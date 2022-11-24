Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Judy's Diner

1,092 Reviews

$

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd

Orlando, FL 32811

Popular Items

Big Breakfast
Regular Breakfast
Regular Bowl

Breakfast Classics

Simple Breakfast

Simple Breakfast

$5.39

Two eggs any style, one side item and toast

Regular Breakfast

Regular Breakfast

$8.19

Two eggs any style, one meat, one side item and toast

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast (w/Meat)

$11.69

Two eggs, one *REGULAR MEAT*, and one side item with biscuit and country sausage gravy

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast (Simple)

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast (Simple)

$8.39

Two eggs, one side item, and one biscuit with gravy.

Custom Plate

Pork Chops Breakfast

Pork Chops Breakfast

$10.89

Two eggs, one Pork Chops, one side item and toast

Pancakes and French Toast

Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$11.99

Pancakes or French Toast, two eggs any style, one choice of *REGULAR MEAT*, and one side item

Pancake OR French Toast Combo

Pancake OR French Toast Combo

$8.19

Pancakes OR French Toast, and one choice of *REGULAR MEAT*

Pancakes

Pancakes

$4.49

Double Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes

French Toast

French Toast

$4.49

Three slices with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Half Pancakes and Half French Toast

Half Pancakes and Half French Toast

$4.49
Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$2.79
Half French Toast Order

Half French Toast Order

$2.79
Pancakes Oreo

Pancakes Oreo

$6.49
Pancakes Coconut

Pancakes Coconut

$6.49Out of stock

Omelettes

Spanish Omelette

Spanish Omelette

$10.19

One *REGULAR MEAT*, dice tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheese. Comes with one side item and toast

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$8.69

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Comes with one side item and toast

Meat Lovers Omelette

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.69

Ham, Patty Sausage, Bacon and Cheese with a side item and Toast

Breakfast Bowls

Regular meat, eggs and grits
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$7.69

ONE Regular Meat, eggs and grits

Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$10.69

TWO Regular Meats, eggs and grits

Extra Large Bowl

Extra Large Bowl

$12.99

TWO Regular Meats, eggs grits and one extra side item

Breakfast Specials

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Cajun Shrimp on Cheesy grits with a touch of bacon and topped with scallions

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.89
Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$9.19

Eggs, potatoes, diced tomatoes, American Cheese, topped with fresh cilantro on three flour tortillas with a side of salsa and sour cream

Breakfast Skillet

Breakfast Skillet

$10.99

Choice of diced potatoes OR hash browns, meat, melted American Cheese, sautéed onions and green peppers, two eggs on top and toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Meat, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.59

Double Meat, Egg and Cheese

$8.59

Meat & Cheese Sandwich (NO EGGS)

$5.69
B.L.T

B.L.T

$6.14

Lunch Specials

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.09

Premium Meat with sautéed onions, tomatoes and green peppers over yellow rices, side salad and dinner roll

Lunch Tacos

Lunch Tacos

$12.59

Premium Meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, with a side of salsa, source cream and yellow rice

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.59

Premium Meat on grilled tortillas with melted cheese. Comes with salsa and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.89

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese with a dinner roll

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.39

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo

The Classic Patty Melt

The Classic Patty Melt

$6.99

Extra cheesy melt with a single beef patty, grilled onions and mayo

The Ultimate Patty Melt

$8.99

Double beef patties with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, ketchup, mustard and mayo

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.39

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, and grilled onions

Philly cheesesteak

$9.89

Philly Steak seasoned and grilled with onions, green peppers, and white American Cheese served on a Hoagie Roll

Premium Meat Lunch Sandwich

Premium Meat Lunch Sandwich

$8.29

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Meat Sides

Pork Patty Sausage

Pork Patty Sausage

$3.74
Smoked Pork Link Sausage

Smoked Pork Link Sausage

$3.74

Turkey Patty Sausage

$3.74
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$3.74

Corned Beef Hash

$3.74
Ham

Ham

$3.74
Beef Link Sausage

Beef Link Sausage

$4.29
Bacon

Bacon

$4.29
Salmon Patty

Salmon Patty

$4.29
Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$6.49
Philly Chicken

Philly Chicken

$6.49
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$6.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$6.99
Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$7.89
Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$7.89

(1/2) Salmon Patty

$1.99

(1/2) Turkey Sausage

$1.99

(1/2) Patty Sausage

$1.99

(1/2) Bacon

$1.99

Side Items

Grits

Grits

$1.99
Grits with Cheese

Grits with Cheese

$2.84
Diced Potatoes

Diced Potatoes

$2.69
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$2.69

Side Eggs

Scrambled

Scrambled

$1.99

Two Eggs

Over Well

$1.99

Two Eggs

Over Medium

Over Medium

$1.99

Two Eggs

Over Easy

Over Easy

$1.99

Two Eggs

Over Light

$1.99

two Eggs

Egg White

$1.99
Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up

$1.99

One Egg Scrambled

$0.99

One Egg Over Well

$0.99

One Egg Over Medium

$0.99

One Egg Over Easy

$0.99

Extras

White Toast

White Toast

$0.99
Wheat Toast

Wheat Toast

$0.99
Biscuit

Biscuit

$1.29
Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$3.69
Sliced Tomatoes

Sliced Tomatoes

$0.99
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$1.00
Syrup

Syrup

$0.50
A1 Sauce

A1 Sauce

$0.50
Scallions

Scallions

$0.75
Salsa Spicy

Salsa Spicy

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Onions

Onions

$0.50
Green Peppers

Green Peppers

$0.50
Diced Tomatoes

Diced Tomatoes

$0.50
Jalapeños

Jalapeños

$0.50
Cheese

Cheese

$0.85
1 PC Cheese

1 PC Cheese

$0.50
Pickles

Pickles

$0.50
Lettuce

Lettuce

57 Sauce

57 Sauce

$0.50
Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50
Thousand Island Dressing

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50
French Dressing

French Dressing

$0.50
Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$0.50
Two Flour Tortillas

Two Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Consumer Advisory

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Section 3-603.11, FDA Food Code
Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.60
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.10+
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.10+
Milk

Milk

$2.10+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.60+
Judy's Famous Iced Tea

Judy's Famous Iced Tea

$1.60+
Sweet Tea/Lemonade

Sweet Tea/Lemonade

$1.60+
Coke

Coke

$1.60
Sprite

Sprite

$1.60
Coffee

Coffee

$1.60+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.60+

Hot Chocolate

$1.60+
Water Cup

Water Cup

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$1.60+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food is the window to happiness, so let us make you happy!

Website

Location

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32811

Directions

