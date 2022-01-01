Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
Great Seafood, Italian, Steaks & Pizza.
Central Florida's Best Oyster Bar.
Serving Central Florida Since 1979.
300 Dog Track Road
Popular Items
Location
300 Dog Track Road
Longwood FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ma-Se Sushi Eatery
“Cooking with love and passion” Enjoy the unique dishes from small plates to main courses with modern Thai and Sushi.
Gateway to India Longwood
Gateway to India is the best Indian restaurant in Orlando. Gateway To India presents a variety of delicious creations wide selection of Indian haute cuisine from the finest and freshest ingredients!
Serving Top Quality Lamb, Goat, Seafood, Chicken, Vegetarian, Vegan, traditional Indian Dishes and the finest wines, draft beer and imported beers.
Join us at Gateway To India, A la carte Menu available for dine-in, take out, or delivery with reliable drivers. Dining experience with a warm, ambient atmosphere, indoor and outdoor seating, satisfying the most exquisite tastes.
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Friendly Confines
We are family owned and operated since 2000. Friendly Confines is the ultimate sports restaurant! Serving up delicious affordable food and ice cold drinks daily! We show every game on over 60 TVs and host nightly entertainment making us your favorite neighborhood hang out!