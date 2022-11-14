- Home
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pita Specials
Chicken Avocado
Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Fresh Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Turkey Avocado
Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Veggie Avocado
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Bacon Avocado Pita
6 Slices of Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
The Triple
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Swiss, Cheddar & Provolone served in a Fresh Baked Pita with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Mediterranean Wrap
Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes & Mixed Greens Served in a Whole Wheat Wrap with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
BLT
6 slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your Choice of Bread. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
The Classic Combo
Combo of our Most Popular Items! Chicken Salad in a Pita served with your choice of Toppings, Potato Salad Side, Slice of Lemon Cake & Your Choice of Beverage. *No Substitutions*
Potato Chips
Fountain Drink
Avocado Special
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Ham Sandwich
Thin Sliced Black Forest Ham Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Top Round Roast Beef Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Pastrami Sandwich
Thin Sliced Pastrami Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Chunks Sandwich
Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Fountain Drink
Swiss Sandwich
Hot Sandwiches
New Orleans Po’boy
Roast Beef Smothered in Brown Gravy, Served on a Hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Cabbage and Mayo. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Tuna Melt
Our Classic Tuna Salad with Provolone Cheese, Sliced Red Onions, Tomatoes & Mayo on Whole Wheat Bread. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
The Blue
For The Blue Cheese Lovers! Ham on a Hoagie with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dijon Mustard & Apricot Jam. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Tidbits’ Reuben
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
The Rachel
Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing Grilled on Marble Rye. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Fountain Drink
Turkey Cheddar Melt
Kid's Grilled Cheese
White or Wheat bread with American, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Grilled to perfection and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.
Soups
Cup Broccoli Cheddar Soup
An 8 oz Cup of our Creamy Soup with big Chunks of Broccoli & Loaded with Cheese. This Soup is Vegetarian!
Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup
A 12 oz Bowl of our Creamy Soup with big Chunks of Broccoli & Loaded with Cheese. This Soup is Vegetarian!
Cup Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo made with Okra, Tomatoes & Homemade Roux. Served with Rice, Bread & Butter.
Bowl Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Cajun Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo made with Okra, Tomatoes & Homemade Roux. Served with Rice, Bread & Butter.
Cup Greg’s Chili
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Bowl Greg’s Chili
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Cup Clara’s Chicken Soup
An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup
A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
Cup Veggie Soup
An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!
Bowl Veggie Soup
A 12 oz Bowl of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Salads
Tidbit Special Salad
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Chicken Salad Plate
A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Tuna Salad Plate
A Scoop of our Classic Tuna Salad on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
The Sampler
A Taste of our Popular Prepared Salads. A scoop of Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Potato Salad, Pasta Salad & Coleslaw Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes & Pita Chips. Served with choice of Dressing.
Chicken & Fruit Salad
A Scoop of our Famous Chicken Salad topped with Pecans on a Bed of Mixed Greens surrounded by Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, Grapes, Coconut, Strawberries, Banana, Apples & Oranges. Served with Choice of Dressing.
Taco Salad
Tortilla Chips Topped With Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions, Black Olives served with Homemade Chili, Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Big Green
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Add Protein of your Choice to make it your own! Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a bed of Mixed Greens with Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Cucumbers. Recommended Dressing is our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Small Tossed Salad
A Bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing. Smaller Version of the Big Green.
Summer Salad
Fountain Drink
Sides
Pickle Spear
2 oz Avocado (1/4 Avo)
4 oz Avocado
Pita Bread
Potato Chips
2 Slices of Bacon
Tshirt
Serving Bowl
Family Package
Tidbit Coffee Cup
Tidbit Cookbook
Potato Salad 4oz
Potato Salad 8oz
Potato Salad 16oz
Potato Salad Qt
Potato Salad 1/2 Gal
Potato Salad Gal
Pasta Salad 4oz
Pasta Salad 8oz
Pasta Salad 16oz
Pasta Salad Qt
Pasta Salad 1/2 Gal
Pasta Salad Gal
Coleslaw 4oz
Coleslaw 8oz
Coleslaw 16oz
Coleslaw Qt
Coleslaw 1/2 Gal
Coleslaw Gal
Fruit Salad 4oz
Fruit Salad 8oz
Fruit Salad 16oz
Fruit Salad Qt
Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal
Fruit Salad Gal
Medium Pita Chips
Large Pita Chips
Medium Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips
Large Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips
Medium Spicy Pita Chips
Large Spicy Pita Chips
Medium Garlic Parmesan
1/2 lb Chicken Salad
1 lb Chicken Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad
4oz of Chicken Salad
1/2 lb Tuna Salad
1 lb Tuna Salad
Scoop of Tuna Salad
4oz of Tuna Salad
Small Seasoning
Large Seasoning
1/2 lb Chicken Chunks
1 lb Chicken Chunks
Scoop Chicken Chunks
4 oz Chicken Chunks
Desserts
Daily Specials
Lil' Tidbits
Kid's Grilled cheese
White or Wheat bread with American, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Grilled to perfection and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.
Kid's Turkey Finger
Turkey on White Bread, with Mayo & American Cheese, Cut into 6 bite size pieces & served with choice of Kid's Side Item.
Kid's PB& J
Creamy Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on your choice of Bread and served with choice of Kid's Side Items.
Chicken Chunks, Pasta Salad & Grapes
4 oz of Chicken Chunks, 4 oz of Grapes & 4 oz of Pasta Salad, Served with choice of Kid's Side Items.
Kids Half Sandwich
1/2 of a Sandwich on your choice of bread & Toppings. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Kids Half Tidbit Salad
Kids Half Chicken & Fruit
Swiss Cheese Sand
Packages
Package A - "Molly" Platter
Package B - "Gretch" Platter
Package C - "Ruby" Platter
Package D - "Max" Platter
Package A - "Molly" Box
Package B - "Gretch" Box
Package C - "Ruby" Box
Package D - "Max" Box
Sandwich Only Platter
Sandwich Only Box
Family Package
Delivery Fee
A La Carte
Potato Salad Qt
Potato Salad 1/2 Gal
Potato Salad Gal
Sm Cheese Ball w/ Crackers
Lg Cheese Ball w/ Crackers
Sm Spinach Dip w/ Pita Chips
Lg Spinach Dip w/ Pita Chips
Sm Lemon Cake
Lg Lemon Cake
Assorted Cookie Tray ( 2 Doz)
Small Assorted Cookie Tray (1doz)
Qts, 1/2 Gallons and Gallons
Potato Salad Qt
Potato Salad 1/2 Gal
Potato Salad Gal
Pasta Salad Qt
Pasta Salad 1/2 Gal
Pasta Salad Gal
Coleslaw Qt
Coleslaw 1/2 Gal
Coleslaw Gal
Fruit Salad Qt
Fruit Salad 1/2 Gal
Fruit Salad Gal
Qt of Soup
1/2 Gal of Soup
Gallon of Soup
One Size Platters
Small and Large Items
Sm Catering Toss Salad
Lg Catering Toss Salad
Sm Fruit Platter
Lg Fruit Platter
Sm Fruit & Cheese Platter
Lg Fruit & Cheese Platter
Sm Veggie Platter w/ Ranch
Lg Veggie Platter w/ Ranch
Sm Finger Sandwiches
Lg Finger Sandwiches
Sm Ranch Dip
Lg Ranch Dip
Beverages
Monday Specials
Pasta Primavera & Drink
The Classic Combo
Combo of our Most Popular Items! Chicken Salad in a Pita served with your choice of Toppings, Potato Salad Side, Slice of Lemon Cake & Your Choice of Beverage. *No Substitutions*
1/2 Sandwich Special
Soup, Salad & Drink
Stuffed Chicken Tomato
Stuffed Tuna Tomato
Granny Brie Special
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville, FL 32257