Steakhouses
Seafood

Vines Grille & Wine Bar Vines Sand Lake Rd

4,263 Reviews

$$$

7533 Sand Lake Rd.

Orlando, FL 32819

The Opening Act

Famous Wood Grilled Octopus

Famous Wood Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Fennel, Capers, Red Onion, EVOO

Oven Roasted Pork belly

Oven Roasted Pork belly

$17.00

House Cured Pork Belly, Tomatillo Purée, Braised Swiss Chard, Chili Oil

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$24.00

Roasted Beet Hummus Puree, Toasted Chickpeas, Fennel Slaw Salad

Chef Curated Board

Chef Curated Board

$26.00

Chef’s Celection of Cheeses and Cured Meats, Accompanied with Mostarda di Frutta, Grapes, Honeycomb, Olive Mix, Marcona Almonds, Caper Berries and Our Housemade Crostinis

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$26.00

Pan Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Fennel Salad, Saffron Aioli

Bruschetta a la Mozzarella

Bruschetta a la Mozzarella

$15.00

Housemade Crostini, Cherry Tomato, Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil

Smoked Bone Marrow

Smoked Bone Marrow

$22.00

Lemon Gremolata, Kale Salad, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Housemade Crostini

Mushroom Arancini Wands

Mushroom Arancini Wands

$16.00

Fried Mushroom Arborio Rice, Crushed Marcona Almonds, Cilantro Aioli

Fusions & Greens

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Butter Poached Main Lobster Claw, with White Creme FraÎche Swirl and Parsley Garnish

Chopped Caesar Salad

Chopped Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fresh Crisp Romaine Tossed With Creamy Caesar Dressing, Topped With Crispy Pancetta, Baked Croutons, Anchovies & Shaved Grana Padano

Butter Lettuce Wedge BLT Salad

Butter Lettuce Wedge BLT Salad

$16.00

Torn Country Bacon, Layered With Bleu Cheese Dressing, Topped With Grape Tomatoes, Bacon Fused Croutons & Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Traditional Greek Island Salad

Traditional Greek Island Salad

$17.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Imported Greek Feta, EVOO

The Main Event & Fresh Off the Hook

Australian Lamb & Scallops

$59.00

Mint Pesto, Artichoke, Caper Berries, Red Onion, Sun Dried Tomatoes

Traditional Pappardelle Bolognese

Traditional Pappardelle Bolognese

$34.00

Veal, Pork, Bison, And Beef Ragout, Ricotta, Basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Vines Truffled Fried Chicken

Vines Truffled Fried Chicken

$38.00

Potato Whipped Puree, Sauteed Swiss Chard, With Truffled Fresno Pepper Hot Sauce Drizzle

Grilled Curried Cauliflower Steak

Grilled Curried Cauliflower Steak

$31.00

Marinated Cauliflower Steak, Vegan Mint Pesto, Toasted Cashews, Heirloom Tomato Confit

Lobster À La Nage

Lobster À La Nage

$42.00

Imported Abruzzese Spaghetti, Butter Poached Maine Lobster, In A Tomato White Wine Butter Sauce

Spanish Iberico Pork Chops

Spanish Iberico Pork Chops

$59.00

Whipped Potatoes Pickled Slaw, Bourbon-Cherry Demi-Glace

Grilled Whole Snapper

Grilled Whole Snapper

$75.00Out of stock

Herb Garlic Marinade, Chimichurri

Award Winning Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

Award Winning Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$55.00

Red Shrimp Risotto, Asparagus, Basil-Citrus Beurre Blanc

Icelandic Arctic Char

Icelandic Arctic Char

$43.00

Chipotle Soy Glaze, Mirin Pickled Peppers, Wasabi Pea Purée

Wood - Grill & Butcher's Reserve

Filet Mignon 10oz

Filet Mignon 10oz

$55.00

Perfectly cooked Certified Angus Beef

Prime Ribeye 18 oz.

Prime Ribeye 18 oz.

$61.00

Only the finest Prime Beef is ever used

New York Strip 14 oz

New York Strip 14 oz

$55.00

Only the finest Prime Beef is ever used

Churrasco Prime Steak Frites

Churrasco Prime Steak Frites

$41.00

Onions, Chimichurri, Parmesan Fries with Truffle Aioli

Prime Tomahawk Ribeye

Prime Tomahawk Ribeye

$135.00

34oz Prime cut and cooked to perfection

Australian Wagyu New York Strip 12 oz

Australian Wagyu New York Strip 12 oz

$65.00
Northfork Bison Ranch Ribeye

Northfork Bison Ranch Ribeye

$64.00

14oz 100% forage fed Bison, Ancho Chili Rub, Grilled Shallots, Baby Carrots

Accessories

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Béarnaise Sauce

Parmesan French Fries

Parmesan French Fries

$13.00

Herbs, Truffle Aioli

Rainbow Baby Carrots

Rainbow Baby Carrots

$13.00

Chili Honey Glazed, Garlic Butter

Red & Gold Beets

Red & Gold Beets

$16.00

Goat Cheese, Pistachios

Triple Threat Wild Mushrooms

Triple Threat Wild Mushrooms

$16.00

Fresh Herbs

Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$13.00

Scallions

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

Bacon, Herb Crust

Truffle Mac N' Cheese

Truffle Mac N' Cheese

$18.00
Lobster Mac N' Cheese

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$24.00
Haricot Vert

Haricot Vert

$14.00

Sautéed With Garlic & Lemon

Power Greens

Power Greens

$14.00

Mélange of Kale, Swiss Chard & Spinach Sauteed In White Wine Garlic Butter

Arm Candy

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter

$5.00
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

3 Grilled Large Shrimp, EVOO & Lemon

Maine Lobster Tail

Maine Lobster Tail

$70.00

With Drawn Warm Butter

Add Scallops

Add Scallops

$18.00

2 Pan Seared Scallops

Oscar

Oscar

$18.00

King Crab, Asparagus, Bernaise

Au Poivre Sauce

$4.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Demi Glace

$4.00

Gorgonzola Sauce

$4.00

Horseradish Cream

$4.00

Truffled Au Jus

$4.00

Sliced Black Truffle

$20.00Out of stock

Sliced White Truffle

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

24 Karat Cake

24 Karat Cake

$15.00

Housemade Carrot Cake, Creme Cheese icing, Gold Accents

Give Us This Day, Our Daily Bread Pudding

Give Us This Day, Our Daily Bread Pudding

$14.00

Heavenly, Delicious and Seasonally Inspired

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders and Fries

$14.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$14.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Pappardelle, Marinara Sauce

The Opening Act - Lounge

Famous Wood Grilled Octopus

Famous Wood Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Fennel, Capers, Red Onion, EVOO

Crispy Chicken Sliders

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken, Hawaiian Rolls, Housemade Hot Sauce, Pickles

Fiery Shrimp Tacos

Fiery Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

3 Fried Shrimp Tossed in Fiery Aioli, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Corn Tortilla, Cilantro

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$24.00

Roasted Beet Hummus Puree, Toasted Chickpeas, Fennel Slaw Salad

French-Cut Chicken Drumettes

French-Cut Chicken Drumettes

$18.00

24-Hour Brined Drumettes with a Brown Sugar Rosemary Dry Rub, Blue Cheese Aioli

Parmesan French Fries

Parmesan French Fries

$13.00

Herbs, Truffle Aioli

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Jalapeno Crème Fraîche With Fried Capers and Baby Cornichons

Bruschetta a la Mozzarella

Bruschetta a la Mozzarella

$15.00

Housemade Crostini, Cherry Tomato, Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil

Mushroom Arancini Wands

Mushroom Arancini Wands

$16.00

Fried Mushroom Arborio Rice, Crushed Marcona Almonds, Cilantro Aioli

Wagyu Beef Sliders

Wagyu Beef Sliders

$14.00

Hawaiian rolls, Caramelized onion, Bacon, Aioli

Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders

Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Three duck fat sous-vide roasted turkey, topped with duck fat gravy, layered with bacon, cranberry aioli, lettuce and red onion, on top of pillow soft Hawaiian rolls.

Chilled/Raw - Lounge

Oysters (Each)

$5.00

Blue Crab Fingers

$25.00

Creole Lemon Butter, Tear Drop Peppers, Scallions, Housemade Crostinis

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$26.00

Pan Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Fennel Salad, Saffron Aioli

Boards & Breads - Lounge

Artichoke Tomato & Arugula Flatbread

Artichoke Tomato & Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

Artichokes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta, Caper Berries, Red Onions, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Truffled Garlic Oil

Black & Bleu Flatbread

Black & Bleu Flatbread

$15.00

Marinated Prime Steak, Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic Oil, Tiny Drop Peppers

Chef Curated Board

Chef Curated Board

$26.00

Chef’s Celection of Cheeses and Cured Meats, Accompanied with Mostarda di Frutta, Grapes, Honeycomb, Olive Mix, Marcona Almonds, Caper Berries and Our Housemade Crostinis

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

At Vines Grille + Wine Bar, we focus on Mediterranean Nouveau and American Experimental cuisine, set in a spirited environment aimed at evoking all your senses and celebrate the night away. Vines Grille + Wine Bar uses only Prime Steaks expertly butchered by our chefs, the freshest fish and seafood, along with seasonal ingredients that are carefully curated by our trusted team to deliver an exceptional array of culinary delights. Enjoy a selection of delicious shareable small plates, an assortment of premium raw & chilled appetizers, along with open flame cooked entrees. Our featured cocktails are classically inspired with a twist and are rivaled only by our incredible wine list, with over 350 worldly wines and over 30 wines by the glass, along with our sommelier selected monthly features.

Website

Location

7533 Sand Lake Rd., Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

