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
10 Boneless Wings
10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
18 Boneless Wings
18 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
24 Boneless Wings
24 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
50 Boneless Wings
Half platter of 50 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
100 Boneless Wings
A full platter full of 100 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with our 4th Street pub sauce.
Cheese 'N Pretzels
Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzel sticks and seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.
Half Cheese 'N Pretzels
(Half Order) Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzels seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.
Corn Nuggets
Southern sweet corn battered and fried served with ranch dressing.
Fried Pickle Chips
Crisp pickle slices hand-battered and seasoned for a robust flavor that dill southerners love! Choice of ranch or 4th Street pub sauce.
Loaded Fries
Crisp 4th Street fries loaded with melted cheese, real applewood bacon bits, and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread
Crispy flatbread topped with a guacamole spread, crispy bacon bits, tender chicken breast, fire roasted tomatoes, shredded monterey jack blend and drizzled with a chipotle ranch garnished with green scallions.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with our marinated chicken, cheese, napa cabbage and buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce and a side of our house made ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Crispy flatbread topped with fried or grilled chicken tossed in sauce of your choice, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Cheesy Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Warm artichoke, spinach and cheese dip topped with diced tomatoes and served with pita bread triangles.
Loaded Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with queso cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream, guac & a side of salsa. Add chicken or ground beef for $5.
Pot Stickers
Seasoned ground pork nestled into wonton wrappers, pan seared or fried and served with a side of sweet chili or teriyaki glaze.
Seared Tuna
Fresh ahi tuna with sesame seeds and pan-seared to perfection, served with our Asian slaw and lime wasabi aioli.
Tuscan Flatbread
Crispy flatbread topped with creamy garlic sauce, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, grilled chicken and provolone cheese.
Wonton Poppers
Hand stuffed wontons with cream cheese and jalapeños then fried and served with sweet chili sauce.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Crisp mixed greens with pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, feta, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncini peppers and sliced olives served with feta cheese vinaigrette dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine hearts, multigrain croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing.
California Salad
Fresh mixed greens with orange segments, berries, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted pecans and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Caprese Salad
Spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and finished with balsamic glaze.
Chopped Salad
Crisp mixed greens, Applewood bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheddar & monterey jack blend, croutons and honey mustard dressing.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine hearts, cumbled feta cheese, diced tomatoes, onions and cucumbers served with red pepper olive tapenade and feta cheese vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach salad with sliced strawberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans served with light raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Steak Salad
Crisp spring mix, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar & monterey jack blend, hard-boiled egg, French Fries and choice of dressing. Topped with char-grilled sliced steak.
Taco Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, corn, seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with guac, mango pico, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
Burgers
4th Street 1/2 Pounder
Our classic premium beef, hand-pattied and cooked to your liking. Served on a toasted bun. Have i your way with your choice of cheese.
Breakfast Burger
Our 4th Street burger cooked to your liking then topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and a fried egg.
South of the Border Burger
Our 1/2 pound burger served with habanero jack cheese, guacamole, and pineapple pico de gallo on a toasted bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Grilled mushrooms served on our 1/2 pound classic burger topped with melted swiss cheese.
Sliders
Three mini burger sliders topped with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Three pulled pork topped with BBQ, Carolina Gold or Teriyaki sauce.
Veggie Burger
Vegetarian burger consisting of black beans, rice, corn, peppers and onions served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with our signature pub sauce on the side.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
8 oz. patty topped with bacon, mac & cheese, served on choice of bun with balsamic onion jam.
Stuffed Bison Burger
Our smoked gouda cheese stuffed bison patty cooked to your desired temperature served on a toasted bun with a fire roasted tomato aioli and guacamole.
Signature Sandwiches
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared ahi tuna coated with sesame seeds topped with our house-made creamy or spicy slaw and mango pico served with cucumber wasabi aioli.
Backyard Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, slow-cooked pork covered in your choice of one of our delicious sauces, topped with creamy slaw and served on a toasted bun.
Brisket BLT
Nothing like your average BLT! Slow smoked brisket bacon with juicy tomato slices and creamy slaw served on garlic bread with honey BBQ and Carolina Gold drizzle!
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Toasted garlic bread, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Crab Cake Burger
Our house-made crab cake (made with lump crab meat, Andouille sausage, onion & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs) topped with pickled red onions and creamy slaw with spicy tartar.
Cuban
Pressed hoagie roll with swiss cheese, slow roasted hand pulled pork, sliced ham and sliced salami topped with spicy mustard and crunchy dill pickles.
Fish Sandwich
Fried, grilled or blackened catch of the day on a toasted bun with creamy slaw and two tomato slices, served with fries and spicy tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos
Grilled, blackened or fried fish of the day topped with our house-made creamy slaw or spicy slaw and mango pico on grilled tortilla shells.
Grilled Italian
Ham, cappicola, Genoa salami, pepperoni and melted provolone with crisp lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with Habanero Jack cheese, grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with a side of Teriyaki sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions then smothered with smoked gouda cheese all nestled in a toasted hoagie roll.
Stuffalo
Hand battered fried chicken breast stuffed with blue cheese spread and served on a toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun with a side of hot wing sauce and traditional garden toppings.
Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing wrapped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken chopped and wrapped up with romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese then topped with Caesar dressing.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Seared steak with mushrooms, sautéed onions, peppers, and smoked gouda cheese all wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast chopped with crispy bacon all wrapped up with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole spread and ranch dressing.
Fried Fish Wrap
Yuengling battered haddock, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy remoulade wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Entrees
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Raw Ahi Tuna tossed in teriyaki sauce served on a bed of jasmine rice, cucumbers, diced mango, crisp slaw blend and drizzled with a ginger miso dressing, topped with crispy wontons.
Cajun Pasta
Fettuccine pasta served with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp with Cajun andouille sausage, spinach mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of garlic toast.
Chicken & Waffles
Buttermilk Belgian waffle served with golden brown chicken tenders and a vodka infused cream cheese drizzle.
Chicken Finger Basket
Battered chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Florentine
Succulent grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, provolone cheese and a creamy spinach sauce. Served with two sides.
Crab Cakes
Two fresh crab cakes made with lump crab meat, Andouille Sausage, onions & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs served with creole tartar and our mango pico.
Firecracker Shrimp Bowl
Hand battered fried shrimp tossed in our house-made bang bang sauce served with jasmine rice and topped with crispy wontons, garnished with scallions.
Fish 'N Chips
Two pieces of Yuengling battered Haddock fillets served with French fries and Creole tartar sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Salmon grilled, blackened or topped with our signature Parmesan crust and served with your choice of two sides.
Jambalaya
A taste of New Orleans in a mixture of rice, sausage, shrimp, chicken, roasted tomatoes, onion & red pepper mix and green onions seasoned with Cajun seasoning and garnished with Parmesan cheese.
Smoked Gouda Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes and juicy grilled chicken breast in a creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs.
Rib Dinner
1/2 rack of slow smoked ribs seasoned to perfection with our house made rub brushed with your choice of sauce (BBQ, Carolina Gold or Honey BBQ) and accompanied by choice of two sides.
Fried Fresh Catch & Grits
Deep fried catch of the day served on a bed of creamy Parmesan cheese grits and topped with grilled onions. peppers and gumbo sauce.
Sides
Side French Fries
Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.
Basket French Fries
Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.
Side Cajun Fries
Crispy fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning.
Basket Cajun Fries
Crispy fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning.
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon maple sprinkle.
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon maple sprinkle.
Side Onion Rings
Small side of hand battered onion rings served with our 4th Street pub sauce.
Side Loaded Fries
Half size order of our crisp 4th Street fries loaded with melted cheese, real applewood bacon bits, and drizzled with our house made ranch dressing.
Signature Slaw
4th Street Signature spicy or creamy pesto slaw.
Cheese Grits
Creamy Southern cheesy grits.
Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Grits
Creamy Southern cheesy grits with bacon and jalapeños.
Dirty Rice
Fluffy, steaming dirty rice.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made cheese sauce seasoned with salt & pepper.
Collard Greens
Rich and flavorful collard greens made with Chef Larry's secret seasonings.
Half Salad
Choice of Caesar, Cali, Chopped, Greek or Spinach.
Fruit Cup
Mandarin orange, strawberries and pineapple.
Garlic Bread
Two slices of toasted garlic bread.
Side Celery
Fresh celery with your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Steamed Broccoli
Fresh steamed broccoli sprinkled with our house seasoning.
Baked Potato
Hot baked potato with butter and sour cream on the side.
Loaded Baked Potato
Hot baked potato with melted cheese and bacon. Butter and sour cream on the side.
Fried Cabbage
Our cabbage slaw mix sauteed in bacon fat with bacon bits, onionas and garlic.
Cup of Soup
8 oz cup of our Soup of the Day!
Bowl of Soup
12 oz bowl of our Soup of the Day!
Jasmine Rice
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Strips
Three battered chicken tenders fried golden brown served with fries, sauce and a kid's drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese sandwich served with fries and a kid's drink.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Our made to order mac & cheese served with fries and a kid's drink.
Kid's Mini Burgers
Two Burger sliders topped with cheese and served with fries and a kid's drink.
Kid's Butter Noodles
Bowl of fettuccine pasta tossed in butter served with fries and a kid's drink.
Dessert
Fried Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake battered and fried til golden brown. Served with your choice of salted caramel ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce or vanilla ice cream with fresh strawberry sauce. All topped with whipped cream.
Fudge Brownie
Hot brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
One scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Scoop Caramel Ice Cream
One scoop of salted caramel ice cream.
Cup Banana Pudding
8 oz cup of Grandma's secret recipe banana pudding topped with whipped cream.
Waffle Bowl Banana Pudding
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4th Street Bar & Grill is a unique spot to dine & gather with friends in Lake Mary, FL. With a brick-lined sports bar, a full restaurant and a pet-friendly patio with palm trees, we have plenty of space for any special occasion. 4th Street has a full menu of American style food to make your mouth water, as well as a fully stocked bar to help you enjoy the after-hours.
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary, FL 32746