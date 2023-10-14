Guacamole Mexican Grill 2822 S. Alafaya trail
2822 S. Alafaya trail
Orlando, FL 32828
Guacamole
Drinks
Pepsi Products
Fresh Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Perrier Water
Bottle Water
Canadian Ginger Ale
Coffee
Espresso
Capuccino
Aguas Frescas
Horchata, tamarindo or Jamaica
Smoothies
Piña colada, chocolate, strawberry, mango, watermelon or passion fruit
Homemade Sweet Tea
Homemade Unsweet Tea
Water
Kids Soda
UnSweet Te
Sweet Te
Club Soda
Jarritos
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Appetizers
Beef Nachos
Beef with cheese dip and shredded cheese
Cheese Dip
Chicken Nachos
Chicken with cheese dip and shredded cheese
El Paso Fries
French fries topped with special melted Mexican cheese with chorizo and ground beef, sour cream and cilantro
Elote
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese and tajin
Empanadas Mix
Empanadas Beef
Comes with three units and sauce
Empanadas Chicken
Comes with three units and sauce
Esquites
Mexican street corn served off the cob and in a cup with cotija cheese and tajin
House Nachos
Beef and chicken, guacamole, cheese dip, beans. Lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream
Mexican Wings
Make them a la diabla, habanero, BBQ or chipotle
Signature Elote
Mexican street corn, with cream chipotle sauce and bacon
Our Signature Esquite
Mexican street corn served off the cob and in a cup with cream chipotle sauce and bacon
Guacamole Table
Queso Fundido
Shrimp Ceviche
Marinated cooked shrimp in homemade juices with tomatoes, cilantro, onions and avocado
Stuffed Jalapeños
Six cream cheese jalapeños with sauce
Special Plates
Carnitas
Slowly cooked savory seasoned roasted pulled pork. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Pork in Sauce
Our delicious shredded pork in a sauce of Verde, diabla, BBQ or ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chuleta Mexicana
Two pork chops sautéed with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chuletas en Salsa
Two pork chops sautéed with choice of: Verde, diabla or ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mexican chorizo and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Mexicano
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Pollo en Salsa
Grilled chicken breast topped with a choice of mole, Verde, diabla or rancher. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Pollo Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, salad and tortillas
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, bonus, salad and tortillas
Carne Asada
Half a pound of grilled sirloin steak with cooked onions on the top. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Bistec a La Mexicana
Half a pound of grilled sirloin steak sautéed with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Bistec en Salsa
Grilled sirloin steak sautéed, choice of Verde, diabla or ranchera. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Mexico Lindo
One pork chop, grilled chicken breast, grilled sirloin steak. Served with rice. Beans, salad and tortillas
Tampiqueña
12 oz of select sirloin, served with one cheese enchilada with rice, beans and sour cream salad
Pollo California
Grilled shrimp and grilled chicken breast served with rice and grilled vegetables topped with shredded cheese
Steak California
12 oz of select sirloin, grilled steak and grilled shrimp served with rice and grilled vegetables topped with shredded cheese
Salads
Soups
Veggie Lovers
Veggie Pick 1
Taco, burrito, enchilada, tostada or quesadilla. Fillings (beans, rice, cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, grilled corn)
Veggie Pick 2
Taco, burrito, enchilada, tostada or quesadilla. Fillings (beans, rice, cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, grilled corn)
Veggie Pick 3
Taco, burrito, enchilada, tostada or quesadilla. Fillings (beans, rice, cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, grilled corn)
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled vegetables with our homemade seasoned. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and three tortillas
Veggie Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Portobello Cheese Tacos
Grilled portobello mushrooms, with cheese and topped with guacamole
Portobello Mexican Torta
Our veggie sandwich grilled with portobello must moms, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and creamy avocado
Huarache
Kids Menu
Sweet Delights
Fried Ice Cream
Scoop of vanilla, breaded and quickly deep fried served with cinnamon, chocolate, honey and strawberries
Flan
Caramel vanilla pudding with clear caramel sauce
Churros with Ice Cream
Pastry fried in hot oil and coated in cinnamon sugar served with vanilla ice, cream and chocolate
Sopapillas
Pastry served with vanilla ice cream, honey, cinnamon and chocolate
Burrito Cheesecake
Filled with vanilla cheesecake, fried with chocolate, cinnamon and honey
Tres Leches
Cake soaked in three kinds of milk, evaporated, condensed and whole milk, served with chocolate, cinnamon and strawberries
Grill Specialties
Steak Fajitas
10 oz of grilled sirloin steak
Chicken Fajitas
10 oz of grilled chicken breast
Fajitas Mix
5 oz of sirloin steak and five oz of chicken breast
Texas Fajitas
5 oz of sirloin steak, 5 oz of chicken breast and shrimp
Fajitas Camaron
Grilled tender shrimps
Molcajete
Grilled fajita steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp with cheese, onions and nopal cactus. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Parrillada Viva Mexico
Seasoned steak, chicken, chorizo, pork and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad, grilled elote and tortillas
Fajitas para dos
From the Sea
Pescado Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled fish in our homemade garlic sauce. Served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas
Filete De Pescado
Seasoned grilled fish. Served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp in our homemade spicy salsa. Served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas
Garlic Shrimp
Grilled shrimp in our homemade garlic salsa. Served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas
Shrimp Tostadas
Fish Tostadas
White Wine Elegance Tilapia Sauce
Grilled fish with seasoned cream sauce. Served with rice and vegetables
Ocean's Crown with Guacamole - Salmon
Salmon on Mexican-style rice with diced tomatoes and red sauce, crowned with guacamole and a sprinkle of cheese
Ocean's Crown with Guacamole - Tilapia
Tilapia on Mexican-style rice with diced tomatoes and red sauce, crowned with guacamole and a sprinkle of cheese
Quesadillas
Sinaloa Flautas
Chimichangas
Chile Relleno Plate
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Three pulled chicken topped with homemade green salsa and shredded cheese. Served with rice and salad
Enchiladas Rojas
Three pulled beef topped with homemade salsa and shredded cheese. Served with rice and salad
Birria Enchiladas
Three guajillo seasoned cooked over ten hours. Served with rice, beans and caldo
Enchiladas Mole
Three pulled chicken topped with homemade mole salsa and cheese. Served with rice and salad
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Combination of one cheese, one pulled beef one pulled chicken. Served with rice and salad
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with homemade salsa and shredded cheese. Served with rice and salad
Burritos
House B. Chicken
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
House B. Steak
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
House B. Carnitas
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
House B. Shrimp
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
House B. Al Pastor
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
Burrito Bandera
One large burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak and chorizo. Topped with green salsa, red salsa and cheese dip
Classic Burrito
One chicken fajita burrito and one steak fajita burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad
Pork Burrito
One pork carnitas burrito topped with salsa burrito. Served with rice and salad
Tacos
Ground Beef Taco
Pulled Chicken Taco
Pulled Beef Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Carnitas Taco
Chorizo Taco
Birria Taco
Steak Taco
Chori Steak Taco
Combination between steak and delicious Mexican chorizo sauce a little spicy
Shrimp Taco
With lettuce, avocado and chipotle sauce
Fish Taco
With lettuce, avocado and chipotle sauce
Combinations
Pick 1 Combo
Taco, Burrito enchilada, tostada, quesadilla, flauta or tamale. Choose your filling (ground beef, pulled beef, pulled chicken or carnitas)
Pick 2 Combo
Taco, Burrito enchilada, tostada, quesadilla, flauta or tamale. Choose your filling (ground beef, pulled beef, pulled chicken or carnitas)
Pick 3 Combo
Taco, Burrito enchilada, tostada, quesadilla, flauta or tamale. Choose your filling (ground beef, pulled beef, pulled chicken or carnitas)