East Orlando sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in East Orlando
Toasted
11551 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Smokehouse
|$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
|Truffle Fries
|$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
|Braised Brisket
|$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
Taka Takas Café - Orlando
9318 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Empanada Pabellon
|$5.99
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans w/shredded cheese.
|Cachapas con Queso
|$8.50
Sweet Corn Pancakes W/Cheese
|Arepa La Pabellon
|$9.50
Shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans & white cheese.
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|The Sexy
|$6.49
Steak served with onions, bell peppers, and sexy sauce.
|Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
|Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.