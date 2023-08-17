Hightide Burrito - San Marco 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hightide Burrito Co. is a relaxed restaurant serving up fresh Beach Mex. Authentic Mexican recipes combine with the vibe and flavors of Florida to create an original menu that offers delicious food. Alejandro Juarez, owner and creator of Hightide, brings his family recipes to a comfortable setting. Here, fresh food, surf culture and a respect for community come together, creating a welcoming and environmentally-responsible establishment. Come share a meal with us!
Location
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar Molino - 1538 Hendricks Ave suite 2-3
No Reviews
1538 Hendricks Ave suite 2-3 Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Bearded Pig - San Marco - 1808 Kings Ave
No Reviews
1808 Kings Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
No Reviews
1076 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonvile, FL 32207
View restaurant
Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco
4.6 • 846
1671 Atlantic Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant