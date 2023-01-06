V Pizza - San Marco

Mela Ala Mode

$15.00

As always, we start with our dough that is made with imported Italian 00 flour — then top it with our house made apple pie filling. We make this filling by slow cooking fresh Granny Smith apples - mixed with nutmeg, brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Then, we sprinkle our amazing streusel all over the top! This dessert pie gets cooked in Amore… our “Love” Oven to keep it crispy! Because as soon as this pie comes out of our oven we finish it with our homemade whipped cream, Italian Vanilla Gelato and dust it with ground cinnamon!