American
Salad

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4

Jacksonville, FL 32257

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Package B - "Gretch" Platter
Chicken Avocado

Pita Specials

Chicken Avocado

Chicken Avocado

$10.69

Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Fresh Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$10.69

Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Veggie Avocado

Veggie Avocado

$9.29

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Bacon Avocado Pita

Bacon Avocado Pita

$9.59

6 Slices of Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

The Triple

The Triple

$10.69Out of stock

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone served in a Fresh Baked Pita with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.69

Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes & Mixed Greens Served in a Whole Wheat Wrap with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

BLT

$9.59

6 slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your Choice of Bread. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

The Classic Combo

$14.99

Combo of our Most Popular Items! Chicken Salad in a Pita served with your choice of Toppings, Potato Salad Side, Slice of Lemon Cake & Your Choice of Beverage. *No Substitutions*

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.79

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Avocado Special

$9.89

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.20

Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Thin Sliced Black Forest Ham Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.20Out of stock

Top Round Roast Beef Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.20

Thin Sliced Pastrami Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Chicken Chunks Sandwich

$10.20

Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Swiss Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Sandwiches

New Orleans Po’boy

New Orleans Po’boy

$10.69Out of stock

Roast Beef Smothered in Brown Gravy, Served on a Hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Cabbage and Mayo. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.69

Our Classic Tuna Salad with Provolone Cheese, Sliced Red Onions, Tomatoes & Mayo on Whole Wheat Bread. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

The Blue

The Blue

$10.69

For The Blue Cheese Lovers! Ham on a Hoagie with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dijon Mustard & Apricot Jam. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Tidbits’ Reuben

Tidbits’ Reuben

$10.69

Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

The Rachel

$10.69

Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing Grilled on Marble Rye. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Turkey Cheddar Melt

$10.69
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.89

White or Wheat bread with American, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Grilled to perfection and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Soups

Cup Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Cup Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of our Creamy Soup with big Chunks of Broccoli & Loaded with Cheese. This Soup is Vegetarian!

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of our Creamy Soup with big Chunks of Broccoli & Loaded with Cheese. This Soup is Vegetarian!

Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo made with Okra, Tomatoes & Homemade Roux. Served with Rice, Bread & Butter.

Bowl Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Bowl Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo made with Okra, Tomatoes & Homemade Roux. Served with Rice, Bread & Butter.

Cup Greg’s Chili

Cup Greg’s Chili

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.

Bowl Greg’s Chili

Bowl Greg’s Chili

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.

Cup Clara’s Chicken Soup

Cup Clara’s Chicken Soup

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.

Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup

Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup

$5.99

A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.

Cup Veggie Soup

$4.59

An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!

Bowl Veggie Soup

$5.99

A 12 oz Bowl of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.59

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Salads

Tidbit Special Salad

Tidbit Special Salad

$10.79

Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.20

A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.20

A Scoop of our Classic Tuna Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

The Sampler

The Sampler

$10.89

A Taste of our Popular Prepared Salads. A scoop of Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Potato Salad, Pasta Salad & Coleslaw Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes & Pita Chips. Served with choice of Dressing.

Chicken & Fruit Salad

Chicken & Fruit Salad

$10.69

A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.39

Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

Big Green

Big Green

$7.29

A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Add Protein of your Choice to make it your own! Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.39

Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a bed of Mixed Greens with Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cucumbers. Recommended Dressing is our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Small Tossed Salad

Small Tossed Salad

$5.99

A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.

Summer Salad

$10.55

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Sides

Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.49
2 oz Avocado (1/4 Avo)

2 oz Avocado (1/4 Avo)

$1.39
4 oz Avocado

4 oz Avocado

$2.29
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.19
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.79

2 Slices of Bacon

$1.19

Tshirt

$12.00

Serving Bowl

$2.00

Family Package

$50.00

Tidbit Coffee Cup

$5.00

Tidbit Cookbook

$12.95
Potato Salad 4oz

Potato Salad 4oz

$1.79
Potato Salad 8oz

Potato Salad 8oz

$3.49
Potato Salad 16oz

Potato Salad 16oz

$5.69

Potato Salad Qt

$8.99

Potato Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Potato Salad Gal

$31.99Out of stock
Pasta Salad 4oz

Pasta Salad 4oz

$1.79
Pasta Salad 8oz

Pasta Salad 8oz

$3.49
Pasta Salad 16oz

Pasta Salad 16oz

$5.69

Pasta Salad Qt

$8.99

Pasta Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Pasta Salad Gal

$31.99
Coleslaw 4oz

Coleslaw 4oz

$1.79
Coleslaw 8oz

Coleslaw 8oz

$3.49
Coleslaw 16oz

Coleslaw 16oz

$5.69

Coleslaw Qt

$8.99

Coleslaw 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Coleslaw Gal

$31.99
Fruit Salad 4oz

Fruit Salad 4oz

$1.79
Fruit Salad 8oz

Fruit Salad 8oz

$3.49
Fruit Salad 16oz

Fruit Salad 16oz

$5.69

Fruit Salad Qt

$9.99

Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal

$17.99

Fruit Salad Gal

$33.99
Medium Pita Chips

Medium Pita Chips

$2.69
Large Pita Chips

Large Pita Chips

$4.39

Medium Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips

$2.69Out of stock

Large Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips

$4.39Out of stock

Medium Spicy Pita Chips

$2.69Out of stock

Large Spicy Pita Chips

$4.39Out of stock

Medium Garlic Parmesan

$2.69Out of stock
1/2 lb Chicken Salad

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$6.99
1 lb Chicken Salad

1 lb Chicken Salad

$13.79

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.99

4oz of Chicken Salad

$3.59
1/2 lb Tuna Salad

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$6.99
1 lb Tuna Salad

1 lb Tuna Salad

$13.79

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.99

4oz of Tuna Salad

$3.59
Small Seasoning

Small Seasoning

$2.59
Large Seasoning

Large Seasoning

$4.99

1/2 lb Chicken Chunks

$6.99

1 lb Chicken Chunks

$13.79

Scoop Chicken Chunks

$5.99

4 oz Chicken Chunks

$3.59

Desserts

Signature Lemon Cake

Signature Lemon Cake

$2.99
Peach Bread Pudding

Peach Bread Pudding

$2.99
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.29

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.99

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.80

Lemon Zest

$1.99Out of stock

Daily Specials

1/2 Sandwich Special

$10.89

Lil' Tidbits

Kid's Grilled cheese

Kid's Grilled cheese

$7.89

White or Wheat bread with American, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Grilled to perfection and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Kid's Turkey Finger

$7.89

Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.

Kid's PB& J

Kid's PB& J

$7.89

Creamy Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on your choice of Bread and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Chicken Chunks, Pasta Salad & Grapes

$7.89

4 oz of Chicken Chunks, 4 oz of Grapes & 4 oz of Pasta Salad, Served with choice of Kid's Side Items.

Kids Half Sandwich

$7.89

1/2 of a Sandwich on your choice of bread & Toppings. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.

Kids Half Tidbit Salad

$7.89

Kids Half Chicken & Fruit

$7.89

Swiss Cheese Sand

$7.89

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Packages

Package A - "Molly" Platter

$9.99

Package B - "Gretch" Platter

$10.99

Package C - "Ruby" Platter

$12.19

Package D - "Max" Platter

$13.29

!

Package A - "Molly" Box

$9.79

Package B - "Gretch" Box

$10.55

Package C - "Ruby" Box

$11.99

Package D - "Max" Box

$12.99

Sandwich Only Platter

$8.99

Sandwich Only Box

$8.99

Family Package

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

A La Carte

Potato Salad Qt

$8.99

Potato Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Potato Salad Gal

$31.99Out of stock

Sm Cheese Ball w/ Crackers

$19.79

Lg Cheese Ball w/ Crackers

$27.49

Sm Spinach Dip w/ Pita Chips

$20.89

Lg Spinach Dip w/ Pita Chips

$36.29
Sm Lemon Cake

Sm Lemon Cake

$17.59
Lg Lemon Cake

Lg Lemon Cake

$31.89

Assorted Cookie Tray ( 2 Doz)

$31.89

Small Assorted Cookie Tray (1doz)

$17.59

Per Pound

Seasoned Chicken Chunks

$13.79

Tuna Salad

$13.79

Chicken Salad per lb

$13.79

Qts, 1/2 Gallons and Gallons

Potato Salad Qt

$8.99

Potato Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Potato Salad Gal

$31.99Out of stock

Pasta Salad Qt

$8.99

Pasta Salad 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Pasta Salad Gal

$31.99

Coleslaw Qt

$8.99

Coleslaw 1/2 Gal

$16.99

Coleslaw Gal

$31.99

Fruit Salad Qt

$9.99

Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal

$17.99

Fruit Salad Gal

$33.99

Qt of Soup

$14.99

1/2 Gal of Soup

$27.49

Gallon of Soup

$53.89

One Size Platters

Chicken Salad Platter w/ Crackers

$43.99

Sliced Meat Platter

$43.99

Small and Large Items

Sm Catering Toss Salad

$17.59

Lg Catering Toss Salad

$32.99

Sm Fruit Platter

$21.99

Lg Fruit Platter

$36.29

Sm Fruit & Cheese Platter

$28.59

Lg Fruit & Cheese Platter

$42.89

Sm Veggie Platter w/ Ranch

$21.99

Lg Veggie Platter w/ Ranch

$36.29

Sm Finger Sandwiches

$20.89

Lg Finger Sandwiches

$36.29

Sm Ranch Dip

$12.09

Lg Ranch Dip

$21.99

Beverages

Unsweet Tea 1/2 Gal

$4.99

Unsweet Tea Gal

$8.49

Sweet Tea 1/2 Gal

$4.99

Sweet Tea Gal

$8.49

Bottled Water

$2.29

Lemonade Gal

$9.49

Lemonade 1/2 Gal

$5.99

Limeade Gal

$9.99

Limeade 1/2 Gal

$5.99

Monday Specials

Pasta Primavera & Drink

Pasta Primavera & Drink

$10.19

The Classic Combo

$14.99

Combo of our Most Popular Items! Chicken Salad in a Pita served with your choice of Toppings, Potato Salad Side, Slice of Lemon Cake & Your Choice of Beverage. *No Substitutions*

1/2 Sandwich Special

$10.89

Soup, Salad & Drink

$9.99

Stuffed Chicken Tomato

$9.99

Stuffed Tuna Tomato

$9.99
Granny Brie Special

Granny Brie Special

$10.98
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!

Website

Location

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Directions

