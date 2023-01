Wicked Barley Brewing Company

EMPTY GROWLER 64oz

$8.00

This 64 ounce amber beer jug, or growler, is the original to-go vessel for craft beer, cold brew coffee, kombucha and more. Eco-friendly glass growlers are endlessly reusable and recyclable, and are safer and healthier than other packaging materials. Glass bottles don’t contain harsh chemicals and are non-leaching, helping to preserve the intended flavor of its contents. The amber color provides superior UV protection. With a sturdy handle for easy carrying, these durable growlers can be used again and again. Featuring a teal Wicked Barley logo, the 64 oz. Amber Growler is the prefect vessel.