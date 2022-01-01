Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve tacos

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.22
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Taco Salad & Drink$10.22
More about Claras Tidbits
BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$14.95
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
Argentinian Tacos$17.95
Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.
Baja Shrimp Tacos$17.10
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
WONDER TACOS$12.00
grilled chicken thigh, WonderSauce, red cabbage, sriracha aioli & cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
SHRIMP TACOS$14.00
fried shrimp, avocado, pineapple salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro on grilled flour tortillas; sazon-lime wonton chips
More about The Local
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Really Big Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Large Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Small Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad & Drink$10.22
Taco Salad$10.22
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Shrimp Tacos$17.10
Flour Tortillas with Local Shrimp, Salsa Frita, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro and Avocado.
Argentinian Tacos$17.95
Blackened Salmon, Cabbage, House Made Chimichurri, Jalapeno, Cilantro, and Red Onions.
Veggie Tacos$14.95
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Kairos Juices

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Tacos$9.99
Three corn tortillas with Mexican cheese, beans, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, scrambled eggs, guacamole, and a cup of fruit.
Tacos Pastor$11.99
Salmon Tacos$13.99
3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.
More about Kairos Juices
Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
BRAISED BEEF TACOS [3]$13.00
SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS / SLOW BRAISED BEEF WITH GUAJILLO PEPPER SAUCE / BLISTERED SWEET
PEPPER AND TOASTED PUMPKIN SEED SALSA / HOUSE-MADE CHIPOTLE AIOLI / FRESH CILANTRO
SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS AND HOUSE-MADE SALSA
BRAISED BEEF TACOS [3]$6.00
SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS / SLOW BRAISED BEEF WITH GUAJILLO PEPPER SAUCE / BLISTERED SWEET
PEPPER AND TOASTED PUMPKIN SEED SALSA / HOUSE-MADE CHIPOTLE AIOLI / FRESH CILANTRO
SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS AND HOUSE-MADE SALSA
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Large Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Small Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Fried Catfish Taco$4.95
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and Tropical Jalapeno sauce.
Dijon Buttermilk Fried Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce.
Jerk Chicken Taco$3.25
Served with shaved cabbage, cilantro, lime, and sweet chile + lemon sauce..
More about Corner Taco
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
kids chicken tacos 2$7.90
lettuce, tomato & cheese upon request, served with chips & salsa
Chicken Taco$4.50
grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, & black bean
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
grilled steak, guacamole, diced onions, and cilantro served with a lime wedge
More about Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
Stoner's Pizza Joint

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Small Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.22
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Taco Salad & Drink$10.22
Taco Salad$10.22
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Myth Nightclub | Element Bistro

333 East Bay Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Delivery
Taco: $3.50$3.50
Topped with Fresh greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream and cilantro lime aioli.
More about Myth Nightclub | Element Bistro

