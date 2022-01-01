Orlando Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Orlando
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Popular items
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|Nachos Azteca
|$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos my guey
TACOS • CHICKEN
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|TACOS FOR 2
|$17.99
Order of 6 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.
|TACOS FOR 4
|$29.99
Order of 12 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.
|CHICKEN TACO
|$2.59
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|Azteca Queso Dip
|$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Enchiladas a la Crema
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Sopa Azteca
Hearty pieces of tender chicken breast and fresh avocado with tortilla strips and shredded cheese in a rich chicken Broth.
More about Black Rooster Taqueria
Black Rooster Taqueria
1323 N Mills Ave, orlando
|Popular items
|Black Rooster Asada
|$5.45
Seared beef, apple wood smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, pickled chile poblano
|Carne Asada
|$4.80
Seared beef, house marinade, onions,
3-chile salsa, cilantro
|Smoked Greens
|$4.00
Kale, shiitake mushroom, plantain, onion, ricotta cheese, cilantro
More about StreetWise Urban Food
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
StreetWise Urban Food
4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|SEASONED FRIES
|$2.95
tossed with our delicious fry seasoning
|TACO
|$2.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
|URBAN BOWL
|$9.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Popular items
|Chicken Taquitos
|$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Ceviche
|$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño