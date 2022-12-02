Vines Grille & Wine Bar Vines Sand Lake Rd

Restaurant info

At Vines Grille + Wine Bar, we focus on Mediterranean Nouveau and American Experimental cuisine, set in a spirited environment aimed at evoking all your senses and celebrate the night away. Vines Grille + Wine Bar uses only Prime Steaks expertly butchered by our chefs, the freshest fish and seafood, along with seasonal ingredients that are carefully curated by our trusted team to deliver an exceptional array of culinary delights. Enjoy a selection of delicious shareable small plates, an assortment of premium raw & chilled appetizers, along with open flame cooked entrees. Our featured cocktails are classically inspired with a twist and are rivaled only by our incredible wine list, with over 350 worldly wines and over 30 wines by the glass, along with our sommelier selected monthly features.

