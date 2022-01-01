Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve cheesecake

Kalalou Restaurant image

 

Kalalou Restaurant

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Kalalou Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$2.99
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Chimi$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Orange Choc Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Stubborn Mule
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESECAKE DULCE DE LECHE CHIMICHANGA$5.99
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheesecake$4.49
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Chimi$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$4.99
NY Cheesecake$4.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Chimi$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake image

 

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake$13.00
Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.
Ball Cheesecake$4.00
More about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stawberry Cheesecake$8.00
Local Sisi's Sweets Cheesecake
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake$8.00
Local Sisi's Sweets Cheesecake
More about White Wolf Cafe
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$4.99
More about South Philly Steaks
Item pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Cheesecake$8.00
Japanese Cheesecake$4.00
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Chimi$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$7.00
Moist spiced cake, cream cheese frosting, walnuts
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake$7.00
Classic Cheesecake$7.00
Classic cheesecake, graham cracker crust
More about Tornatore's Pizza
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE • STEAKS

The Melting Pot

7549 W Sand Lake Rd., Orlando

Avg 5 (7056 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Shrimp Tacos

Kebabs

Mango Lassi

Egg Rolls

Chicken Curry

Singapore Mei Fun

Penne

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston