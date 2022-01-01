Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forgotten Tonic

review star

No reviews yet

6 Aviles Street

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Order Again

Specials

Beet Salad

$16.00+

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Chef's Cut

Crème Brûlée, Pumpkin

$12.00

Flatbread, Squash & Prosciutto

$14.00

Honey Glazed Carrot

$12.00

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$13.00

Bread w/ Oil

$9.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Cajun Egg Rolls

$13.00

Fried Green Tomato

$10.00

Lima Bean Hummus

$9.00

Marinated Olives

$11.00

Montenegro Meatballs

$11.00

Vegetable Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Soup & Salad

Curried Butternut Squash Soup

$16.00+

FT House Salad

$16.00+

Caesar Salad

$16.00+

Beet Salad

$16.00+

Mains

BLFGT

$15.00

Fresh Catch

$30.00

Chef's Cut

Chicken Bella

$25.00

Fish Sandwich

$20.00

FT Burger

$17.00

Grilled Chick Sandwich

$18.00

Mussels

$24.00

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Pork Chop

$32.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits Étouffée

$24.00

Teriyaki Tempeh

$23.00

Sides

Citrus Slaw

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Four Cheese Grits

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Fruit, Assorted

$8.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Honey Glazed Carrot

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Stir Fry Ancient Grains

$12.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$14.00

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Vegetable Special

$10.00

XT Bread for Bruschetta

$3.00

XT Bread For Mussels

$3.00

XT Crackers

$2.00

XT Veggies for Hummus

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

A La Carte

Shrimp

$11.00

Melba Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Dessert

Bourbon Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Brown Butter Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$11.00

Chocolate Torte - Sm

$8.00

Cold Brew Affogato

$8.00

Crème Brûlée, Pumpkin

$12.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Kid's

Kid Buttered Pasta (IDWT)

$10.00

Kid Cheese Flatbread (INH)

$10.00

Kid Burger w/ Fries (IDC)

$10.00

Kid Chicken Tenders w/ Fries (IDK)

$10.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pelligrino Pompelmo

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Tonic, Elderflower

$8.80

House Soda

Blackberry Lemongrass

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Anise

$4.00Out of stock

Iced "Hot" Chocolate

$11.00

Strawberry Jalapeno

$4.00

Sparkling

BRUT, Francois Montand

$10.50+

BRUT, Roederer Estate

$68.00

CAVA ROSE, Mas Fi

$9.30+

CHAMP, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$92.00

PROSECCO ROSE, Bisol Jeio

$41.00

PROSECCO, La Marca

$31.00

ROSE, Chandon “Etoile”

$122.00

Fortified

PORT TAWNY, Taylor Flad 10

$9.80+

PORT, Graham's Six Grapes

$8.20

SHERRY AMON, Lustau

$5.40+

SHERRY PX, Valdespino

$8.70+

SWT VER, Cocchi Torino

$6.00

Package

Corking Fee

$15.00

PKG Flaco Tempranillo 750 ml

$15.00

Bar Consumable

Filthy Black Cherry 44oz

$36.00

Giffard Aperitif Syrup 1L

$20.00

Giffard Orgeat 1L

$19.00

Jack Rudy's Grenadine 503mL

$16.00

Q Mixers Elderflower Tonic 7.3oz

$2.00

Q Mixers Ginger Ale 7.3oz

$2.00

Q Mixers Tonic 7.5oz

$2.00

Beer

ACB Coconut Porter 12oz 6 Pack

$10.20

ACB Matanzas Red Ale 12oz 6 Pack

$10.20

ACB Orange Amber Ale 12oz 6 Pack

$10.20

Blue Moon 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Bold City Duke's Brown Ale 12oz 6 Pack

$10.20

Bud Light 12oz 6 Pack

$9.60

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA 12oz 6 Pack

$10.80

Corona 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Dogfish Seqauench Sour 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Funky Buddha Floridian 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Guinness 14.9oz 6 Pack

$13.80

Heineken 0.0 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Intuition Easy Eyes 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Michelob Ultra 12oz 6 Pack

$9.00

Miller Lite 12oz 6 Pack

$9.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz 6 Pack

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12oz 6 Pack

$11.40

Stella Artois 11.2oz 6 Pack

$10.80

Variety 6 Pack

$13.80

Yuengling 12oz 6 Pack

$9.60

Liquor

Amaro Lucano 750mL

$29.00

Amaro Nonino 750mL

$52.00

Angostura Bitters 16oz

$29.00

Aperol Apertivo 1L

$32.00

Appleton Signature Rum 1L

$28.00

Arette Blanco Tequila 1L

$29.00

Avua Prata 750mL

$32.50

Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

$51.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon 1L

$68.00

Belvedere Vodka 1L

$52.00

Benedictine 1L

$55.00

Bittermen's Bitters Elemakule Tiki 5oz

$20.00

Blanton's 750mL

$175.00

Bols Liqueur Cacao 1L

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1L

$42.00

Boyd & Blair 151 Vodka 750mL

$43.00

Bulleit Bourbon 1L

$46.00

Campari Apertivo 1L

$45.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1L

$27.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado 1L

$99.00

Chartreuse Green 750mL

$68.00

Chartreuse Yellow 750mL

$62.00

Chattanooga 111 Proof Whiskey 750mL

$47.00

Chawar Blanco 750mL

$42.00

Chopin Vodka 1L

$45.00

Cimarron Blanco 1L

$25.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino 750mL

$21.00

Cointreau 1L

$40.00

Coquerel VSOP Calvados 750mL

$47.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky 1L

$51.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal 750mL

$37.00

Dewar's White Label 1L

$38.00

Disaronno Amaretto 1L

$49.00

Dolin Vermouth de Chambery Dry 750mL

$14.00

E&J VS Brandy

$19.90

Eagle Rare 750mL

$85.00

Espolon Tequila Reposado 1L

$29.00

Farmer's Organic Gin 750mL

$34.00

Fernet Jelinek 750mL

$22.00

Flor De Cana 4 YR White 1L

$16.00

Ford's Gin 1L

$27.00

Four Roses Original 1L

$20.00

Giffard Apricot 750mL

$38.00

Giffard Crème de Mure 750mL

$28.00

Glenlivet 12YR Whisky 1L

$77.00

Gran Classico 750mL

$40.00

Grey Goose Vodka 1L

$45.00

Harleston Green Scotch 1L

$30.00

Hayman's Old Tom Gin 750mL

$28.00

Hayman's Royal Dock Navy Strength Gin 750mL

$28.00

Heering Cherry Liqueur 750mL

$39.00

High West Double Rye 750mL

$33.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal 750mL

$42.00

Jack Daniel's Black Label 1L

$47.00

Jameson 1L

$55.00

John Barr 1L

$28.00

John D. Taylor's Velvet Falernum

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch 750mL

$299.00

Johnnie Walker Red 1L

$35.00

Jägermeister 1L

$39.00

Kahlua 1L

$42.00

Kayio Whisky The Sheri 750mL

$139.00

Kentucky Vintage Bourbon 750mL

$39.00

Ketel One Vodka 1L

$49.00

Knob Creak Bourbon 1L

$60.00

La Luna Joven Mezcal 1L

$33.00

Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy 750mL

$39.00

Laphroaig SM Scotch 10YR 750mL

$69.00

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila 750mL

$32.00

Maker's Mark 1L

$56.00

Manifest Solera Bourbon 750mL

$79.00

Manifest Vodka 750mL

$32.00

Meukow Cognac 750mL

$28.00

Michter's US1 Single Barrel Straight Rye 750mL

$49.00

Michter's US1 Unblended American Whiskey 750mL

$49.00

Midori Melon 1L

$35.00

Milagro Reposado Tequila 750mL

$34.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch 750mL

$40.00

Montenegro Amaro 1L

$42.00

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur 750mL

$32.00

Neisson Eleve Sous Bois

$51.00

New Amsterdam Vodka 1L

$14.00

Nolet's Silver Gin 750mL

$59.00

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon 1L

$30.00

Patron Tequila Silver 750mL

$54.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac 1840 Formula 750mL

$40.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao 750mL

$29.00

Pierre Magloire VS Calvados 750mL

$40.00

Pimm's Cup 750mL

$29.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum 1L

$18.00

Plantation Rum Grande Reserve 5YR 750mL

$25.00

Plantation Rum OFTD 1L

$30.00

Pure Kentucky XO 750mL

$46.00

Redbreast 12 YR Cask Strength

$106.00

Regan Orange Bitters 5oz

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac 1L

$65.00

Rhum Clement Mahina Coconut 750mL

$28.00

Rhum JM Gold 750mL

$36.00

Rittenhouse Bonded Rye 750mL

$27.00

Rittenhouse Rye Bottled in Bond 750mL

$26.00

Ron Zacapa Rum 750mL

$57.00

Scoville Jalapeno Vodka 750mL

$27.00

Scrappy's Lavender Bitters

$19.00

Singani 63 750mL

$34.00

Smith & Cross Navy Strength Jamaican Rum 750mL

$33.00

St. Augustine Cane Vodka 1L

$27.00

St. Elizabeth's Allspice 750mL

$30.00

St. Germain Elderflower 750mL

$32.00

Stoli Vanilla Vodka 1L

$42.00

Stoli Vodka 1L

$42.00

Suntory Toki Whisky 750mL

$61.00

Tanqueray no. 10 1L

$45.00

Tito's Vodka 1L

$32.00

Tullamore DEW 1L

$31.00

WhistlePig Rye Piggyback 750mL

$61.00

Wodka Vodka 1L

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon 1L

$60.00

Wine

Billecart Salmon Brut Rose 750mL

$86.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay 750mL

$9.00

Chamisal Chardonnay 750mL

$14.00

Chateau Mezain Bordeaux Blanc 750mL

$14.00

Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$9.00

Dos Almas Sauvignon Blanc 750mL

$11.00

Flaco Tempranillo 750mL

$9.00

Fleurs de Prairie Rose 750mL

$16.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir 750mL

$37.00

Francois Montand Brut Sparkling

$14.00

Hob Nob Pinot Noir 750mL

$11.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$21.00

Justin Isosceles Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$102.00

La Marca Prosecco 750mL

$15.00

La Perlina Moscato 750mL

$10.00

La Posta Malbec 750mL

$13.00

Lange Pinot Noir 750mL

$32.00

Loimer Gruner Veltliner 750mL

$17.00

Louis Martini Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$18.00

Mas Fi Cava Brut Rose 750mL

$11.00

Masseria Altemura Negroamaro 750mL

$13.00

Monte Oton Garnacha 750mL

$9.00

OS 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend 750mL

$35.00

OS Machete 750mL

$114.00

OS Papillon 750mL

$135.00

Osborne 1827 PX Sherry 750mL

$20.00

Perrin Cote de Rhone 750mL

$15.00

Phantom Red Blend 750mL

$15.00

Portlandia Pinot Noir 750mL

$14.00

Sailor's Grave Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$28.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$32.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay 750mL

$23.00

Tramin Pinot Grigio 750mL

$14.00

Uppercut Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL

$15.00

Wente Chardonnay 750mL

$13.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 750mL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.

Website

Location

6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Directions

Gallery
Forgotten Tonic image
Forgotten Tonic image
Forgotten Tonic image

