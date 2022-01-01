Tacos in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Claras Tidbits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Taco Salad
|$10.22
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
|Taco Salad & Drink
|$10.22
More about Southern Grounds & Company
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Veggie Tacos
|$14.95
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
|Argentinian Tacos
|$17.95
Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$17.10
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
More about The Local
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|WONDER TACOS
|$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$14.00
fried shrimp, avocado, pineapple salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Really Big Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Large Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Small Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
More about Kairos Juices
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.99
Three corn tortillas with Mexican cheese, beans, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, scrambled eggs, guacamole, and a cup of fruit.
|Tacos Pastor
|$11.99
|Salmon Tacos
|$13.99
3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|BRAISED BEEF TACOS [3]
|$13.00
SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS / SLOW BRAISED BEEF WITH GUAJILLO PEPPER SAUCE / BLISTERED SWEET
PEPPER AND TOASTED PUMPKIN SEED SALSA / HOUSE-MADE CHIPOTLE AIOLI / FRESH CILANTRO
SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS AND HOUSE-MADE SALSA
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
More about Corner Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Taco
818 Post St, Jacksonville
|Southern Fried Catfish Taco
|$4.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and Tropical Jalapeno sauce.
|Dijon Buttermilk Fried Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce..
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville
|kids chicken tacos 2
|$7.90
lettuce, tomato & cheese upon request, served with chips & salsa
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, & black bean
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
grilled steak, guacamole, diced onions, and cilantro served with a lime wedge
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Taco Salad
|$10.22
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
