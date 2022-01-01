Jesup restaurants you'll love
Jesup's top cuisines
Must-try Jesup restaurants
More about Historic Strand Dinner Cinema
Historic Strand Dinner Cinema
169 W Cherry, Jesup
|Popular items
|6 Wings & French Fries
|$14.00
6 baked wings tossed in one of our 7 delicious sauces with home cut fries
|Corn Dog
|$6.00
Large Corn Dog
|Mega Hot Dog & French Fries
|$12.00
Mega 8 inch all beef hot dog on a hougue bun & home cut fries
More about Jesup Drive-In Theatre
Jesup Drive-In Theatre
3686 Savannah Hwy, Jesup
|Popular items
|LAR SODA
|$4.00
LARGE
|PER POP
|$7.00
PERSONAL
|LAR POP
|$10.00
LARGE
More about THE STRAND BISTRO
THE STRAND BISTRO
167 W Cherry St, Jesup