Lojax Good Eats

No reviews yet

212 W 1st St

Sanford, FL 32771

Appetizers

Mushroom blend (oyster mushroom, creme, Bella, shiitake, white), served with nutritional yeast, balsamic and chili oil *vegan
Everyday I'm Brusseling

Everyday I'm Brusseling

$10.00

Oven-roasted Brussels sprouts, chili oil, prosciutto, and parm cheese.

Forget Me Knots

Forget Me Knots

$10.00

Made to order Knots garlic butter and parm cheese. served with red sauce.

Garlic Cauliflower

$9.00
I'm a Fungi

I'm a Fungi

$12.00

Mushroom blend (oyster mushroom, creme, Bella, shiitake, white), served with nutritional yeast and balsamic and chili oil *vegan

Kickin Chicken

Kickin Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Wings cooked to perfection in the wood-fired oven tossed in house spiced sauce.

CHEESE KNOTS

$12.00

PIZZA

Red base, vegan mozzarella, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, plant-based sausage, tofu ricotta, and vegan-friendly basil pesto
All That!

All That!

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. this pie gives you all the feels!!

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$18.00

White base, buffalo sauce, mozzarella blu cheese blend, chicken, and red peppers.

BYO

$12.00

PASTA BYO

$8.00

Dairy Oh Shiitake!

$18.00

Garlic oil base, seasonal mushroom blend, mozzarella.

Duck, Duck, Brie!

Duck, Duck, Brie!

$20.00

Flame roasted duck, garlic oil base,mozzarella cheese, house-made brie spread apples, local honey

Gettin' Figgy Piggy With It

Gettin' Figgy Piggy With It

$20.00

Home-made fig spread, mozzarella, and blue cheese blend, topped with prosciutto, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze

Killer Tofu

Killer Tofu

$19.00

Garlic oil base, vegan mozzarella, tofu marinated in curry, mushroom blend, jalapeno, buffalo sauce

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

mozzarella, paired with our house-made red sauce, and vine ripe tomatoes, Finished with Fresh Basil pesto and parm cheese.

Pepperoni Power

Pepperoni Power

$18.00

This one is for pepperoni lovers! Homemade red sauce, mozzarella, and EXTRA pepperoni!!!

The Floridian

$19.00

A native take on a classic pie, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, citrus ricotta, and tomatoes, finished with pesto and orange zest.

Vegan Oh Shiitake!

$19.00

Garlic oil base, seasonal mushroom blend, vegan mozzarella *vegan item

Veggie Tales

Veggie Tales

$19.00
The Greek Freak

The Greek Freak

$19.00

Togo Box

$1.00

BRUNCH Pizza

$16.00

MARGHERITA MONDAY $12

$12.00

Add Ons

Vegan

Vegetarian

Sauces

Red Sauce (V)

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Pesto Sauce (V)

$1.00

Garlic Oil (V)

$1.00

Truffle Oil (V)

$3.00

Chili Oil (V)

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Garlic Herb Butter

$1.00

Beverages

Bai

$5.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Honest Juice

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Stubborn Draft

$3.25

Soda Can

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Capri Sun

$1.00

Salads

The House

$8.00
The Godfather

The Godfather

$12.00
The Greek Goddess

The Greek Goddess

$10.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Happy Hour (Bar Only)

Lojax Logs

$7.00

Miscellaneous

Bagel

$1.50

Gift Certificate

Catering

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy!

Location

212 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

