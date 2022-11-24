Breakfast & Brunch
Judy's Diner
1,092 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food is the window to happiness, so let us make you happy!
Location
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
No Reviews
1829 N Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant