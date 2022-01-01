East Orlando restaurants you'll love

Go
East Orlando restaurants
Toast

East Orlando's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try East Orlando restaurants

Toasted image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Toasted
Build My Burgers image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Build My Burgers

3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frings$6.99
Wings for One
Fries$3.99
More about Build My Burgers
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SIRLOIN & CHICKEN$23.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5oz Chicken Teriyaki. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Taka Takas Café - Orlando image

 

Taka Takas Café - Orlando

9318 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Pabellon$5.99
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans w/shredded cheese.
Cachapas con Queso$8.50
Sweet Corn Pancakes W/Cheese
Arepa La Pabellon$9.50
Shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans & white cheese.
More about Taka Takas Café - Orlando
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Sopa Azteca
Hearty pieces of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken Broth.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
South Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Sexy$6.49
Steak served with onions, bell peppers, and sexy sauce.
Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.
More about South Philly Steaks
Omelet Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Omelet Bar

12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (2119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE BLT$12.00
Sourdough toast, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli
More about Omelet Bar
Papa Lozzi Italia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Papa Lozzi Italia

504 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
Takeout
More about Papa Lozzi Italia
Map

More near East Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waterford Lakes

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston