Parva Colombian Bakery 220 West Lake Mary
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Parva Colombian Bakery and Restaurant is a Latin fusion of Colombian and Latin American cuisines created by a young entrepreneur couple who pride themselves on authenticity, creativity, and quality to bring its customers a delicious experience in every bite. Founded in March 2018, Parva is a dream turned reality for the couple that has persevered through the ups and downs of owning a business, but has never lost hope, vision, or the love they have for what they do. Today Parva is known and recognized for its delicious traditional and non-traditional meals, baked goods, and coffee.
220 West Lake Mary, Sanford, FL 32773
