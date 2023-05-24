Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake 4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13

No reviews yet
4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13
Jacksonville, FL 32246
2x points for loyalty members
Mild Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).
Medium Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).
Hot Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.
Puffed rice, pico and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture.
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.