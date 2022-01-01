Orlando dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Orlando
Winter Park Biscuit Company
3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando
|French Fries
|$3.00
Cripsy Fries. Small or Large
|The OG
|$7.50
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando
|Fever
|$12.00
Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
|Missionary Crisp
|$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
Black Rooster Taqueria
1323 N Mills Ave, orlando
|Black Rooster Asada
|$5.45
Seared beef, apple wood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, pickled chile poblano
|Carne Asada
|$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro
|Smoked Greens
|$4.00
Kale, shiitake mushroom, plantain, onion, ricotta cheese, cilantro
Rolled Ice Cream
688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando
|Taiyaki (Single)
|$4.75
Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling.
Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store! Each batch (130) takes 2 hours to prepare, entirely by hand.
|Classic Milkshake (20oz Cup)
|$9.99
|Taro (Rolled)