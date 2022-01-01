Charleston restaurants you'll love

Charleston restaurants
Toast
  • Charleston

Charleston's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Charleston restaurants

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon Salmon$14.00
layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,
Gyoza$7.00
pan-seared pork and vegetable dumplings
Edamame$5.50
diamond crystal kosher salt, soybean pods
Husk image

SEAFOOD

Husk

76 Queen Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (17794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vertical Roots Lettuces$13.00
Radish, SC Feta, Egg Yolk, Dill Buttermilk
Cornbread$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
Cornmeal Fried Catfish$33.00
Butter Beans, Smoky Bacon, Carolina Gold Rice, Mustard Frills, Tomato Gravy
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group image

 

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

442 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
Herbed Stuffing$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CABEZA$4.00
CHEEK MEAT
AL PASTOR$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
BIRRIA ESPECIAL$14.00
Big Bad Breakfast image

SANDWICHES

Big Bad Breakfast

456 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flapjacks$12.50
Quite possibly the fluffiest, tangiest pancakes you will ever eat, with just a hint of vanilla. Showstopper... Three buttermild pancakes served with BBB House Syrup Blend. Served with choice of meat.
Big Bad Biscuit$6.00
Two eggs and cheese biscuit with choice of meat
Avocado Toast$12.00
Nick's favorite and a super-healthy, happy way to start the day... What toast slice with avocado, pick de gallo, arugula, chili flakes, two poached eggs
Chill image

 

Chill

520 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caprese$8.75
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto and MER Herbal Blend
Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, Microgreens, Lemon, Olive Oil, M.E.R herbal blend, Sea Salt
Mad Bowl$11.25
Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella
RENZO image

PIZZA

RENZO

384 Huger St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wrath Of Kahan Pizza$16.00
- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -
Caesar Salad$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
Margherita Pizza$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.
That's My Jam$14.00
Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.
Pesto Pasta$14.00
Rotini pasta, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, tossed with pesto sauce & topped with parmesan cheese.
Toast image

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
Flat Iron Pancakes$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Brown's Court Bakery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Brown's Court Bakery

199 Saint Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Brick cheddar, pepperoni, house marinara sauce
Large Cheese Pizza$21.00
Brick cheddar, house marinara sauce
Small Brie Brie Baby Pizza$20.00
Brie, honey, ham, pear, olive oil and garlic base
FLYING LEGS image

 

FLYING LEGS

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C4- 5 Pc Wings & 2 Pc Fish Combo$13.25
Come With Drink
C6- 5 Pc Wings & 6 Pc Shrimp Combo$13.25
Come With Drink
Build Your Own Combo
1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Chicken Wings$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
6 Chicken Wings$10.99
6 Jumbo Wings, Celery & choice of dip
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.00
buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese
Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
grandma sauce, melted mozzarella
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 2$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Mac and Cheese Balls$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
Pick 1$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza$15.00
Garlic Knots$7.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza$6.95
The Pass image

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All Day BS$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
Chips$2.50
Assorted Variety
V-Card (Vegan)$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
60 Bull Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bull B.L.T$15.00
Heritage Farms bacon, butter lettuce, fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Brown's Court sourdough with fresh-cut fries
Harleston Green Standard$10.00
two eggs, Heritage Farms bacon or linguica sausage, grits or home fries, toast and house-made jam
Taco Fried Chicken$5.00
fried chicken, sriracha aioli, benne seed slaw, North Carolina sharp cheddar
Rosebay image

 

Rosebay

1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Supper - Italian Feast$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
Whipped Feta Dip (V)$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
Black Garlic Meatloaf$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
Pink Bellies image

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OG Garlic Noodles$16.00
Egg Noodles, Parm, Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
Garlic KFC Wings$16.00
Sweet Soy Glaze, Blue Cheese, Pickled Daikon, Scallions, Chives
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
Spicy Lamb Dumplings$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please visit us at the main counter to order!
Toast image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Classic Eggs Benedict$13.99
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
TOTS$7.00
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
biscuit dough, cream cheese icing
Millers Plate$13.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
Signature Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
Dashi image

FRENCH FRIES

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BANH MI$14.00
EVO Baguette, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Thai Slaw, Cilantro, Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce, Side of House Kimchi.
STIR FRY NOODLE$14.00
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1
Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
2 TACOS$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein
6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
Boxcar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Betty's

7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Double Smash Burger$7.89
Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.
Ginza Grill - North Charleston image

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hibachi Chicken$13.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
Hibachi Steak$14.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
House Soup$2.50
Bodega Todo image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Jalapeño Agave. Served on a brioche bun.
CREAMY CHILE QUESO W/ CHIPS$11.00
Our signature creamy green chile queso. Served with fried tortilla chips.
Wabi-Sabi image

 

Wabi-Sabi

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ramen for 2$35.00
Tantanmen Ramen
Red curry sesame broth, miso pork, braised pork belly, aji-tama, scallions, cilantro and chili oil.
*Vegan option vegetable based broth and plant based miso "pork"
Dessert
Pina Colada Bread Pudding
Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a toasted Kings Hawaiian Roll.
Kalbi Tater Tots$10.00
Kalbi Beef, Kimchi, Scallion Garlic Sauce, Spicy Aioli on top of Duck Fat fried Tater Tots
Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Almond Salad$9.49
mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese, and dried cranberries
Wellness Wrap$9.99
Cucumbers, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, black bean corn salsa, and hummus in a wrap served with Vinaigrette dressing
Halo Smash Burger!$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
