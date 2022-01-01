East Orlando restaurants you'll love
East Orlando's top cuisines
Must-try East Orlando restaurants
More about Toasted
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toasted
11551 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
|Truffle Fries
|$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
|Braised Brisket
|$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Build My Burgers
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Build My Burgers
3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Frings
|$6.99
|Wings for One
|Fries
|$3.99
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|Popular items
|SHRIMP.
|$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|SIRLOIN & CHICKEN
|$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|KOBE TRIO
|$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Taka Takas Café - Orlando
Taka Takas Café - Orlando
9318 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Empanada Pabellon
|$5.99
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans w/shredded cheese.
|Cachapas con Queso
|$8.50
Sweet Corn Pancakes W/Cheese
|Arepa La Pabellon
|$9.50
Shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans & white cheese.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Enchiladas a la Crema
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Sopa Azteca
Hearty pieces of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken Broth.
More about South Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|The Sexy
|$6.49
Steak served with onions, bell peppers, and sexy sauce.
|Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
|Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.
More about Omelet Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Omelet Bar
12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407, Orlando
|Popular items
|HOUSE BLT
|$12.00
Sourdough toast, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli