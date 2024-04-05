Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Southern
MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
MOJO no. 4 in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood is our fourth location, which opened in 2011. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Location
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant