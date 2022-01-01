East Orlando sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in East Orlando

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse$7.59
Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese
Truffle Fries$2.99
French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Braised Brisket$7.59
Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions
More about Toasted
Taka Takas Café - Orlando

9318 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Pabellon$5.99
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, black beans w/shredded cheese.
Cachapas con Queso$8.50
Sweet Corn Pancakes W/Cheese
Arepa La Pabellon$9.50
Shredded beef, sweet plantains, black beans & white cheese.
More about Taka Takas Café - Orlando
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Sexy$6.49
Steak served with onions, bell peppers, and sexy sauce.
Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.
More about South Philly Steaks
