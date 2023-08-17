Restaurant info

Hightide Burrito Co. is a relaxed restaurant serving up fresh Beach Mex. Authentic Mexican recipes combine with the vibe and flavors of Florida to create an original menu that offers delicious food. Alejandro Juarez, owner and creator of Hightide, brings his family recipes to a comfortable setting. Here, fresh food, surf culture and a respect for community come together, creating a welcoming and environmentally-responsible establishment. Come share a meal with us!