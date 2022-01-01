Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Asian Fusion

Bellwether

1,026 Reviews

$$

117 West Forsyth Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

N/A Beverages

Aqua Panna LG

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Boylans

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Green

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.50

Ruby Sipper

$2.50

San Pellegrino Lg

$6.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo-chico

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$2.75

Sparkling Americano

$3.15

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Pot of Organic Tea

$5.00

Fees

Room Fee

$100.00

Audio/Visual Fee

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

117 West Forsyth Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Directions

