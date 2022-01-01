The Salty Donut (Audubon Park)

Main picView gallery

Weekend Specials

4 Rivers x The Salty Brisket Kolache

4 Rivers x The Salty Brisket Kolache

$5.00

24 hr baked brioche filled with 4 Rivers famous brisket burnt ends, chopped onions + cheese.

Everything Cream Cheese Puff

Everything Cream Cheese Puff

$4.35

24hr brioche filled with whipped everything bagel cream cheese + topped with everything bagel seasoning

Donuts

Bourbon Caramel Mustache Donut

Bourbon Caramel Mustache Donut

$4.95

24hr mustache-shaped brioche filled with bourbon caramel cheesecake, cocoa glaze, topped with crushed shortbread cookies + a chocolate shortbread mustache. **Portion of proceeds donated to the Movember Foundation

Traditional Glazed

Traditional Glazed

$3.35

24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.

Toasted Coquito

Toasted Coquito

$4.65

24 hr brioche soaked in a homemade coquito, bottom crusted with valrhona carmelia chocolate + finished with torched cinnamon-infused meringue.

Chocolate Cookie Crunch

Chocolate Cookie Crunch

$4.00

24 hr brioche, Valrhona cocoa glaze, covered in crushed homemade vanilla + cocoa cookies.

Guava + Cheese

Guava + Cheese

$4.65

24hr brioche filled with swirled guava + cream cheese, cream cheese glaze, topped with a homemade pastelito puff pastry streusel.

Butterbeer

Butterbeer

$4.35

24hr brioche ring filled with butterbeer custard, brown sugar + vanilla bean glaze, topped with butterscotch drizzle + brown butter crumble

Brown Butter + Salt

Brown Butter + Salt

$4.00

Vanilla bean cake donut, brown butter glaze, topped with maldon sea salt.

Cookies + Cream Cake

Cookies + Cream Cake

$4.50

Vanilla bean cake donut with homemade oreos folded into the dough, vanilla glaze + topped with crushed homemade oreos

Dulce De Leche + Sea Salt

Dulce De Leche + Sea Salt

$4.75

24 hr brioche filled with caramel custard, dulce de leche glaze, topped with brown butter crumble + Maldon salt

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

$4.65

24 hr brioche filled with pumpkin spice french toast cream, maple glaze + topped with biscoff cookie crumbs

S’mores

S’mores

$4.35

24 hr brioche coated in dark chocolate + crushed graham crackers with a toasted marshmallow glaze.

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Donut

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Donut

$4.50

Vegan donut tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with icing + cinnamon crumble

GF Sticky Toffee

GF Sticky Toffee

$4.50

Baked brown sugar gluten-free cake, butterscotch glaze, topped with vanilla buttercream + candied pecans.

Traditional Glazed Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

Traditional Glazed Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

$3.00

Traditional glazed brioche donut holes (half dozen)

Oreo Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

Oreo Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

$3.00

Crushed oreo covered vanilla cake donut holes (half dozen)

Coffee

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$4.00

Hot brewed coffee made from our Salty Donut blend by Intelligentsia. (available in 12oz or 16oz sizes) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of Intelligentsia's Black Cat espresso. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso combined with water, served hot or iced (6oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk. (4oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, can be served dry at request. (6oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Nothing says Fall like a Pumpkin Spice Latte! Our PSL is back again with the same great homemade pumpkin spice syrup, making it vegan-friendly! This year the PSL is only available the month of October.

Latte

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte

Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte

$6.00

A double shot of espresso combined with our house-made cinnamon cereal milk syrup. *Vegan-friendly! Available with alternative milk substitutions. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.25

Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy!

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.25

Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.25

Our latte combined with a rich dark chocolate fudge, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). Vegan friendly! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Our Salty Donut Blend brewed overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. Served over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Maple + Brown Sugar Cold Brew

Maple + Brown Sugar Cold Brew

$6.25

Our Salty Donut Blend brewed at room temperature overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cold Brew + Lemonade

Cold Brew + Lemonade

$5.75

A house favorite, our cold brew combined with lemonade and shaken over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

(64oz) Cold Brew + Growler

(64oz) Cold Brew + Growler

$38.00Out of stock

64oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $28 refill.

(32oz) Cold Brew + Growler

(32oz) Cold Brew + Growler

$20.00Out of stock

32oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $14 refill.

96oz Batch Brew Traveler

96oz Batch Brew Traveler

$28.00Out of stock

96oz Fetco Traveler with 12 (8oz) hot coffee cups, 12 lids, 12oz of creamer (Whole, 2%, Almond Milk or Oat Milk), 24 sugars, and 12 stir sticks. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance) to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Salty Donut Blend (12oz Bag)

Salty Donut Blend (12oz Bag)

$18.00Out of stock
Black Cat Espresso (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Espresso (12oz Bag)

$17.00

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00

Our in-house blend of spices perfectly paired with our organic black tea creates a flavorful and aromatic Chai tea base for our all new Chai tea Latte!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.75Out of stock

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Matcha + Lemonade

Matcha + Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Our beloved, finely ground matcha green tea combined with our in-house lemonade and served over ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink. (16oz)

King Crimson + Lemonade

King Crimson + Lemonade

$4.50

Refreshing signature hibiscus blend tea from Kilogram Tea mixed with lemonade. (16oz)

Black Tea + Lemonade

Black Tea + Lemonade

$4.50

Kilogram Tea's black tea chilled and mixed with lemonade. (16oz)

Organic Chamomile

Organic Chamomile

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic King Crimson

Organic King Crimson

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic Jasmine Green

Organic Jasmine Green

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic Breakfast Blend

Organic Breakfast Blend

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic Breakfast Blend Box

$9.99Out of stock

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own. The slow growth of the da yeh cultivar that occurs at 1600-1800 meters develops sweet malty flavors, accented with notes of caramelized sugar, baking spices, and cocoa.

Organic Chamomile Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Our Croatian Chamomile blossoms are a great caffeine-free herbal alternative to our teas. The buttery body and apple-like aroma can be enhanced with a touch of honey for a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.

Organic Jasmine Green Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. Our Jasmine Green is a blend of spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic blend seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.

Organic King Crimson Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Kilogram's signature hibiscus blend is a combination of rosehips, lemongrass, orange peel, licorice root, and essential tangerine oil. Tart and fruity, the layered flavor matches the intensity of the bright red infusion for a great, naturally-caffeine free cup.

Organic Matcha Travel Sticks

$20.00Out of stock

(Box of 12) An exceptionally sweet, powdered green tea due to a several week shading process. Our matcha is made from the first harvest leaf, that was picked April 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. It was carefully stone-ground to preserve the delicate aroma and flavor. It features fresh flavors of sakura blossom, berry, and wild herbs. Our Organic Matcha can be served as usucha (thin tea), over ice, or blended with steamed milk to create a green tea latte.

Drinks

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00
Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$2.25
Homemade Cold Chocolate Milk

Homemade Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.00

6oz / 12oz

Homemade Hot Chocolate Milk

Homemade Hot Chocolate Milk

$3.00

6oz / 12oz

Lemonade (16oz)

Lemonade (16oz)

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Merch

Donut Beanie

Donut Beanie

$22.00Out of stock
Blue 5 Panel Donut Hat

Blue 5 Panel Donut Hat

$24.00

Five-panel, donut pattern hat with embossed leather patch. A very cool-looking hat. No bias here. One size fits all (adjustable).

Kids Water Bottle

Kids Water Bottle

$26.00

Small size, big adventure. Great for school, sports and travel, our Kids Water Bottle is crafted of BPA-free stainless steel with a leak-proof lid and a handy built-in straw.

Donut Landscape Long Sleeve

Donut Landscape Long Sleeve

$28.00Out of stock
Toddler Peace Sign Tee

Toddler Peace Sign Tee

$18.00Out of stock

Toddler Tee. Front: Donuts coffee vibes. Back: Donut peace sign character.

The Salty Keychain

$8.00Out of stock

Take The Salty with you wherever you go, with our first ever keychain! Available in Blue or Pink.

The Salty Denim Hat

The Salty Denim Hat

$20.00

The Salty Bandana

$12.00Out of stock

Generously sized bandana, so you make the rules! Wear one around your neck, use one as a handkerchief—they're whatever you want them to be!

Cycling Club Insulated Water Bottle

Cycling Club Insulated Water Bottle

$16.00Out of stock

Ride in style with our custom Specialized Cycling Club Insulated Bottle! This durable, 23oz bottle features a proprietary insulating liner that keeps your beverages either piping hot or icy cold, and has a 100% leak-proof cap when closed.

Biker Water Bottle

$9.00

Stay hydrated while on the go with our Biker Water Bottle! Front: Donut character. Back: "Sweat Now, Donuts Later."​

Peace Sign MIIR Thermos

$25.00Out of stock

Adult Character Tee

$22.00Out of stock

Unisex, true to size. Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character. Also available in matching Toddler Tee sizes.

Toddler Character Tee

$16.00

Toddler Tee matching the available adult Character Tee! Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character.

THE SALTY Socks

$10.00Out of stock

Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of these socks will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world.

SALTY + FRNDS Tee

$22.00

Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world. *The 5 donut characters designed on the shirt represent each of our 5 locations. Which character is your fave!?

"Audubon Park Blend" Tee

$22.00
Salty Sunday Shopping Tote

Salty Sunday Shopping Tote

$12.00Out of stock

Limited edition 'Salty Sunday' shopping tote to store all your donuts, baked goods, and other items!

Stacked Boxes Sticker

Stacked Boxes Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Stickers sold individually!

Fuel Up Sticker

Fuel Up Sticker

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

DONUTS • COFFEE • VIBES

Location

3025 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32807

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

