Black Magic Pizza

121 N Bumby ave

Orlando, FL 32806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Pizza

Cheezus

$16.00

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Dr Pepperoni

$18.00

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, spice maple swirl

Vegan Mary

$16.00

Red sauce, Violife™ vegan mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

White Iverson

$17.00

Garlic ricotta base, whole milk mozzarella, caramelized onions, toasted sesame seeds

Hornets Nest

$18.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, basil, Mike Hot Honey™

Snacks

Calabrian Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

O.G Cannoli

$6.00

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Botted Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Fanta Orange

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Proudly breaking the boundaries of what a pizza shop should be!

121 N Bumby ave, Orlando, FL 32806

