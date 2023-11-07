Restaurant info

Parva Colombian Bakery and Restaurant is a Latin fusion of Colombian and Latin American cuisines created by a young entrepreneur couple who pride themselves on authenticity, creativity, and quality to bring its customers a delicious experience in every bite. Founded in March 2018, Parva is a dream turned reality for the couple that has persevered through the ups and downs of owning a business, but has never lost hope, vision, or the love they have for what they do. Today Parva is known and recognized for its delicious traditional and non-traditional meals, baked goods, and coffee.