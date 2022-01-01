Forgotten Tonic
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.
6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
