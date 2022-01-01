Pooler restaurants you'll love

Go
Pooler restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pooler

Pooler's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Vietnamese
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Pooler restaurants

Umami Noodle Bar image

SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES

Umami Noodle Bar

103 Park Avenue, Pooler

Avg 4.3 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg roll$2.00
Padtai$11.95
Vietnamese Egg Roll (Cha Gio)$5.95
More about Umami Noodle Bar
B & D Burgers Pooler image

 

B & D Burgers Pooler

238 Pooler Pkwy G, Pooler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duncan's Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with your choice of side. Try them tossed in your favorite sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Grilled chicken, cream cheese and Buffalo sauce. Served with chips.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
More about B & D Burgers Pooler
Chazitos Latin Cuisine image

 

Chazitos Latin Cuisine

217 U.S. 80, Pooler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Puerto Rican Plate$12.99
Spanish rice and beans, roasted pork, avocado and your choice of (1) side.
Traditional Mofongo$14.99
Crispy plantains, mashed in garlic oil topped with you choice of protein. Served with a choice of (1) side. *Note: Please allow (15) minutes to prepare*
Cuban Sandwich$12.99
Slow-roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, garlic sauce,and spicy brown mustard on Cuban bread. Served with (1) side.
More about Chazitos Latin Cuisine
The Taco Stache image

TACOS

The Taco Stache

100 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler

Avg 4.3 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dali$3.75
El Zorro$4.00
El Bandito$3.75
More about The Taco Stache
Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine image

 

Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine

217 U.S. 80, Pooler

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

LVL Up Pizza & Barcade

100 BLUE MOON XING, Suite 110, Pooler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about LVL Up Pizza & Barcade
Map

More near Pooler to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston