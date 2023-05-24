  • Home
Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Deer Lake 4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13

No reviews yet

4820 Deer Lake Drive West, D13

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Bowls

$9.99
Tacos

$9.99
Naan Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Tikka Bowls

Food

Bowls

$9.99
Tacos

$9.99
Burrito

$9.99

Wings (Halal)

TIkka Masala Wings

$7.99+

Mild Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).

Smoked Tikka Wings

$7.99+

Medium Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).

Angry Tikka Wings

$7.99+

Hot Flavor Chicken Wings (Halal).

Chaat Corner

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.

Mexican Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.

Bhel Puri

$4.99

Puffed rice, pico and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture.

Pani Puri

$4.99

Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.

Kids Menu

Naan Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Naan Veg Pizza

$6.99