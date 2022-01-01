Charleston restaurants you'll love
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Popular items
|Lemon Salmon
|$14.00
layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,
|Gyoza
|$7.00
pan-seared pork and vegetable dumplings
|Edamame
|$5.50
diamond crystal kosher salt, soybean pods
SEAFOOD
Husk
76 Queen Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Vertical Roots Lettuces
|$13.00
Radish, SC Feta, Egg Yolk, Dill Buttermilk
|Cornbread
|$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
|Cornmeal Fried Catfish
|$33.00
Butter Beans, Smoky Bacon, Carolina Gold Rice, Mustard Frills, Tomato Gravy
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
442 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
|Herbed Stuffing
|$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
|Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls
|$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|Popular items
|CABEZA
|$4.00
CHEEK MEAT
|AL PASTOR
|$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
|BIRRIA ESPECIAL
|$14.00
SANDWICHES
Big Bad Breakfast
456 Meeting St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Flapjacks
|$12.50
Quite possibly the fluffiest, tangiest pancakes you will ever eat, with just a hint of vanilla. Showstopper... Three buttermild pancakes served with BBB House Syrup Blend. Served with choice of meat.
|Big Bad Biscuit
|$6.00
Two eggs and cheese biscuit with choice of meat
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Nick's favorite and a super-healthy, happy way to start the day... What toast slice with avocado, pick de gallo, arugula, chili flakes, two poached eggs
Chill
520 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$8.75
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto and MER Herbal Blend
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Avocado, Microgreens, Lemon, Olive Oil, M.E.R herbal blend, Sea Salt
|Mad Bowl
|$11.25
Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella
PIZZA
RENZO
384 Huger St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Wrath Of Kahan Pizza
|$16.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.
|That's My Jam
|$14.00
Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.
|Pesto Pasta
|$14.00
Rotini pasta, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, tossed with pesto sauce & topped with parmesan cheese.
Toast
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
|$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|Flat Iron Pancakes
|$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Brown's Court Bakery
199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Large Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
|Small Brie Brie Baby Pizza
|$20.00
Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base
FLYING LEGS
7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston
|Popular items
|C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo
|$13.25
Come With Drink
|C6- 5 Pc Wings & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo
|$13.25
Come With Drink
|Build Your Own Combo
1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Popular items
|12 Chicken Wings
|$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
|6 Chicken Wings
|$10.99
6 Jumbo Wings, Celery & choice of dip
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
|Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
grandma sauce, melted mozzarella
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pick 2
|$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
|Pick 1
|$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Popular items
|Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza
|$15.00
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$6.95
The Pass
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|All Day BS
|$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
|Chips
|$2.50
Assorted Variety
|V-Card (Vegan)
|$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Bull B.L.T
|$15.00
Heritage Farms bacon, butter lettuce, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Brown's Court sourdough with fresh-cut fries
|Harleston Green Standard
|$10.00
two eggs, Heritage Farms bacon or linguica sausage, grits or home fries, toast and house-made jam
|Taco Fried Chicken
|$5.00
fried chicken, sriracha aioli, benne seed slaw, North Carolina sharp cheddar
Rosebay
1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston
|Popular items
|Family Supper - Italian Feast
|$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
|Whipped Feta Dip (V)
|$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
|Black Garlic Meatloaf
|$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Popular items
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Popular items
|Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
|Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
|Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
Pink Bellies
595 king st ste 1, charleston
|Popular items
|OG Garlic Noodles
|$16.00
Egg Noodles, Parm, Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
|Garlic KFC Wings
|$16.00
Sweet Soy Glaze, Blue Cheese, Pickled Daikon, Scallions, Chives
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
|Spicy Lamb Dumplings
|$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
|TOTS
|$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
|12 Wings
|$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.00
biscuit dough, cream cheese icing
|Millers Plate
|$13.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
|Signature Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
FRENCH FRIES
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
|Popular items
|BANH MI
|$14.00
EVO Baguette, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Thai Slaw, Cilantro, Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce, Side of House Kimchi.
|STIR FRY NOODLE
|$14.00
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1
Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
|2 TACOS
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein
6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Betty's
7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Double Smash Burger
|$7.89
Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Hibachi Chicken
|$13.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
|Hibachi Steak
|$14.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
|House Soup
|$2.50
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|Popular items
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
|SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Jalapeño Agave. Served on a brioche bun.
|CREAMY CHILE QUESO W/ CHIPS
|$11.00
Our signature creamy green chile queso. Served with fried tortilla chips.
Wabi-Sabi
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Ramen for 2
|$35.00
Tantanmen Ramen
Red curry sesame broth, miso pork, braised pork belly, aji-tama, scallions, cilantro and chili oil.
*Vegan option vegetable based broth and plant based miso "pork"
Dessert
Pina Colada Bread Pudding
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a toasted Kings Hawaiian Roll.
|Kalbi Tater Tots
|$10.00
Kalbi Beef, Kimchi, Scallion Garlic Sauce, Spicy Aioli on top of Duck Fat fried Tater Tots
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Popular items
|Apple Almond Salad
|$9.49
mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese, and dried cranberries
|Wellness Wrap
|$9.99
Cucumbers, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, black bean corn salsa, and hummus in a wrap served with Vinaigrette dressing
|Halo Smash Burger!
|$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce