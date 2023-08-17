Food

Burritos

Ultimate

$10.00

Rice, beans, queso, guacamole, pickled jalapenos and lettuce

House

$9.50

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Jefe

$14.00

Steak and blackened shrimp, rice, cheese, guacamole and horseradish sauce

Blacken Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened shrimp, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and avocado crema

904

$13.00

Smoked carnitas, cheese, pickles and mustard sauce

Bold City Burrito

$13.00

Choice of Steak or carnitas cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, avocado crema and tots

C.B.G.

$12.50

Smoked chicken, bacon, guacamole rice, cheese and peruvian sauce

Carne Con Papas

$12.50
Cheeseburger

$13.50

Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tots and mustard sauce

Paleo Bowl

$13.00

Blackened shrimp and smoked chicken, fajita veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Saltwater Hippie

$13.25

Tempeh chorizo, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and cabbage

Veggie

$10.25

Fajita veggies, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Tacos

House Taco

$6.00

Your choice of protein topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce

Del Mar Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Blackened shrimp, avocado slices, avocado crema and shredded cabbage

904 Taco

$6.00

Smoked carnitas, pickles, mustard sauce and cheese

Fajita Taco

$6.00

Fajita Veggies and cheese

Choripapas Taco

$6.00

House made vegan chorizo, cheese, sour cream, potatoes, and cabbage

Street Taco

$6.00

Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$6.00

Smoked chicken, bacon, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce

Hawaiian Taco

$6.00

Smoked carnitas, pineapples, cheese and peruvian sauce

Island Taco

$6.00

Blackened shrimp, pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage and peruvian sauce

3 Tacos

$15.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$8.00

Spicy Pig Quesadilla

$12.00

Smoked carnitas, bacon, chipotle ranch and pickled jalapenos

Cuban Quesadilla

$12.00

Smoked carnitas, bacon, pickles and mustard sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Chips, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos

Wings

Smoked Wings (10)

$12.00

Smoked and seasoned with a sweet dry rub served with chipotle ranch

Smoked Wings (20)

$20.00

Smoked and seasoned with a sweet dry rub served with chipotle ranch

Kids

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Rice, beans and cheese

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Extras

Large Chips & Queso

$7.00

Large Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro

Cheesy Tots

$12.75

Tots, ground beef, cheese and queso

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Small Queso

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Large Queso

$6.00

Large Gucamole

$6.00

Ground Beef 4 oz

$4.00

Blackened Shrimp 4oz

$5.00

Steak 4 oz

$5.00

Carnitas 4 oz

$4.00

Chorizo Tempeh 4 oz

$4.00

Chicken 4 oz

$4.00

Tempeh 4 oz

$4.00

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

Churros

$7.00

Meal Kit

Family Meal Kit

$65.00

Taco Kit comes with choice of 2 protiens, shredded cheese or queso, rice and black beans, choice of 2 salsa types, chips and 1 pack of tortillas. Serves 6-9

Salsas

Roasted Tomatoe Salsa

$0.75

4oz

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.75

4oz

Chile de Arbol Salsa

$0.75

4oz

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

4oz

Roasted Tomatoe Salsa

$4.00

16oz

Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

16oz

Chile de Arbol Salsa

$4.00

16oz

Pico de Gallo

$4.00

16oz

Sauces

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Avocado Crema

$0.50

Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Peruvian Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Pink Lemonade